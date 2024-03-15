Even in today’s wireless age, you might be clinging onto an old pair of wired headphones because, somehow, it produces the kind of sound quality you’re yet to find again. Well, fetch them out of the junk drawer and blow off the dust – there is a clever little device to help you connect your wired headphones to Bluetooth devices, just like wireless earbuds .

Bluetooth adapters for headphones have a 3.5mm audio jack port. Plug your pair into this pocket-sized device and then sync it to your Bluetooth audio source, whether it’s a smartphone, game console, tablet or computer. Some offer Bluetooth transmission, so they work the other way around, as well. For instance, you could plug the adapter into an in-flight screen and stream the audio to your wireless headphones.

Needless to say, this nifty piece of technology deserves a place in everyone’s house. Bluetooth adapters bridge the gap between old and new tech so that nothing you own ever becomes obsolete. According to an audio expert we spoke to previously, aiming for adapters with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and up protocol is the best way to ensure a reliable connection.

Here are some options for you to get you started, across varying budgets. Our picks are all highly rated on Amazon, with positive user reviews. Get free, fast delivery when you order as a Prime member!

1. Best Overall: 1Mii Bluetooth 5.0 Music Receiver

Pros

Works with car stereo, wired speakers, headphones and more

Up to 16 hours of battery life

Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in mic for answering calls

Can be used to call on source device's voice assistants

Cons

Only a Bluetooth receiver

The 1Mii Bluetooth Receiver is our best overall for its ease of delivering wireless connectivity to multiple devices. This means the small adapter plugs into a non-Bluetooth car stereo or speaker, and has a jack port where wired headphones can be plugged into. With a wide variety of applications, the adapter offers 16 hours of battery life. It also operates on the latest Bluetooth 5.0 protocol, so it's sure to pair quickly and reliably. There is a single multifunction button on the device to answer a call or play or pause your music, along with on-body volume controls, saving you the trouble of rummaging through the bag or your pockets for your phone. Reviewers love how they can just plug their high-quality wired headphones in and drop the small device in their pocket, allowing them to use the pair with any device. Both iPhone and Android phone users vouch for the connectivity. Do note that this adapter does not transmit Bluetooth audio signals to wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.

2. Best for Bluetooth Headphones: Twelve South Airfly Pro

Pros

Both a transmitter and a receiver

Works with wired speakers, in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, wireless headphones

Bluetooth 5.0

Supports aptX audio codec

Over 16 hours of battery life

Cons

Wired headphones should have an audio jack port

You might have heard of the Twelve South Airfly device on many a traveller's wish list. It's also our number-one Bluetooth adapter for in-flight entertainment, letting you use your wireless Apple, Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones with a non-Bluetooth audio source. The Pro version has a 10-metre reach, with 16-plus hours of battery life and the ability to connect up to two headphones at once. It's also both a receiver and a transmitter, but note that there is no jack port on the Airfly Pro, so you cannot plug in your wired earphones. If your headphones have a jack port, however, then this adapter is a great choice. It uses the Bluetooth 5.0 protocol and works with high-quality audio codecs such as aptX. According to reviews, it's a convenient flying companion, although, pairing can be complicated.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh29.

3. Best Value: UGREEN Bluetooth AUX Adapter

Pros

Sends and receives Bluetooth audio signals

Bluetooth 5.0 with support for aptX and AAC codecs

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Comes with a long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable

Built-in mic for answering calls

Cons

No on-body volume buttons

Mic could be better

UGREEN's AUX Car Adapter is a cheaper alternative to the Airfly Pro. It can send and receive audio signals, and comes with a 3.5mm audio cable in the box for ease of connecting to headphones with a jack port. The Bluetooth version is still 5.0 here but you can expect a shorter battery life of 10 hours. At this price, the adapter supports a handful of audio codecs like AAC for Apple devices, aptX, aptX LL and SBC. Like our best overall, you can answer calls thanks to a built-in mic and stay paired to two Bluetooth audio sources at the same time. Those who've used it to power up their headphones say that it has given life to their old pairs. Do note that the device does not have on-body volume controls.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.

4. Best for Earphones: Maedhawk X4 AUX Adapter

Pros

Works with wired headphones, speakers, car stereo and more

Comes with a recessed jack audio cable

Supports aptX HD and AAC codecs for better sound

Bluetooth 5.0

Built-in mic for calls

Cons

Does not transmit audio signals to Bluetooth headphones

Another option is the MaedHawk X4 Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver. It comes with a long jack cable that slides over any 3.5mm audio plug, even that of your regular wired earphones. On its own, the device has a 3.5mm plug that can be inserted into a non-Bluetooth car stereo. It only operates by receiving Bluetooth signals, so wireless headphones cannot be paired with an audio source like an in-flight screen. A two-hour charge will give you nine hours of plug-and-play time. The best part about MaedHawk's adapter is the many codecs it supports, from AAC and aptX HD to SBC and aptX LL. The device has worked well with wired Sony and Beats headphones and any other pair that needs Bluetooth connectivity, per reviews. There is no way to transmit signals with the adapter.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.

5. Best for Old Headphones: Sonru Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver

Pros

Works with old wired speakers, headphones and car stereos

Bluetooth 5.0

Long 16-hour battery

Pairs with previous device automatically when detected

Auto turn-off after 30 seconds

Cons

Does not transmit Bluetooth signals to wireless headphones

Wired headphones must have an audio jack port

Sonru's adapter is another receiver-only Bluetooth device that works perfectly fine with old home speakers, wired headphones and car stereos. It has a built-in mic for hands-free calling and supports voice notifications from navigation apps as you're driving. Unlike the MaedHawk device, this receiver arrives with a 3.5mm plug to 3.5mm plug cable, so only headphones with an audio jack will be compatible with the Sonru adapter. You'll use the included USB-C cable to charge, which should give you about 16 hours of use. Reviewers say that the on-body controls work so well that they don't have to reach for their phone. It also connects to two devices at the same time, such as your tablet and laptop.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.