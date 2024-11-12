It's 2024, and the days of bulky, attention-grabbing TVs are long gone. Enter the frame TV — sleek, stylish, and blending so effortlessly into your decor, it doubles as a piece of fine art.

These televisions combine cutting-edge technology with artistic design, transforming your living room into a modern gallery while still delivering stunning visuals. Whether you're an art aficionado or simply someone who appreciates a minimalist, stylish aesthetic, frame TVs offer the perfect blend of both worlds. So, if you’re ready to elevate your space with high-quality entertainment and art-inspired design, here’s our round-up of the best frame TVs in the UAE — your ultimate guide to home decor, with a side of cinematic brilliance.

We spoke with product specialists Thomas Jose and Aranya Krishnan, Abu Dhabi. They guided us on the best products available right now, and shared insights about what features to look out for when shopping. Scroll down to read their advice.

1. Best Overall: Samsung The Frame

Pros

HDMI 2.1 bandwidth for up to 4K@120Hz

Wide colour gamut for vibrant and lifelike HDR colours

Low input lag

Matte screen reduces glare

Customisable design

Cons

Art Mode requires subscription

Voice control isn't hands-free

A television that doubles as artwork? Sign us up! The Samsung Frame creates the illusion of a magical digital painting, owing to its customisable bezel, matte finish, slim wall mount, Art Mode, and One Connect Box. What sets The Frame apart from traditional televisions is its gallery-inspired design. This model sits flush against the wall, resembling an actual piece of framed artwork. Samsung includes customisable bezels, allowing you to select the finish that best complements your decor, with options like white, black, and wood tones. These magnetic bezels are easy to swap out, so you can change the frame style whenever you like, enhancing the room’s aesthetic. Instead of disappearing into the edges of the screen, The Frame’s bezel is a flat, rectangular frame with sharp 90-degree corners. You can replace or customise this bezel to better match your home's decor; the default is black, but additional bezels are available in brown, teak, white, beveled white, and beveled brick. The screen sports a matte finish that both reduces glare and adds to the hanging picture effect. You can even set the ambient Art Mode to display a matte frame around the picture to further improve the illusion. With the backlight set to a moderate level, the effect is striking and stealthy enough that guests could mistake it for a framed painting at first glance. Samsung’s Tizen-powered Smart TV platform offers a robust range of features but can be challenging to navigate. It provides access to most major streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube, and supports Apple AirPlay 2. You can also use voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung’s Bixby, accessible through the microphone on the remote. However, unlike some Samsung models, The Frame lacks a built-in far-field microphone, so voice control isn’t hands-free. While The Frame is impressive, it’s not without some limitations. Art Mode requires a subscription to the Samsung Art Store to access the full range of artwork, which might not appeal to everyone. Without a subscription, you’re limited to a smaller, rotating selection of art, although personal photos can still be displayed for free. The bottom line? The Samsung 55-Inch 4K QLED (quantum LED) HDR (high dynamic range) The Frame makes for a strong choice, owing to its ability to transition from a TV to a framed artwork piece, which makes it ideal for art lovers, minimalists, and anyone who wants a TV that adds to their decor rather than distracts from it. With its impressive QLED display, smart features, and Art Mode, it shines as a unique blend of functionality and style. While it’s not the absolute best choice for dark-room viewing, and the interface could be more user-friendly, these are minor trade-offs for a TV that can elevate a room’s ambiance.

2. Best OLED: LG OLED Evo C2 Series

Pros

Near-infinite contrast ratio for perfect blacks

Strong handling of reflections

Image remains accurate at a wide angle

Cons

Sound is not exceptional

Brightness limitations

For the price, you're getting a burst of vibrant colours, a solid TV platform, and a sleek design that'll make your living room look like a tech-savvy, stylish space. The LG OLED (organic LED) Evo C2 Series offers a sleek, high-performance option that’s just a step away from being a frame TV. "With its razor-thin design and ultra-slim bezels, the C2 offers an expansive screen that stands out. Leveraging the power of OLED technology, it delivers contrast, brightness, and rich, vivid colours. So, whether you’re watching classic SD (standard definition) content or immersing yourself in Dolby Vision blockbusters, the C2 OLED actually handles it all with ease. It's definitely one of the best televisions around today," explains Jose. While it doesn’t include a dedicated Art Mode, its OLED Evo technology delivers on colour accuracy, deep blacks, and high contrast, making it a strong option for displaying art or photos with impressive vibrancy and detail. The C2’s minimalist design, with its near-borderless display, allows it to seamlessly integrate into your space, especially when wall-mounted. While the Gallery Mode can showcase high-resolution artwork or personal photos, it doesn’t quite replicate the full "art frame" effect of The Frame, as the C2 is still fundamentally a TV, and its black borders are more noticeable, compared to the bezel-free look of some frame-style TVs. That said, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the C2 excels in delivering commendable picture quality for movies and shows, making it a versatile and visually striking choice for those seeking both entertainment and aesthetic appeal. However, if you're specifically looking for a TV that mimics the exact look of a framed piece of art when not in use, The Frame may still hold an edge in this area.

3. Best Premium: Sony Bravia XR OLED Smart TV

Pros

Very good SDR brightness

Handles reflection well

Screen appears to float like artwork

Strong wide viewing angle for a consistent image from the sides

Cons

Only decent pre-calibration SDR accuracy

Expensive

Chandana Mitra, a Dubai-based videographer, was on the hunt for a television that would add a touch of elegance and aesthetic appeal to his home; she decided on the Sony Bravia. "It looks quite appealing and blends well into our room. It's a fun mix of decor and television, I would say." Indeed, as Mitra and Jose explain, this Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV (model XR-65A80L) is a clever fusion of cutting-edge technology, colourful visuals, and minimalist design, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to elevate their home entertainment experience. While it doesn’t completely replicate the frame-like aesthetic of Samsung’s The Frame, the Sony Bravia XR OLED comes remarkably close, offering a sophisticated, sleek design that can seamlessly integrate into your living room. With ultra-thin bezels and a minimalist profile, it offers a modern, clean aesthetic that makes it perfect for wall mounting. "The screen almost appears to float, providing a sleek, modern look makes it look like artwork," adds Jose. It offers a more refined, subtle approach to design, compared to the bulkier bezel-based options, allowing it to integrate effortlessly into both contemporary and traditional living spaces. It includes an Ambient Mode, where you can display high-resolution photos, artwork, or even ambient lighting, when the TV is not in active use. This feature makes it a good choice for those looking to add visual interest to their room without the TV dominating the space. The Ambient Mode allows for a gallery-like experience, though it doesn’t have the interchangeable bezels or a huge library of art to choose from, limiting its appeal to art enthusiasts. Still, the functionality it offers is more than sufficient for creating a stylish, elegant look in any room. But where the Sony Bravia XR OLED really shines, is in its picture quality. Powered by OLED technology, this TV offers deep blacks, exceptional contrast ratios, and an impressive wide colour spectrum. OLED technology works by illuminating each pixel individually, which allows for true black levels, as the pixels can turn off completely. This results in an unmatched contrast ratio that brings vibrant colours to come to life and ensures that every image has stunning depth and clarity. This model also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which enhances colour accuracy and contrast, allowing for a more dynamic and lifelike viewing experience. The Sony Bravia XR OLED is powered by Google TV, one of the most intuitive and user-friendly smart TV platforms available. Google TV provides access to all the major streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more, with seamless integration of Google’s ecosystem. One notable aspect of this model is its compatibility with voice search, making it easy to find specific shows or movies without typing. This can be a real time-saver, particularly when navigating large libraries of content. The TV also surprises with its impressive sound quality. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology uses actuators built directly into the screen to produce sound. Overall, it's a fantastic choice.

4. Best Value: Samsung QN90C 4K Neo Smart TV

Pros

Spectacular brightness

Excellent off-angle viewing

Four HDMI 2.1 ports

Rechargeable remote

Cons

No Dolby Vision support

Unsteady stand frame

Faltering backlight

With its sleek pedestal mount, polished smoked-chrome bezels, and trim profile, the Samsung QN90C comes impressively close to the aesthetics of a frame TV. Part of Samsung’s Neo QLED lineup, the QN90C leverages Quantum Dot technology, delivering vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and exceptional brightness. The Ambient Mode feature elevates its design, allowing you to showcase artwork, photos, or ambient lighting when not in use, giving it a near-frame effect that adds a sophisticated touch to any space. Out of the box, the QN90C delivers stunning picture quality. From 4K to HD (high-definition) content, the TV excels in contrast, brightness, and colour accuracy. Samsung’s picture processing ensures that every image is vivid and detailed, making it a treat for movie buffs and sports enthusiasts, alike. Whether you’re watching the latest blockbuster or a classic series, the QN90C consistently impresses with rich, natural tones and remarkable clarity, explain both Krishnan and Jose. However, despite its brilliance, the TV’s backlight control can occasionally falter. While its mini LED backlighting and numerous dimming zones are designed to produce deep blacks and excellent contrast, local dimming sometimes struggles with fast-moving scenes. In these moments, you may notice a subtle light blooming around bright objects, which can detract from the viewing experience. In conclusion, the Samsung QN90C 4K Neo QLED TV is a visually captivating choice, combining strong performance with a minimalist design. While it may not fully mimic the 'art frame' effect that The Frame provides, its impressive brightness, outstanding contrast, and sleek aesthetic make it a strong contender for those seeking performance and visual appeal. Whether mounted on the wall or placed on a TV console table, it’s sure to enhance the ambiance of any space.

5. Best Budget: TCL Q6 4K QLED Smart TV

Pros

4K resolution

Supports HDR+10 and Dolby Vision

Smart TV features

Immersive experience

Cons

Limited local dimming zones

As Krishnan says, the TCL Q6 QLED TV offers excellent value for anyone seeking a large-screen 4K experience without breaking the bank. With its vibrant QLED colours and strong picture quality, it delivers solid performance for its price range. Powered by the Google TV platform, it boasts a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate through streaming services and control smart home devices. While it doesn’t feature some of the advanced bells and whistles of high-end models, it provides a well-rounded viewing experience that is perfect for those looking to maximise screen size without compromising on quality. It is also equipped with an ambient mode, which is close to the frame TV asthetic. This simply means that when your TV isn't on, it turns into quite the decorative piece with images and artwork. You might not have a broad range of customised options, but it still adds a pop of colour to your room. In terms of picture quality, the TCL Q6 supports 4K resolution. It also features HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, both of which enhance contrast, colour, and detail. So, you can capture better details in your favourite films and shows. While this TV doesn’t offer customisable bezels or the dedicated art-focused features of frame TVs, its sleek design, vibrant QLED colours, and HDR support make it an appealing choice for anyone looking to enjoy superior entertainment and a taste of art-inspired aesthetics. Our verdict? The TCL Q6 4K QLED Smart TV strikes a great balance between modern design, functionality, and quality on a budget, making it a commendable option for those looking for a large-screen TV that doesn't compromise on style or performance.

Why buy a Frame TV?

Before buying a frame TV, here are some key factors to consider, according to Krishnan and Jose:

Picture quality: Frame TVs like the Samsung The Frame and LG OLED C2 Series are designed to deliver picture quality, but they prioritise design and aesthetics. Consider whether you value high-end picture quality, especially for dark-room viewing. Frame TVs, such as those powered by QLED or OLED, provide excellent contrast and vibrant colours, but may not perform as well in very bright environments. Additionally, check for HDR support (like Dolby Vision and HDR10+) to ensure enhanced colour and contrast.

Aesthetic fit: Frame TVs are designed to blend into your home as works of art, but this means you’ll want one that complements your décor. Many models offer customisable bezels (such as Samsung’s The Frame), allowing you to match the TV’s look to your living space. Consider the options for colors and materials and whether these choices align with your room's theme.

Art Mode: One of the main selling points of Frame TVs is Art Mode, which lets you display artwork, photos, and even ambient lighting when the TV is not in use. However, to fully access the art library, some models, like Samsung's The Frame, require a subscription to their Art Store. Make sure you're comfortable with the available content options, including whether the TV supports personal photos.

Mounting and space: These TVs are typically wall-mountable, and their slim design makes them ideal for mounting against the wall. Consider the size of the TV and whether it fits in your space. Frame TVs are meant to be mounted rather than placed on a stand, so you’ll need to ensure your wall is prepared for the installation.

Sound quality: Frame TVs tend to have thinner profiles, which may affect their sound output. Many models, like The Frame, offer sound systems that try to compensate for this, such as Acoustic Surface Audio. However, if you prefer richer sound, you might need to invest in external sound systems like soundbars or home theatre systems.

Cost: Frame TVs can be expensive, especially when considering high-end models with large screens and advanced features. Weigh the value of the aesthetic appeal and smart functionality against the price tag. While you get a high-quality TV and an artwork display in one, it may not be the most cost-effective option compared to standard TVs with similar specs but less design-centric features.

Smart features: Most frame TVs come with integrated smart platforms like Google TV, or Tizen for Samsung, offering access to streaming services, voice control, and app integration. Think about how important these smart features are to you. Voice assistant capabilities, like Alexa or Google Assistant, are convenient for controlling the TV but may require additional set-up.