These compact, powerful chargers are ideal for powering up your laptop when you’re travelling or working remotely. Unlike traditional power banks, which are usually a vital part of people’s travel tech kits, many of these chargers come with integrated AC outlets. So, they can be used for a variety of other gadgets too, from outdoor video projectors to baby monitors.

We scoured user reviews and ratings on Amazon, and curated a list of the best portable chargers for even the most demanding, powerful laptops, like MacBook Pros. Our criteria included portability, durability, mix of ports, and a high milliamp-hour (mAh) capacity, since capable power banks for laptops should have a capacity between 20,000 and 27,000mAh. Anything higher, and you won’t be able to board an international flight with it, according to US-based Transport Security Administration (TSA) regulations, which require your power banks to be below 100Wh (a battery pack of 27,000mAh equates to roughly 99Wh).

1. Best Overall: INIU 27,000mAh Power Bank

Pros

Compact, portable design

Large battery capacity

Fast charging

Supports pass-through charging

Cons

Heavy device

INIU’s compact power bank checks all the boxes. This versatile power bank’s large 27,000mAh battery capacity delivers 140W of power – and it’s travel-ready, too. It’s compatible with a wide range of laptops, from MacBooks to Lenovo ThinkPads to Surface Pros, as well as handheld gaming consoles, tablets, phones and headphones. Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port allow simultaneous charging, and Power Delivery (PD) ensures speedy recharging. Reviewers say the power bank itself recharges within two hours, thanks to its PD 3.1 140W high-speed input/output port. An added bonus? INIU’s power bank even supports past-through charging, so you can boost the batteries of both the power bank and connected devices simultaneously. A smart LED display panel on the front of the device keeps you apprised of its battery level in real time, so you’re never in for a surprise. However, it is quite heavy, weighing in at 700g, so you’ll have to consider this factor when travelling.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides three-year warranty.

2. Best Value: Baseus Blade 20,000mAh Laptop Power Bank

Pros

Sleek, tablet-like design

Fast charging

Good port array

Displays battery levels

Cons

Lower capacity than other laptop power banks

A flat battery pack that easily slips into laptop bags, Baseus’ Blade offers excellent value for money. It has a durable build, is just 18mm thick, and weighs 490g. The device has a display screen that lets you know the amount of charge left, along with two USB-C and two USB-A ports. Reviewers say its fast-charging capabilities are impressive, and the face that you can simultaneously charge multiple devices, like smartphones and tablets, along with your laptop, is a big bonus. However, its 20,000mAh battery capacity is on the lower end for laptop chargers. So, while it can boost a MacBook Pro from zero to 50 per cent, it’s not likely going to last for a full charge. Still, with a decent array of ports, compact design, and speedy charging, it’s a solid find at a budget price.

3. Best Large Capacity: Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank

Pros

Informative display panel

Fast 140W charging

Doesn’t drop speed when charging multiple devices

Travel-ready

Cons

Slightly heavy

Small, fast and efficient, Anker Prime packs a lot of battery power in its compact body. This 27,650mAh power bank is safe to take on flights, since it maxes out at 99.54Wh. It’s ideal for Apple laptop owners – it can charge a MacBook Air fully, or bring a MacBook Pro 16 to 50 per cent in under 30 minutes. The device has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port; if you use a single USB-C port to charge your laptop, you can take advantage of 140W speedy charging. When using dual ports, its splits 170W of power between them. Reviewers say even when multiple devices are charging, the power bank performs faster than they expected. An informative digital panel helps them keep track of battery levels of all their connected gadgets, as well as the power bank itself. Do note, however, that although compact, this is a bulky power bank – it weighs 667g.

4. Best Fast Charging: UGreen Nexode 25,000mAh Power Bank

Pros

Compact design

Large battery

Useful TFT panel

Goes up to 200W when both ports are in use

Robust build quality

Cons

Power bank recharges slowly

Known for its growing portfolio of power banks, UGreen likely has one that meets every need. For our purposes, its 25,000mAh Nexode power bank is just right! This device features one USB-A and two USB-C ports, and can reach 200W of fast charging, when both USB-C ports are in use. Reviewers say its TFT (thin film transistor) panel is extremely useful: it shows you the power bank’s battery level, real-time charging status of each port, and the remaining charge time. Multiple device charging is a breeze with this power bank – 100W of power from each USB-C port lets you conveniently charge tablets or smartphones, even as your laptop is charging. However, some users point out that recharging the power bank itself takes time, because of its slower 65W port.

5. Best with AC Outlet: RSOEWXN 31,200mAh Laptop Power Bank

Pros

Massive battery capacity

Includes AC outlet

Features LED flashlight

Safety mechanisms in place

Cons

Heavy and bulky

Cannot be taken on flights

RSOEWXN’s power bank has a massive battery capacity of 31,200mAh. Although it’s quite bulky, and would not be allowed on flights because it exceeds TSA limits, it’s a great charger to have at hand on camping trips, or for remote work situations, especially if you spend time outdoors. The power bank has the ability to charge a MacBook 1.8 times (or an iPad Mini up to four times). It comes with USB-A and USB-C ports, as well as a useful AC outlet that’s compatible with most electronics and appliances. There’s also an emergency LED flashlight built into the device, which can be handy if you’re using it while camping. The power bank has multiple protection technologies that keep your devices safe from overcharging and short circuiting. Some reviewers say they keep it as a back-up flashlight and charger at home, and bring it out during power cuts.

