MacBook Airs, for instance, only allow you to connect USB-C cables, and although MacBook Pros offer some extra options, like an HDMI port and an SD card reader, they’re still quite limited by most laptop and desktop standards.

One solution to this problem comes in the form of USB-C adapters or dongles – but they can clutter up your desk quickly, and are quite easy to misplace. The better option would be a docking station for your Apple laptop. The best ones are multitasking champions, allowing you to connect a variety of devices, and able to transfer data at high speeds.

We spoke with MacBook users and asked them about their favourite Thunderbolt and USB docks. After looking at factors like connectivity, performance, design and cost, and analysing top-rated products and user reviews, we’ve curated a list of the best docking stations for Apple users. Pick up one for yourself or a loved one with Amazon Prime, and significantly improve your experience on your laptop.

1. Best Overall: Satechi Slim Pro Hub

Pros

Slim, sleek device

Good seven-in-one port array

Fast USB data transfer speeds

Cons

Slow transfers on SD/microSD cards, reviewers say

This seven-in-one hub by Satechi doesn’t need a cable to connect to your MacBook – its two Thunderbolt ports plug right into the laptop, rendering it an extension of the device. It’s designed especially for MacBooks, and features seven ports – one USB-C and two USB-A ports with 10Gbps data transfer speeds, as well as a USB 4 passthrough port that supports up to 6K@60Hz video output, up to 100W charging, and data transfer speeds up to 40Gbps. There are SD/microSD slots, as well as a 4K HDMI port that supports dual displays at 60Hz. Ishaan Tiwari, a marketing professional based in Toronto, Canada, said: “I like how slim and compact it is, and the fact that there are no cables involved.” However, some photographers in the comments note that the data transfer rates for SD and microSD cards are slower than usual on this device.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh29.

2. Best Portable: Twelve South StayGo

Pros

Portable, compact design

Eight ports

85W passthrough charging

Long desktop cable

Cons

Not ideal for connecting monitors

Although it’s technically a USB hub, the StayGo works like a full-fledged docking station with an added perk – it can fit in your pocket. The device offers three USB-A ports (one of them is 7.5W), an HDMI port, a gigabit Ethernet port, SD/microSD card readers, a USB-C port to connect to your laptop, and another for 85W passthrough Power Delivery (PD) charging. This is not the best dock for connecting monitors; the HDMI port supports a 4K display, but only at 30Hz rather than 60Hz. However, its plug-and-play set-up, backward-compatible USB 3.0 ports, heat-dissipating aluminium shell, and two included USB-C PD cables are worth your consideration. Moreover, reviewers like that the desktop cable is one-metre long, giving users plenty of flexibility when they connect their devices.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh29.

3. Best Elevated: Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station

Pros

Stable, useful stand

Versatile 12-in-one connectivity

Qi wireless charger included

Tidies up desks with cable management

Cons

Wireless charger tends to overheat phones

If you’re looking for a docking station that can help improve your posture, check out the Anker 675. This 12-in-one connection hub features an aluminium alloy display stand with non-skid feet. You don’t have to worry about connectivity here: the device offers five 10Gbps USB ports (three Type-A and two Type-C), along with a 3.5mm audio jack, a gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port for a 4K@60Hz monitor and microSD flash card slots. The stand also has built-in cable management to help you reduce desk clutter. But the feature reviewers love best, is its integrated Qi wireless charging slot, which delivers up to 7.5 watts of fast charging to an iPhone. It's a great solution if you usually use your laptop on a desk. Do note, however, that some users warn that the wireless charging segment causes their phones to become hot very quickly, so it’s worth keeping an eye on it while charging.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh106.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh74, and two-year extended warranty for Dh105.

4. Best Thunderbolt Hub: CalDigit Thunderbolt 4 Element Hub

Pros

Compact build

Handles 4K, 6K and 8K displays

Eight Thunderbolt and USB-C connectivity options

Supports offline charging

Cons

Requires dongles for other kinds of connections

Requires a power adapter

With a total of eight ports, CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 4 (TB4) Element Hub cuts out the clutter to give you exactly what you need – just Thunderbolt and USB ports, nothing else (no Ethernet, SD card readers or audio ports). There are four TB4 ports and four fast 10Gbps USB-A ports here, with one of the TB4 ports placed on the side to identify upstream connectivity to your computer (the other three connect downstream to other devices). Two of the three downstream TB4 ports can be connected to monitors via adapters; the device handles two 4K displays or an 8K display (although some comment this is only possible on a Windows laptop). Ahmad Ali Akbar, an IT professional based in Sharjah, said that although it may seem like a lot of ports, the four USB-A segments won’t go to waste. He said: “I already had an SSD (solid-state drive), SD card reader and several memory sticks before I bought the Element hub. So, my USB-A ports are always busy with one or two of them.” Although it’s a compact device, do note that the dock is powered to be able to run all the ports at optimal capacity, so the power brick is an added weight. On the positive side, this means you can use all of its ports to charge connected devices, even when the hub isn’t connected to your computer or laptop.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh71.23 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh52, and two-year extended warranty for Dh85.

5. Best for Dual Displays: Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini HD

Pros

Compact, portable device

Support for dual 4K displays

Fast data transfer speed

Cons

Short cable

No USB-C ports

If you’d like to sync up your MacBook with one or two monitors, and turn your desk into a powerful workstation, consider Belkin’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini HD. This compact, portable device reliably supports two 4K monitors at 60Hz, and allows you to access large amounts of information from your laptop, through a single cable connection. Apart from dual HDMIs, the dock offers a USB-A 3.0, USB-A 2.0 and a gigabit Ethernet port, as well. Its 40Gbps data transfer rate is extremely fast, say reviewers – many content creators in the comments attest to transferring large 4K video files in just a minute or two. Do note, however, that the device doesn’t come with additional USB-C ports. Moreover, some reviewers wish that the cable, which connects the dock to their laptop, was longer.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.