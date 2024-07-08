If you own a MacBook, you likely know that you already possess one of the most powerful and user-friendly laptops available right now.

But, like with any laptop, a few clever accessories can enhance your productivity, improve your ergonomic set-up, and keep your device charged even when you’re out working in the field. Luckily, there are plenty of accessories – both original and third-party – for MacBook owners to choose from.

We spoke with MacBook users, who swear by specific accessories that have made a huge difference in how they work and relax with their laptops. From USB-C hubs that expand connectivity options, to laptop cases that fit the device and all its peripherals, our list is based on their recommendations and highly rated products on Amazon.

1. Best Portable Charger: Anker Prime Power Bank

Pros

Fast charging capabilities

Two USB-C and one USB-A port

Excellent 200W output

LED battery indicator panel

Cons

Bulky

When there’s no power outlet within reach, and you need your laptop on the go, choose Anker’s Prime power bank. It has an output of up to 200W, which is much more than what Apple’s original charger provides. Two USB-C ports on the device can simultaneously power up two devices without reducing speed. Reviewers say they can get their MacBook Pro back to 50 per cent battery life in just 40 minutes. The power bank also has a USB-A port for older devices. Once it runs out of power, you can plug it in to charge – 100W fast charging allows it to power up completely in a little over an hour. Clear indicators on the LED screen allow you to monitor how much battery is left, and how quickly each port is charging. The only downside is that it’s a little bulky and heavy, but this is to be expected from a 20,000mAh power bank.

Bonus: Use the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save Dh50 on this product.

2. Best USB Hub: UGreen Revodok Pro 210

Pros

Connect 10 devices

8K resolution for a single display

100W power delivery (PD) charging

5Gbps data transfer speeds

Cons

MacOS limitations for dual monitor compatibility

Because laptops are becoming slimmer and more lightweight than ever before, users have to look at USB hubs to expand their connectivity options. Neha N., a data analyst at Accenture, said it’s an accessory she cannot do without: “The USB-C hub is a game-changer for my productivity. It is incredibly convenient and provides all the ports I need. Plus, it’s compact and lightweight, so I can easily slip it into my bag when I’m on the go.” This 10-in-1 docking station by UGreen comprises two HDMI ports, a 5Gbps USB-C port, a USB-A 3.0 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, 100W Power Delivery, RJ45 and a SD/Micro SD card reader. It also has a 1,000Mbps ethernet port for high-speed internet connectivity. If you work with multiple monitors, you can hook up two displays through this hub, in 4K@60Hz. The HDMI 2 even gives you the ability to view content in 8K@30Hz. Do note, however, that because of MacOS limitations, when you connect your laptop to dual monitors, the docking station can only support one display – the other display only produces a copy of the first.

Bonus: Use the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this product.

3. Best Webcam: Logitech Brio 500

Pros

Clear, sharp visuals

RightSight technology

Easy set-up

Excellent auto light correction

Generates 1080 videos at 30fps

Cons

Expensive

Improve the quality of all your video conference calls, with this capable webcam. Logitech’s Brio 500 records videos at 1080p 30fps, and it has an extremely simple plug-and-play set-up. According to Alia Nazeer, a Sharjah-based technical sales executive, it’s an excellent solution for remote meetings. She said: “I have an older MacBook that works perfectly well, but has a 720p camera. Since I have a hybrid work set-up, I needed something much clearer for client meetings and work calls. The Brio 500 has everything – its video quality is excellent and it has so many useful customisations.” Logitech’s RightSight technology, for instance, keeps you in the centre of the frame even when you move around. You can customise brightness, field of view, contrast, autofocus and more. The Full HD webcam comes with a privacy cover and dual noise reduction mics so that your voice is clear, even in noisy environments. Although it’s pricier than many other webcams, it offers excellent value for money.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh49.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

4. Best Earbuds: Apple AirPods Pro

Pros

Well-balanced audio

Excellent active noise cancellation

Conversation Aware and Adaptive Audio features

USB-C charging port

Cons

Cannot adjust EQ

It may sound like a no-brainer, but a good pair of earphones can enhance your experience, whether you’re working or watching your favourite shows and movies. Sarah Iqbal-Khan, a market access professional, said it’s one of the few MacBook accessories she uses frequently: “Apple AirPods [are something] I absolutely need to listen to music, virtual calls, etc. Since I have an iPhone as well, I like that it seamlessly connects with either device.” The AirPods Pro are IP54 rated for dust- and water-resistance, and have one of the strongest noise cancellation performances of any earphones available today. They handle both low- and high-frequency sounds with smooth clarity, and include useful aspects like Adaptive Audio or transparency mode, Conversation Aware feature, which adjusts the volume of the music when you speak, and a universal USB-C charging port. The earbuds are housed in a MagSafe charging case. On the downside, you cannot adjust EQ via these earphones.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh70.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

5. Best Mouse: Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse

Pros

Unique tilting stand

Excellent build quality

Wireless

Cons

For right-handed users only

Logitech’s MX Ergo mouse stands out from the rest, thanks to its more natural ‘handshake’ grip. There’s a 0-to-20-degree tilt that you can adjust for your convenience, for a more ergonomic experience. Its scroll wheel and trackball are both speedy but precise, and it also has a slow-motion option that you can switch on for more intricate work, like Photoshop and other apps. You can use this mouse when you’re working with dual monitors – it can move a cursor across two screens and between Windows and MacOS. The wireless device offers USB-C charging for its battery, which lasts up to four months on full charge. However, if you’re left-handed, this is not the best mouse for you.

Bonus: Use the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save Dh50 on this product.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two-year extended warranty for Dh38.

6. Best Protective Case: Mosiso MacBook Case

A good protective case is key to any laptop’s longevity. Over 24,000 4.4-star ratings vouch for Mosiso’s MacBook case, which is available for both the Air and Pro models. This shockproof laptop cover comes with a 360-degree protective travel bag. The plastic hard-shell case is strong and durable, and comes with two matching keyboard covers and a screen protector. There’s even a durable sticker that you can use to cover up your webcam, when you’re not using it. The travel bag is made from polyester, and includes layers of shockproof sponge and fluff cushion. It features four small pockets that protect the laptop from drops and hard knocks. You can organise all your cables, earphones, pens and peripherals in the front pocket storage space, and keep your laptop and its accessories together. Do note that the Apple logo is hidden when you put on the case – something a few reviewers didn’t appreciate.

Bonus: Use the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this product.

7. Best Palm Rest: Qloud Wrist Rest

A cute cloud wrist rest can elevate your mood as you work. This viral resting place for the base of your hands, is made from high-density memory foam and a soft-touch breathable material that feels airy under the skin. Qloud’s wrist rest isn’t just adorably designed – it offers ergonomic support against carpal tunnel syndrome via its bubble-shaped pressure relief zones. The accessory is waterproof and easy to clean. There are also eight colours to choose from!