Saving up? Check out our list of coveted bestsellers from electronics, beauty, home and moreIt’s nearly the end of 2024. You’ve worked hard all year round, and done your best, both professionally and personally. Now, it might finally be time to treat yourself. You deserve it!

Spending with reckless abandon can be dangerous for your bank account. So, if you’re the type of person who avoids everyday temptations, and saves up to buy something that’s actually worth spending on, we’ve got you covered. Right now, we’re in between two major sales periods on Amazon – Single’s Day and White Friday – which means it’s the perfect time to stop balking at price tags, and shortlist a gift for yourself.

We scoured social trends and bestselling items on Amazon, and spoke with UAE residents who saved up for months before splurging on an item on their wish list. Take inspiration from our curated list, and shop with Prime membership to finally give yourself a long overdue pat on the back, for all you’ve accomplished this year.

1. Best Tablet: Apple iPad Pro

Pros

Premium design

Beautiful OLED display

Exceptional performance

All-day battery life

Great cameras

Cons

Pricey accessories

Even the lightest laptop is no match for a sleek tablet. All you need is the latest Apple iPad Pro, with a detachable Smart Keyboard – it’s more than capable of handling your daily notes, emails, photo edits, and other productivity and entertainment needs. The 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED (organic LED) display boasts exceptional colour accuracy, brightness, and contrast, as well as advanced technologies, like ProMotion, P3 wide colour and True Tone. With a 10-core central processing unit (CPU) in the M4 chip, and a 10-core graphics processing unit (GPU), as well as all-day battery life, you can use the iPad Pro for virtually everything – from gaming to watching Netflix and creating presentations. The latest tablet now has a USB-C connector for universal charging, as well as new features, like a built-in document scanner in the Tips app, which are useful for daily use.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh291.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh199, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh332, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh424.

2. Best Headphones: Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Pros

Light, comfortable fit

Premium design and build

Excellent noise cancellation

Immersive Audio enhances sound quality

Voice calls are clear and consistent

Cons

Immersive Audio drains battery life

If you’re going to be using a pair of headphones every day, make them the very best, most comfortable ones you can find. Enter Bose QuietComfort Ultra. These highly rated over-ear headphones feature fantastic noise isolation, thanks to their active noise cancellation (ANC) system. With options like Quiet Mode, Aware Mode and Immersion Mode, the last of which combines full noise cancellation with Bose’s Immersive Audio, you’re in complete control of balancing how you want to listen to music and interact with your environment. In terms of comfort, there are few headphones that are better; this pair features plush ear cushions, and a head band that spreads pressure evenly so you can wear it for a long time. The sound quality is nothing to scoff at, either. Spatial audio tracks your head movements to create a more immersive experience, and the quality of sound is fantastic, with a punchy bass that adds extra rumble and boom to your mixes. You can connect the headphones with up to two devices simultaneously. However, while this pair has a solid battery life of up to 24 hours, some reviewers note that Immersive Audio tends to drain it quickly.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh137.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh97, and two-year extended warranty for Dh138.

3. Best Kitchen Appliance: Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle

Pros

Minimalist design

Heats up quickly

Counterweighted handle

Variable temperature control

Cons

No gooseneck spout

Whether you’re making tea or brewing coffee via immersion technique, an electric kettle is essential. Fellow’s Corvo EKG kettle is a stunner on any countertop, and combines its minimalist aesthetic with impeccable functionality. With a capacity of 0.9 litres, its interiors are made from quality stainless steel. The Corvo EKG has a sleek pointed spout that’s designed for a powerful, yet precise jet of water. However, coffee enthusiasts looking for a gooseneck spout will have to check out other kettles from Fellow. Its ergonomic, counter-balanaced handle offers a sturdy grip when you’re pouring, preventing spills and messes. The best part is that it allows for variable temperature control: you can select the temperature down to the degree, anywhere from 57°C to 100°C. It will hold its temperature for up to an hour.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh40 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh40, and two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

4. Best Grooming Tool: Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Pros

Dries hair rapidly

Lowers temperature when near your scalp

Lots of smart functions

Comfortable grip

Cons

Limited backward compatibility

You’ve heard of and likely coveted the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Well, now, there’s a newer version in the market that’s even better and well worth your money. First off, the Supersonic Nural dries hair speedily, without singeing your scalp. This is because it uses a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to detect when the tool is approaching your head; it then automatically adjusts air temperature to maintain an optimal level of 54°C at the scalp, so there’s never any danger of scalding your roots or skin. There are new, intelligent attachments available here, including a new diffuser that works wonders on curly hair. You can choose between diffuse mode, which is ideal for more textured curls and coils, or dome mode, which creates a vortex of air within the dome so that air spins around curls to dry them, leaving them glossy and elongated. If you’re a fan of the clear tech trend, you’ll enjoy the fact that this hair dryer has a transparent back panel, where you can take a peek at candy-coloured wires. The controls have also moved to the back of the barrel, so you don’t accidentally change settings. Smart features make the whole drying process easier: the hair dryer remembers which setting you use for each attachment, and automatically calibrates it the next time you click it on. There’s also a new Pause Detect feature – when you set down the hair dryer on the counter, it automatically turns the heat off and decreases airflow to very low, switching it back on when you pick it up. Overall, it’s a fantastic, futuristic hair dryer that allows you to enjoy your grooming time. If you already have a Supersonic, you can still use your old styling attachments with this hair dryer, but they will not be compatible with the new attachment learning feature.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh137.42 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Cookware: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, invest in a Le Creuset dutch oven. This high-end cookware features a dome-shaped lid that locks in flavour by continuously circulating heat and moisture. Its sand-coloured interior enamel has a smooth finish that prevents food from sticking and staining. Its vibrant exterior enamel is shock resistant, so it won’t easily crack or chip. With a capacity of 4.2 litres, the dutch oven can be used in endless ways: you can slow cook, braise, roast, bake, fry and more. Long beloved for its perfected design and heat retention, this is legacy cookware that can be passed on for generations. Perhaps it will start with you!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh99.92 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Best Beauty: Tatcha The Silk Cream

Japanese skincare brand Tatcha has been making a name for itself, with its focus on traditional, effective Japanese ingredients, like fermented rice water and green tea. It’s why it has a huge celebrity following, and also perhaps why its products are so pricey. Now that you’re in a splurging mood, opt for its bestseller: Tatcha The Silk Cream. This moisturiser does exactly what it sets out to do – it immediately makes your skin feel as soft as silk. A pearl-sized amount goes a long way, say reviewers, and its lightweight formula easily absorbs into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. The formula includes Hadasei-3 – a trio of Japanese superfoods that visibly firms up the skin and reduces fine lines, leaving it feeling velvety soft and supple. It goes on beautifully under make-up and can be used both in the morning and night.

7. Best Shoes: APL TechLoom Phantom Sneakers

Pros

Subtle branded design

Soft, cushioned and comfortable

Sock-like snug fit

Cons

Laces don’t make any difference

Need a sneaker upgrade? Pick up a pair that’s well-loved by influencers, celebrities and sports professionals, for its quality materials and design – Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Phantom Sneakers. This shoe has been all over Instagram for good reason. It’s fashion-forward activewear at its best, with a low-profile, subtly branded look that directs the focus to functionality. The intricate 3D grid pattern on its exterior, is designed to move with your feet. The shoes have a sock-like upper that you slide into, and create a snug, secure fit. A neoprene tongue with integrated collar, allows for a comfortable, all-day fit, and APL’s Propelium midsole/outsole offers cushioning to protect you when you’re pounding the pavement. Some reviewers note that the laces here don’t do much, in the way of adjustment – they’re meant to be tucked under the tongue or laced above. The snug design of the shoe, however, should be enough to keep them secure, and ensure your comfort on daily runs. Check out the men’s version here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh107.81 for 12 months with select banks.