Have you ever tried to empty your vacuum cleaner, and within minutes, suffered a fit of sneezing?

For people who suffer from allergies to dust, dander, pet hair or pollen, any old vacuum cleaner simply won’t do. Fortunately, we live in a modern age, where vacuum cleaners have evolved to include allergy-friendly features. Foremost among them is a high-efficiency particulate filter (Hepa), which can remove at least 99.9 per cent of airborne particles, like dust, mould, pollen and bacteria with a size of 0.3 microns, according to US-based Environmental Protection Agency. Other advanced vacuum cleaners come with dirt bags that can reduce the chances of dust escaping when you’re emptying it out.

If these features sound like they’re something you desperately need in your own appliance, scroll down to check out our curated list of allergy-friendly vacuum cleaners. Stop yourself from participating in involuntary sneeze fests, and leave eye-watering cleaning days behind, with our selection of vacuum cleaners, which were informed by user reviews and top ratings on Amazon. We also spoke with Fazal Imam, founder of repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose servicing team has experience with fixing and maintaining vacuum cleaners. Scroll down to read his insights.

1. Best Overall: Dyson Gen5detect

Pros

Lightweight, cordless

Powerful suction

Washable Hepa filter

Long run time

Can convert to handheld vacuum

Cons

Can be noisy

Weighing just 3.5kg, Dyson’s Gen5detect has everything you’re looking for in a cordless, allergy-friendly vacuum cleaner. Imam recommended Dyson, saying it's known for its "powerful suction and laser dust detection". With a power-dense motor that spins at 135,000RPM, it offers powerful suction, which you can set to ‘auto’, or choose from two other modes – Boost or Eco. A piezo sensor counts and sizes particles 15,000 times per second – this is what allows the appliance to increase power where needed. You can track everything on an informative LCD screen. The Gen5detect features Hepa filtration as well – the Hepa filter is washable – and can capture particles as small as 0.1 microns. When the bag needs to be emptied, a hygienic ejection mechanism can drive the dust and debris deep into your dust bin, so that you don’t have to touch or be exposed to it. The vacuum cleaner has a run time of up to 70 minutes, and it can be transformed into a handheld cordless vacuum cleaner in a click. There are six attachments that you can use for crevices, walls, upholstery or other surfaces. Reviewers say the appliance is a breeze to operate and manoeuvre. However, some said it is quite noisy when used at the highest suction setting.

2. Best Multi-Surface: Shark Detect Pro

Pros

Cordless, lightweight

No need to change nozzles

Auto-empty feature

Hepa filtration

Cons

Small dust cup

A vacuum that can clean multiple surfaces, Shark Detect Pro allows you to skip the hassle of changing nozzles every time you move from one surface to another. Its QuadClean multi-surface brushroll tackles four cleaning targets: fine dust, pet hair, large debris and even dust along edges. Reviewers say this appliance excels on high-pile carpets – a bonus for allergy sufferers, who can never seem to get all the dust out of their rugs, with regular vacuum cleaners. It also features Hepa filtration, and an auto-empty function, where the dust cup can automatically empties into a larger, sealed container, minimising your exposure to allergens during disposal. The only downside is that its dust cup is slightly smaller, compared to others in the same range, according to reviewers. Still, with its cordless form factor, and a run time of 40 minutes, it’s an excellent option for homes with both carpets and tiled floors.

3. Best Premium: Miele Complete C3 Marin

Pros

Hepa AirClean filter

Sealed dustbags

Vacuum brush has LED light

Automatic suction control

Comes bundled with Performance Pack

Cons

Corded

Expensive

Consider Miele’s Complete C3 Marin vacuum cleaner as an all-in-one cleaning solution. Let’s get the negatives out of the way first – it’s a corded device, and it has a cylinder form factor, so you’ll have to get used to the vacuum cleaner trailing behind you as you clean. It’s also quite pricey. However, it’s built to last, so think of it as an investment in your health and for your cleaning arsenal. The vacuum cleaner has fantastic allergy-friendly features. For one, its dust bag efficiently captures dust, dirt and pet hair, so when it’s time to empty, you’re not exposed to any of it – just pick up the sealed HyClean dustbag and throw it out. This particular vacuum cleaner comes bundled with a Performance Pack of 16 dustbags, so you don’t need to buy new ones for at least a year. The vacuum cleaner’s 236 Powerbrush with LED headlight lets you view debris in even the darkest nooks and crannies. Its Hepa AirClean filter removes even the finest dust and allergens, and its automatic suction control removes guesswork and auto-selects the right amount of suction, depending on where you’re vacuuming – a carpet or tiled floor. With convenient features like foot controls, single-touch cable rewind, and many on-board accessories, it’s a true champ in the world of vacuum cleaners, and one allergy-sufferers would especially appreciate.

4. Best for Pet Hair: Bissell Zing

Pros

Light, small build

Power cord rewind button

Powerful suction

Good performance on carpets

Cons

No Hepa filter

A bagged canister vacuum cleaner that easily goes from carpets to hard floors with the flick of a switch, Bissell’s Zing is well-suited for pet owners. Although it has a canister form factor, it’s small enough to store in most closets, and light enough to drag from room to room. Moreover, its power cord can be rewound with a button. Reviewers say it does a great job cleaning up debris from both low- and high-pile rugs and carpets. Pet owners say the suction is powerful enough to clear up pet hair in one swipe. All the debris collects in an easy-to-remove dustbag that seals in dust, and keeps you from having to touch anything unsavoury. Although the Zing doesn’t come with a Hepa filter, it does feature pre- and post-motor filters that help capture fine dust and particles. You can add Hepa-rated bags or a separate filter to improve its performance.

5. Best Budget: Black+Decker Bagless Multicyclonic Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Lightweight

Long 5m power cord

Includes six-stage filtration system

Good suction

Cons

Bagless canister

At an affordable price, Black+Decker’s Multicyclonic vacuum cleaner offers a six-stage air filtration system, which includes a sponge, fibre mesh and Hepa 10 filter. The overall result is efficient removal of allergens from your home. Although it’s a corded, canister-style vacuum cleaner, it’s lightweight at 6.7kg, and moves easily around both hard and carpeted floors. Reviewers say the power cord is sufficiently long, at 5m, and appreciate that it has an auto-rewind feature. On the downside, the 2.5-litre dustbowl collects debris in a bagless canister, so you may need to be careful during disposal, so that you don’t breathe in the dust and dander. Despite this flaw, Black+Decker offers a no-fuss, efficient allergy-friendly vacuum cleaner, at a great price.

What makes allergy-friendly vacuum cleaners different?

While almost all vacuum cleaners will remove dust, dirt, dander and pet hair from your environment, a few that are poorly sealed can end up sending dust and debris into the air. That’s where Hepa vacuum cleaners come in.

Imam said: “Allergy-friendly vacuum cleaners are specifically designed to capture microscopic particles like dust mites, pollen, pet dander, and other allergens that can trigger allergic reactions. Unlike regular vacuum cleaners, which may release some of these particles back into the air, allergy-specific models are equipped with advanced filtration systems that trap and seal allergens inside the vacuum. This prevents them from recirculating into your living environment.”

Therefore, investing in a high-quality allergy-friendly vacuum cleaner can significantly improve indoor air quality, and is definitely worth your consideration.

Features to look for in an allergy-friendly vacuum

Our expert shared a list of top considerations, when buying a vacuum cleaner that won’t leave you wheezing:

Hepa filters: High-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filters are a must in allergy-friendly vacuums, according to Imam. These filters are capable of capturing 99.97 per cent of particles, as small as 0.3 microns, ensuring allergens are trapped effectively.

Sealed system: Look for vacuums with a fully sealed filtration system. This ensures that all air passes through the Hepa filter, without leakage, ensuring allergens don’t escape.

Bagged vs bagless: Bagged vacuums are often better for allergy sufferers as they contain dust within a sealed bag, minimising exposure when it’s time to empty the vacuum.

Powerful suction: Effective suction is crucial for lifting and trapping allergens embedded deep in carpets, upholstery, or mattresses.

Specialised attachments: Tools such as crevice nozzles, motorised brushes, or upholstery tools can help clean hard-to-reach areas where allergens often accumulate, like mattresses and furniture.

Anti-allergen seal technology: Some vacuums are designed with anti-allergen seals to further reduce the risk of allergens escaping during clean-up.