1. Best Laptop Deal: Apple MacBook Air (2022)

Pros

Fast, responsive macOS

Excellent battery life

Quiet operation

Premium build and design

Cons

Not the latest version

Yes, it’s not the latest MacBook Air, but the 2022 iteration still remains one of the best Apple laptops you can buy. The 13.3-inch device carries Apple’s M2 chip and has an eight-core central processing unit (CPU) that’s fast and capable. Its 8GB unified memory makes the entire system speedy and responsive, so you can count on it for multi-tab browsing, and opening or transferring massive graphic files. As with most Apple devices, its screen is stunning, thanks to a bright, vivid Retina display. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it’s perfect for work, entertainment or gaming, and can handle all these elements with panache.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh249.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh285, two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh341, and two-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. Best Gaming Deal: HP Victus 15.6 i5 Gaming Laptop

Pros

Good processor

Large, bright screen

Excellent port selection

Fast-charging battery

Cons

Fan is noisy

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop that checks all the boxes, HP Victus 15.6 should be on top of your list. It stands out for its sturdy build and wide port selection. This mid-range laptop uses an Intel Core i5-12450H processor, along with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics processing unit (GPU) to create smooth, realistic gameplay and immersive graphics. Its 144Hz Full HD display offers lag-free performance and reviewers say it’s a reliable laptop for even the most demanding gaming titles.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh191.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh238, two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh303, and two-year extended warranty for Dh312.

3. Best Audio Deal: Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Pros

Excellent sound

Fantastic noise cancelling features

Secure, comfortable fit

Immersive Audio

Cons

No multipoint Bluetooth connectivity

A fantastic pair of noise cancelling earbuds, Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra uses the same Qualcomm 5-series chip as its predecessor, but with additional chips that make possible the brand’s new proprietary spatial audio feature (called Immersive Audio), as well as head-tracking technology. Google Fast Pair makes it easy to activate the earbuds, and the noise cancellation technology here is best in class. Reviewers say the earbuds offer a natural-sounding transparency mode, with a new ActiveSense feature that kicks in when your ambient sound gets too loud. Wireless, and IPX4 splash-proof, with a battery life of up to six hours, these are great earbuds to keep on hand as you go about your day. On the downside, there is no multipoint Bluetooth pairing facility here, so you’ll have to disconnect it from your current device to pair it with another.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh62.40 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh46, and two-year extended warranty for Dh65.

4. Best Television Deal: Sony Bravia XR Smart TV

Pros

Impressive LED technology

Bright enough to fight glare

No upscaling issues

Low input lag for gaming

Cons

Only two HDMI 2.1 ports

An incredibly well-rounded television, Sony Bravia XR’s X90L combines thousands of Full Array LEDs with XR Backlight Master Drive to deliver precise control when rendering deep blacks, natural colours, and vivid brightness. Its QLED technology comes through with Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro – that’s responsible for creating a wide spectrum of colours for fantastic picture quality. Gamers in the comments love how the 65-inch television features an input lag that’s as low as 8.5ms, with auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre picture switch that optimise game settings. Built-in Google TV organises apps and streaming services in one place. Reviewers love how the screen is bright, clear and immersive, and the fact that it’s easy to set up for streaming or playing video games.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh369.25 for 12 months with select banks. Add a wall mounting service with a free wall bracket for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh256, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh427, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh545.

5. Best Security Deal: Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus

Pros

Ultra-clear visuals

Easy installation

Strong night vision

Cons

Battery life can be an issue

Looking for a blend of home security and sleek design? The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus could be exactly what you need! With its impressive 1536p HD+ Head-to-Toe View, you'll enjoy ultra-clear visuals, ensuring that you never miss a package or a visitor. The wire-free, rechargeable design makes installation easy, with no drilling required, making it perfect for both homeowners and renters. Plus, you can chat with visitors using its two-way talk feature and set up customised motion zones to focus on the most important areas around your door. Enhanced night vision ensures your home stays secure around the clock, even after dark. However, while the video quality is great, some users have noted that the battery life could be better, especially if you experience high traffic at your door.

6. Best Smart Light Deal: Philips Hue Smart Bulb

Pros

Vibrant colour range

Energy-efficient

Customisable schedule and scenes

Home automation compatibility

Cons

Requires Hue hub

Want to change the mood, fuel productivity and transform your space? Well, Philips Hue smart bulbs can help you with that. These bulbs offer various shades of white, from warm to cool, letting you create the perfect atmosphere for any moment, whether it's a cosy dinner, a lively party, or focused work time. You can control it via the Philips Hue app, voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, or even set it on a schedule for hands-free convenience. Furthermore, it's also about efficiency and connectivity and integrates with smart home ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings, making it a crucial part of your connected lifestyle. Its energy-efficient LED technology not only ensures long-lasting performance but also keeps your electricity bills in check. You can set up routines, dimming options, or sync it with your favourite music and games for an immersive experience that feels futuristic yet accessible.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.

7. Best Home Entertainment Deal: Echo Show 8

Pros

Adjustable screen

Smart home hub

Hands-free convenience

Easy to use

Cons

No multi-room audio

Your weekends just got better with the Echo Show 8, a smart display that blends convenience and entertainment into your everyday life. Whether you're getting ready for a cosy movie night or organising your home, this device is here to help. The Echo Show 8 features an eight-inch HD screen that delivers crystal-clear visuals, making video chats and streaming a lot more fun. Don't worry about your lighting conditions too much, the display automatically adjusts to it, ensuring that you get a good view, regardless of the environment. Entertainment isn't a concern: The Echo Show 8 has got you sorted. From Amazon Music to YouTube, and even Netflix and Hulu, you can binge on shows, listen to music, or enjoy videos on its vibrant screen. Moreover, you can easily control playback with just a voice command. It doesn't stop there: Echo Show 8 is a smart home controller. Manage your smart lights, locks, thermostats, and more, all from one device. A few taps or voice commands let you adjust your home’s atmosphere, check your security cameras, or even set the temperature to your liking. It also integrates with Amazon Ring, offering a live video feed of your front door for added peace of mind. With its motion detection and compatibility with Alexa Guard, the Echo Show 8 can even send you notifications if unusual activity is detected, making it a top-notch security companion.