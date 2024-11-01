Carpets are notorious for being debris catchers: they hold on to dust, dirt, hair and moisture. So, investing in a vacuum cleaner that can get rid of all that, with a powerful sweep, is well worth it.

But with so many options in the market, which kind of vacuum cleaner works best on carpets? We spoke with Fazal Imam, founder of repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose servicing team has experience with fixing and maintaining vacuum cleaners. He said: “Upright vacuums are always the best at their job on carpets. They put together great suction and easy manoeuverability. Canister vacuums can also be effective, for they are very flexible, [working well on] different floor types and with different attachments. Light and handy, the stick vacuum probably won't feature as much deep cleaning power, as compared to upright versions, on thick carpets.”

Based on our expert’s advice, and top ratings on Amazon, we’ve curated a list of the best vacuum cleaners for carpets. Our criteria included ease of navigation, noise level, ease of emptying, and effectiveness in picking debris from both low- and high-pile carpets. Pick up your new vacuum cleaner with Prime membership and get it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe

Pros

Large dust cup

Useful lift-away functionality

Easy to manoeuvre

Features many attachments

Cons

Requires a voltage adapter

If you’re looking for a heavy-duty vacuum cleaner that can handle anything you throw at it, consider Imam’s pick: Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe. He said: “This upright version is easy to push and provides great suction, along with a Hepa [high efficiency particulate] filter, for more substantial carpets.” With over 40,000 4.4-star reviews on Amazon, the vacuum cleaner comes highly recommended for its ability to deep-clean carpets with its powerful suction. The best part about it is its lift-away functionality – there’s a detachable pod for cleaning under furniture, and you can also detach the nozzle to clean upholstery, furniture and more. The Hepa filter is efficient at trapping dust and allergens, while its large 851ml dust cup can last for weeks without needing to be emptied. Swivel steering allows you to easily move around the vacuum, even in hard-to-reach corners, and there are several useful pet hair pick-up attachments that make cleaning a breeze. Do note, however, that you’ll need a voltage adapter to use this appliance in the UAE, since it ships from the US.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh90.73 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh63, and two-year extended warranty for Dh89.

2. Best Cordless: Dyson V15 Detect

Pros

Cordless

Good suction power

60-minute battery life

Intelligently adjusts suction based on dust level

De-tangling cleaner head

Cons

Expensive

Power cords can get in the way of a good cleaning session. Not so, with Dyson’s V15 Detect. Imam recommended it, saying: “Powerful in its suction, this is a light but capable stick vacuum that uses the latest dust detection technology.” It’s remarkably powerful for a cordless stick vacuum cleaner; its Hyperdymium motor spins at up to 125,000rpm to generate enough suction power to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from carpets. The vacuum cleaner is intelligent, too. It automatically optimises suction, based on the debris it’s dealing with. Choose from three cleaning modes and expect up to 60 minutes of run time on a single charge. Reviewers also appreciate the two cleaning heads included here. While the Fluffy Optic cleaner head reveals invisible dust, and is best for hard floors, the Digital Motorbar cleaner head deep-cleans carpets, de-tangling long hair and pet hair as you clean. However, it is on the pricier end of the spectrum.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh159.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

3. Best for Pet Owners: Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Canister

Pros

Lightweight for a canister vacuum

Large dust bag

Choose from six modes

Easily picks up hair from all surfaces

Includes Active AirClean filter

Cons

Requires you to purchase dust bags regularly

This lightweight canister vacuum by Miele is ideal for users dealing with pet hair on a daily basis. Since you’re not moving any extra weight back and forth when you vacuum, it’s an easy device to manoeuvre. Its 890W PowerLine motor and massive 4.5-litre dust bag efficiently capture dust, dirt and pet hair. Its ability to pick up all kinds of hair – pet and human – is especially noteworthy. The roller brush of the TurboTeQ turbobrush quickly removes hair and fluff from short-pile and high-pile carpets with ease. There’s no hassle of tangled hair in the brush head – just quick, powerful clean-up. Pet owners will also appreciate that the vacuum cleaner has an Active AirClean filter, which contains active charcoal to help neutralise and reduce unpleasant odours more effectively. Choose from six modes: curtains, upholstery, quiet mode, low-pile and high-pile carpets, and hard floor. Do note, however, that since this vacuum cleaner involves sealed dust bags, you will have to keep replacing them, which is an added cost.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh141.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh97, and two-year extended warranty for Dh138.

4. Best Suction: Tineco Pure One S11

Pros

Lightweight

Detaches into handheld vacuum

Detects hidden debris

40-minute run time

Relatively quiet

Cons

Requires you to use two hands for emptying dust bin

Like the Dyson, Tineco Pure One S11 is another cordless vacuum that offers the convenience of a stick form factor, without sacrificing suction power. At just three kilograms, it’s lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, and offers 40 minutes of run time. The vacuum cleaner’s iLoop smart sensor technology detects dirt and invisible dust on the floor or carpet, and auto-adjusts suction power, depending on where you’re vacuuming. There’s an on-board colour LED display monitor that allows you to check battery levels and monitor your progress. Reviewers like that they can detach it, and convert it to a handheld vacuum for cleaning upholstery, and car mats, too. Many use the mini roller head attachment to get rid of pet hair from rugs or the couch, and say it works with just one or two sweeps. Also, unlike most cordless vacuums, this Tineco version has a lock, so you don’t have to press down on the trigger during your entire cleaning session. On the down side, it requires you using two hands to empty the dust bin, which can be irksome.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh154.84 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh108, and two-year extended warranty for Dh154.

5. Best Value: Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Powerful suction

Hepa filtration

Useful attachments

Long cord length

Cons

Bulky

This powerful upright vacuum by Hoover can get rid of dirt, pet hair and other debris with just one pass. Pet owners love this appliance for its multi-purpose pet tools, which can tackle stubborn pet hair and dirt on furniture and carpets. A convenient lever on its body allows you to change suction settings easily, and its 2.5-litre bagless dust bin is easy to empty and snap back on. The Hoover MAXLife features Hepa filtration, as well, and captures 99 per cent of particles, leaving your home refreshed and cleaner than before. Reviewers say its long cord length (measuring 27 feet) allows them to finish cleaning an entire floor without swapping outlets, and attest to its strong 1320-watt suction power, which works remarkably well on both low- and high-pile carpets. However, some find it quite bulky and unwieldy to carry up multi-level homes.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh138.31 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh97, and two-year extended warranty for Dh138.

Features to look out for, when buying a vacuum cleaner for carpets

The highest suction power isn't necessarily the best for your carpet, advises our expert. Image Credit: Shutterstock

While all good vacuum cleaners share basic features, like appropriate suction power and easy manoeuvrability, some are better able to handle carpets and rugs than others. Imam broke down key features to consider when buying a vacuum cleaner for carpets:

Strong adjustable suction: Fine dust and debris may accumulate deep within the fibres of carpets. The adjustable suction power enables one to clean properly without pulling or damaging carpet material.

Motorised brush roll: A powerful brush roll, preferably with soft bristles, works its magic to loosen dirt and allergens from deep inside the carpet. This feature is quite helpful for households that have pets.

Hepa filtration: Since people in the UAE are very much exposed to dust, the facility of Hepa filters is important in capturing allergens and making the environment cleaner and healthier after every vacuuming session.

When you’re considering the suction power, however, don’t automatically opt for the one with the highest. Imam said this could work against you: “If the suction is too strong, it may create drag on high-pile carpets, making the vacuum hard to move and potentially damaging carpet fibres over time. Suction settings allow users to balance power with ease of movement, which is quite important for high-pile or very delicate carpets.”