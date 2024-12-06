If you’re in the market for a new phone, why not consider a refurbished one?

For one, these smartphones save you money – costing just half the price of a brand-new phone, in some cases. Another great advantage, is that you’re saving previously used smartphones from becoming e-waste. Oftentimes, refurbished phones have been gently used, or have lived a short life with their previous owners, so if they’re in working order, an early demise can be doubly tragic and undeserved.

While refurbished phones have been used before they arrive at your doorstep, Amazon Renewed ensures they are professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by qualified suppliers. The phones are restored to their original factory settings, and arrive with accessories that may not be original but compatible and fully functional. All products are also backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee, with which, you are eligible for a replacement or, in some cases, a refund, within one year of receiving the product if it does not work as expected.

1. Best iPhone: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pros

Fast, smooth performance

Excellent camera system

Long battery life

USB-C connectivity

Cons

Big for an iPhone

This fantastic smartphone was a gamechanger when it came into the market in 2023, and it still remains one of the best Apple iPhones you can buy. Its titanium construction is sleek and lightweight, and its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display is bright and vivid. The phone is rated IP68 for dust- and water-resistance. When it was first released, it debuted the new Action button, which replaced the ringer switch: you can customise it to perform different functions, like turning on the flashlight or acting as the camera’s shutter trigger. Apple swapped its Lightning port with the USB-C port in this device, so it’s a huge convenience for iPhone users, who already use USB-C cables to charge other gadgets. The phone works beautifully, with an A17 Pro processor that’s fast and capable, and a six-core graphics processing unit (GPU) that lets you play a slew of mobile games. A trio of cameras, including one with 5x optical telephoto zoom, offers hi-res, rich imagery and sharp details, no matter whether you’re clicking images in the day or night. The only downside may be that some users may find the phone to be a little too big and unwieldy for one-handed use.

2. Best Android Phone: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Pros

Robust build

Large screen display

Excellent camera system

Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

Cons

Heavy phone

Three years after it was first launched, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra still remains a solid, premium-feeling smartphone, with excellent specs all around that cannot be ignored. Its 6.8-inch screen is covered in Gorilla Glass Victus, which prevents scratches and scuff marks; the display has a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It’s rated IP68 for water resistance, and has a better integrated camera module than its predecessor. There’s no bump on the back – the cameras are merged into the corner of the phone, which means it’s easier to slip into your pocket. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor works brilliantly here, with fast, reliable performance that will see you through hours of browsing, streaming or working. With 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, it has plenty of memory for all your photos and videos, and won’t lag when you’re working with large files. At 229g, it is a heavy phone, though, so that’s something to consider.

3. Best Stylus Phone: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Pros

Attractive design

Useful note-taking features

Excellent camera system

Good performance

Cons

Only 60Hz refresh rate

Storage is not expandable

Among Samsung’s roster of smartphones is one that offers no-fuss functionality in a performance-packed frame. The Galaxy Note 20 is built with chromed metal and trimmed with brushed edges that make it look classy and elegant. The matte plastic back is resistant to fingerprints. Its large, 6.4-inch AMOLED screen is bright and responsive, although its conventional 60Hz refresh rate may be disappointing for mobile gamers. The phone uses a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (which is unfortunately non-expandable, unlike the Note 20 Ultra). Its triple-lens camera stack produces excellent everyday photography, thanks to its 12MP main lens, 12MP ultrawide lens, and 64MP telephoto lens with 3x lossless zoom. You’re also getting the S Pen here, which can be used for quick notes, and now comes with Air Action navigation for convenient shortcuts.

4. Best Value: Oppo A77

Pros

Slim and lightweight

Dual Sim card support

Good camera system

IPX4 rated for water resistance

Cons

Display resolution is just 720p

A phone that’s affordable, but still features all the specs you’re looking for in a modern phone, Oppo A77 is definitely worth your consideration. The IPX4-rated phone offers 5G connectivity and features a 6.5-inch Full HD screen that’s bright and responsive, even though it maxes out at a resolution of 720p. Its camera system works well enough for daily use; the 48MP main camera and 8MP front camera generate decent images, and you can adjust brightness and other factors post-production. Videos can be recorded in 1080p with 30fps, which is great for capturing life’s key moments. While the Oppo A77 supports dual Sim cards, you’ll have to decide whether you want to use a second Sim or a microSD for memory expansion, since they share a slot. Overall, it's a reliable workhorse of a phone that offers a good mix of storage space, stable Wi-Fi, and basic features, in an affordable package.

5. Best Budget: Honor 90 Lite

Pros

Light, elegant build

Strong camera system

All-day battery life

Fast charging

Cons

No water resistance

Only 90Hz refresh rate

Feature-rich, with a premium aesthetic, Honor 90 Lite is a smart, stylish phone that’s affordable, to boot. It’s lightweight and elegant, with rounded edges, and a unique criss-cross camera arrangement on the back that’s quite eye-catching. The 6.7-inch LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, has a refresh rate of 90Hz. Reviewers say the screen looks great for a budget phone, with vibrant, sharp colours and decent response speed. The 100MP main camera is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide and 16MP selfie camera; while picture quality is great in the day time, some reviewers point out that there is some oversaturation and noise in night shots. The Honor 90 Lite’s MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G chip offers fast and fluid performance, but it's best not to overload it with intensive graphic demands, like heavy gaming titles. The phone’s 4,500mAh battery can run all day, and it charges up in mere minutes, thanks to its 35W fast charging capability. Overall, it’s an affordable phone that can do the job you need it to do, thanks to a good processor, camera system and capable battery.

