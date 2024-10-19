If you’re a serious content creator, or often go live online, the native camera on your laptop or desktop computer won’t do. For best results, it’s worth investing in a camera that’s built for streaming.

In such devices, both the video and audio quality will be far superior to what you’re used to, in a webcam. The result is elevated content, and hopefully an increase in viewership. But if you’re looking for a camera that’s more portable and easily accessible for spontaneous captures, check out the best smartphone cameras, and other vlogging essentials to improve the sound and light quality, and smooth out any action shoots.

We spoke with James Martinez, senior visual editor at Gulf News, who shared his insight into what features to look for, in streaming cameras, and which one would work best for you. Scroll down to read his advice.

1. Best Overall: Sony Alpha A7 III

Pros

Lightweight camera

Superior 4K HDR video quality

Records and streams simultaneously

Can change lenses for new effects

Cons

Lenses are an added cost

Doesn’t support wireless streaming

One of the best mirrorless cameras around, Sony’s Alpha A7 III has a lightweight body, and a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor with a back-illuminated design that produces stunning imagery. It has the ability to record and stream footage at the same time, and does it in 4K HDR (high dynamic range). However, you’ll need to connect it to a laptop if you’d like it to do both simultaneously, via a HDMI port – it doesn’t support wireless streaming. The camera’s auto-focus eye tracking and face detection modes keep the subject in sharp focus, and it renders videos and images in true colour, with excellent noise reduction and sharp details. Overall, it’s a fantastic camera for streaming high-end content. But keep in mind that you’ll incur added costs when you buy lenses to add variety to your shots (such as fisheye, or wide angle).

2. Best Webcam: Logitech C922 Pro

Pros

Full HD streaming

Stereo microphones

Can be attached to monitors or tripods

Free tripod included

Cons

No external microphone support

Logitech’s C922 Pro is a stand-out choice for beginner vloggers who want to stream from a fixed spot. The webcam can be clipped onto the top of your PC monitor or attached to a tripod, if you’d like to get creative with angles and composition. The C922 Pro streams in Full HD 1080p at 30fps and also gives you the option of shooting in a ‘hyperfast’ mode: 720p at 60fps. So, you don’t have to worry about lag or distortion when live streaming. With a 78-degree field of view, you can comfortably fit in two people in the shot, and use the companion app to zoom and pan the camera. Unlike most webcams, the sound quality here is great, too. Two microphones – one on either side of the camera – create stereophonic audio, so your voice comes through sounding natural and clear. You’re also getting a free tripod, so you’re ready to film right out of the box. On the downside, there is no external mic support, so you have to rely on its in-built dual mics.

3. Best with Lighting: Razer Kiyo

Pros

Integrated LED light ring

Full camera control through app

Excellent Full HD video quality

Cons

No external audio support

If you’d like to save on buying a separate ring light, opt for the Razer Kiyo. Designed for content creators, this webcam supports video and audio recording in 720p at 60fps or 1080p at 30fps. It comes with an attached, multi-step ring light around the camera that you can dim or brighten, based on your requirements. The lights offer up to 10 Lux of brightness, at a distance of one metre, with a colour temperature of 5,600K. So, the Kiyo keeps your face and surrounding area brightly and evenly lit, enhancing the ambience of your videos, even as you go live. Reviewers, who use the Razer Kiyo to stream gaming sessions, say the light also prevents their face from mirroring reflections of gameplay from the screen, giving their videos an overall professional look. Do note, however, you cannot attach an external mic to this camera. Also, the 60fps frame rate is only an option with 720p resolution, not with Full HD, which may put off some buyers.

4. Best AI-Powered: Obsbot Meet 4K PTZ Webcam

Pros

Easy to use with a simple set-up

Compact design

Shoots in 4K

Excellent AI-led auto-framing and other features

Simple magnetic mount

Cons

Gets warm quickly

Small, but incredibly capable, Obsbot Meet delivers excellent 4K footage at 30fps, and comes packed with features you’ll come to love. It’s a plug-and-play device and has the ability to magnetically snap onto its included mount. You can shoot in portrait or video mode – something TikTok and Instagram content creators would appreciate – and enjoy its many artificial intelligence (AI) powered features. Among them is AI auto-framing, which allows you to fit multiple people into the frame, as well as Face Focus, which automatically adjusts the bokeh to always keep you front and centre. The webcam can pick up your voice in a range of three metres, thanks to its dual omni-directional microphones. However, some reviewers complain that it tends to get hot quickly, and requires frequent breaks when in use.

5. Best Streaming Kit: Canon EOS M50 Mark II Essential Streaming Kit

Pros

Compact camera that’s comfortable to hold

Supports external mics

Excellent touchscreen interface

Great 4K and 1080p video quality

Cons

Live streaming on YouTube requires a minimum of 1,000 subscribers

If you’re just starting out in the world of streaming, and want a complete set-up from the get-go, check out this streaming kit from Canon. At its core is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II, a user-friendly mirrorless camera with live-streaming capabilities that help it stand out from the crowd. It looks like a miniature DSLR (digital single-lens reflex camera), but light and compact enough to shoot on the go. The camera has a touchscreen with a menu that’s responsive and easy to navigate. Its autofocus feature is excellent; it’s successful at eye tracking even with fast moving subjects. You can shoot in Full HD 1080p or 4K, and if you have 1,000 YouTube subscribers, you can stream directly to YouTube through the camera – although reviewers find this condition limiting and arbitrary. Still, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make it easy to share content from the camera to your phone or laptop, and its fast, accurate and high-quality videos and stills are worth its price point. You’re also getting a tripod grip with a wireless remote control, a stereo microphone, a Canon EF-M 15-45mm lens and an Atomos Connect 4K HDMI to USB converter.

Do you need a streaming camera?

A good camera for streaming can elevate your videos, and give them a more professional spin. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Video shooting and editing can be an expensive endeavour. From lighting to cameras to audio equipment, you can easily rack up expensive bills. But an efficient camera for streaming doesn’t have to be expensive. In fact, it can make your work easier.

Martinez highlighted one key factor that differentiates streaming cameras from regular ones: “Streaming cameras often come with built-in Wi-Fi or Ethernet connections, enabling them to connect directly to streaming platforms or networks. Regular cameras required video capture cards to connect to the internet.”

Which streaming camera is right for you?

Depending on the kind of content you create, you can pick a camera that suits your shooting style (and budget). Some budget versions are available in the form of a webcam, and shoot 720p HD videos, which are clear enough to be viewed on a smartphone. Others stream in 1080p Full HD, while still others offer 4K resolution, and include advanced features like zoom and slow motion. You can even find cameras with audio input options, which let you connect an external microphone, and boost your audio quality.

Then, there are PTZ (pan, tilt, zoom) cameras, which are popular for web conferences and video productions. Martinez explained: “PTZ cameras are purpose-built for live streaming and online content creation, making them distinct from regular cameras. Set-up is easier, and it works like an upgraded webcam. With a joystick remote controller and switcher, you can control pan, tilt and zoom of multiple PTZ cameras by yourself.”

Factors to consider when picking a camera for streaming

Once you know what kind of camera you’ll buy, it’s worth looking at the specifications of each product to figure out which one best suits your needs.

Resolution: While having a decent amount of resolution is great, there’s no need to pay for high-end resolution when you really don’t need it. 4K streaming, for instance, takes up a lot of data, and if your audience is watching on their phones, they’re likely not watching it in that resolution anyway. It’s best to shoot in Full HD (1920 x 1080), or if you’re limited by budget, then HD (1280 x 720) should do just fine.

Frame rate: The frame rate gauges just how quickly a number of frames appears within a second. Martinez explained: “For most applications, 30fps is adequate, but 60fps is ideal for fast-moving content, such as gaming or sports, as it provides smoother motion.”