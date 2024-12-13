Looking for the latest tech? Whatever’s on your wishlist, the Dubai Shopping Festival is the perfect opportunity to shop for it on Eros. You can finally grab those must-haves you’ve been eyeing. From televisions to iphones, Eros has it all at unbeatable prices. Don’t wait too long and check out our list of bestsellers below and dive into the shopping frenzy. Get ready to make the most of this shopping season—explore, indulge, and save big with Eros during the Dubai Shopping Festival.

1) Best Television Deal: TCL 65" 4K QLED GOOGLE TV

Pros

Vibrant QLED display

Google TV integration

Smart features

Cons

Limited gaming features

Your television-watching just got better. The TCL 65" 4K QLED Google TV is a true showstopper, combining stunning visual quality, smart technology, and stylish design all in one. With its vibrant 4K QLED display, it delivers crisp, lifelike images that bring your favourite shows, movies, and games to life with breathtaking clarity and color. Whether you're watching action-packed blockbusters or enjoying a quiet evening with your favorite series, the TCL QLED TV ensures every scene is rich in detail and depth. What makes this TV even more exciting is its built-in Google TV platform. With Google Assistant, you can control your TV hands-free, search for content, or even control other smart devices around your home with just your voice. The integration of popular streaming services and apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime means you can access endless entertainment options with ease. Perfectly sized for a modern living room, the TCL 65" 4K QLED TV is not only a high-performance device but also a classy piece of décor, enhancing the style of any space. The TV's slim design and minimal bezels ensure it seamlessly blends into your home, whether mounted on the wall or placed on a stand. With the Dubai Shopping Festival in full swing, now is the perfect time to grab this TV at a fantastic price. Just keep in mind, that the Google TV interface may take some time to get used to, especially if you're accustomed to other smart TV platforms.

2) Best iPhone15 Deal: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - Natural Titanium

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - Natural Titanium

Pros

Light build

Fast performance

Strong battery life

Superb camera

Cons

Bulky

The iPhone 15 Pro Max impresses with its lighter build, faster performance, intuitive Action button, and advanced software, making it a standout choice for power users. The transition from Apple's proprietary Lightning port to the industry-standard USB-C brings noticeable enhancements, expanding the device's capabilities in ways that may not be immediately obvious. Coupled with improved battery life, a longer camera zoom range, and increased base storage compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, the 15 Pro Max proves to be an ideal choice for serious creators and demanding users alike. The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the Pro Max offers sharp 2,796 by 1,290-pixel resolution, delivering a crisp 460ppi density. In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro features a 6.1-inch screen with a 2,556 by 1,179-pixel resolution, maintaining the same pixel density. Both displays support ProMotion technology with an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring smooth performance during scrolling and other interactions. The True Tone white balance adjusts to ambient light, while the wide P3 color gamut ensures vibrant, true-to-life colors. With a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1 and exceptional brightness—1,000 nits typical, 1,600 nits peak for HDR, and 2,000 nits outdoors—the screen performs brilliantly in various lighting conditions, including direct sunlight. In daylight, the iPhone 15 Pro Max takes vibrant, detailed photos with accurate colour and sharp focus. The white balance is consistent, and both tonal highlights and shadow details are well-managed. Whether using the ultra-wide, main, or telephoto lens, the colours remain true and consistent across all shots, offering a reliable and seamless photography experience.

3) Best Apple iPhone16 deal: Apple iPhone 16 (128 GB) – Black

Apple iPhone 16 (128 GB) – Black

Pros

Super retina display

5G connectivity

True Tone Technology reducing eye strain

Ample storage

Strong battery life

Cons

Not a major upgrade for existing users

The Apple iPhone 16 (128 GB) – Black is another promising addition to the iPhone lineup. Performance, looks good and functions well, what more do you need? This iPhone is equipped with a range of impressive features that make it an excellent choice for everyday use, productivity, and entertainment. At the heart of the iPhone 16 is Apple's latest A16 Bionic chip, which powers the device with remarkable speed and efficiency. Whether you're multitasking, playing graphics-intensive games, or using demanding applications, the iPhone 16 ensures smooth performance with minimal lag. The device also features 5G connectivity, enabling faster internet speeds for streaming, gaming, and browsing, making it a future-proof option for those who need reliable, high-speed data. The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display offers stunning visuals with vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and crisp detail, perfect for everything from binge-watching your favorite shows to editing photos. Whether you're indoors or outside, the display automatically adjusts its brightness to offer optimal visibility in any lighting conditions. The True Tone technology also helps reduce eye strain by adjusting the white balance to match the surrounding light. For those whose priority is the photography, the iPhone 16 offers an impressive camera system, designed to deliver professional-level photos and videos. The dual-camera setup includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP wide lens, both optimised for a variety of shooting scenarios. From low-light environments to fast-moving subjects, the iPhone 16 captures detailed, vibrant, and clear images. Battery life on the iPhone 16 is another strong point, with up to 20 hours of video playback, allowing you to stay connected and entertained all day. While the iPhone 16 is a step up in design and features, it may not have the extreme specifications or unique features of higher-end models like the iPhone 16 Pro. Still, the iPhone 16 offers incredible value with all the essentials, a high-quality display, powerful performance, and Apple’s signature premium design at an affordable price point.

4) Best Basic Laptops Deal: Newest Lenovo Ideapad 1 15IAU7 Laptop

Newest Lenovo Ideapad 1 15IAU7 Laptop

Pros

Fast SSD storage

Portable

Decent display

Solid battery life

Cons

Limited ports and connectivity

Looking for a laptop that balances performance, portability, and affordability? The Newest Lenovo Ideapad 1 15IAU7 Laptop is a standout option for anyone seeking a reliable device for everyday tasks. With its 15.6-inch display, it offers an impressive visual experience, whether you're working on presentations or streaming your favorite shows. Powered by the latest Intel Core processors, it delivers smooth performance for browsing, document editing, and managing day-to-day digital tasks. The fast SSD storage ensures quick access to files, while the long-lasting battery keeps you productive for hours on a single charge. Weighing just over 1.5kg, it's light enough to take anywhere, whether to the office or your favorite café. Whether you're a student, professional, or just need a dependable laptop for daily use, this device provides unbeatable value with both style and functionality. That said, while the Lenovo Ideapad 1 excels at basic tasks, it might not be ideal for power users. With limited RAM and basic integrated graphics, it struggles with demanding applications or gaming. Additionally, the screen resolution may not satisfy those who prefer sharper visuals. However, for its price, it remains a solid, reliable choice. Don’t miss out on the Dubai Shopping Festival sale—now’s the perfect time to grab this high-performance laptop at an unbeatable price!

5) Best ASUS Deal: ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UM3406HA-OLEDR7W AMD

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UM3406HA-OLEDR7W AMD

Pros

14-inch OLED display

Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor

Comprehensive connectivity

Cons

No Thunderbolt 4

For professionals, creatives and multitaskers, we have just the laptop for you. The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UM3406HA-OLEDR7W AMD is a blend of style, performance, and cutting-edge display technology. Its standout feature is the 14-inch OLED display, offering exceptional color accuracy, deep blacks, and vivid contrasts—perfect for content creation or immersive streaming. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor with 16GB of RAM, it handles multitasking and resource-intensive tasks with ease, while its 512GB SSD ensures quick storage access. The laptop’s sleek, lightweight design (weighing just 1.39 kg) makes it highly portable, and the long-lasting battery ensures productivity on the go. It features a versatile array of ports, a comfortable backlit keyboard, and military-grade durability. However, it’s not without drawbacks—the integrated Radeon graphics limit gaming potential, and the SSD may feel restrictive for large files. While its price is on the higher side, the Zenbook 14 OLED delivers an unparalleled display experience and solid performance, especially if snagged during the Dubai Shopping Festival.

6) Best Apple Wireless Earphones Deal: Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Pros

Immersive experience

Active noise cancellation

Integration with Apple eco-system

Solid battery life

Cons

Steep price

Reviewers have given the Apple Airpods a glowing thumbs up, and praised it for the good sound quality, functionality, and build quality. As the users say, the Apple AirPods Max promise an experience—a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, impeccable sound, and luxurious design. Whether you’re an audiophile or someone who simply loves indulging in premium sound, these over-ear headphones redefine what it means to immerse yourself in music. At the heart of the AirPods Max is Apple’s custom acoustic design, delivering high-fidelity sound with deep bass, precise mids, and crystal-clear highs. The active noise cancellation (ANC) feature is a bonus, effectively blocking out distractions so you can lose yourself in your favorite tracks or focus during calls. On the flip side, the transparency mode lets you stay aware of your surroundings with a simple tap, blending external sounds seamlessly with your audio. The best thing about the Airpods, is that they're comfy too. With memory foam ear cushions and a breathable knit mesh headband, they’re designed for extended wear without causing fatigue. The headphones adjust effortlessly to fit your head, and the anodised aluminum cups give them a durable finish that echoes sophistication. For tech lovers, the integration with the Apple ecosystem is flawless. With the H1 chip in each ear cup, these headphones offer instant pairing, spatial audio for theater-like sound, and seamless switching between Apple devices. Want to jump from your iPhone to your MacBook? It’s effortless. Plus, the digital crown offers intuitive controls for volume, playback, and calls, enhancing the overall experience. Battery life is another standout feature, offering up to 20 hours of listening with ANC and spatial audio enabled. The included Smart Case puts the headphones in an ultra-low-power state, ensuring they’re ready to go when you are.

7) Best iPad Deal: Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)

Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)

Looking for a reliable device that promises both productivity and entertainment? The Apple 2021 iPad (9th Generation) is a perfect blend of performance, versatility, and accessibility, making it a standout choice for everyone—from casual users to budding creatives. With its sleek Space Grey finish, this 10.2-inch iPad makes a stylish statement, seamlessly fitting into your everyday life, whether you're at work, school, or simply unwinding at home. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, this iPad delivers impressive speed and efficiency for multitasking, gaming, and streaming. Whether you’re editing photos, running multiple apps, or diving into augmented reality (AR) experiences, the A13 ensures smooth, lag-free performance. The iPadOS ecosystem enhances its utility, offering seamless integration with other Apple devices and intuitive apps that maximize both creativity and productivity. The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone technology is a visual delight, delivering crisp, vibrant visuals and adjusting the screen's color temperature to suit your environment. From binge-watching your favorite series to sketching with the Apple Pencil (1st generation), the display ensures a comfortable and immersive experience. The 64GB storage, though modest for professionals, provides ample space for everyday apps, photos, and documents. The upgraded 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage is a game-changer for video calls, keeping you centered even when moving around, while the 8MP rear camera captures sharp photos and videos when your phone isn’t nearby. With up to 10 hours of battery life, this iPad is built to keep up with your busy day, whether you’re working, streaming, or browsing. Lightweight and portable, it’s the perfect companion for life on the go. However, the 9th Generation iPad does have its limitations. Its design, while iconic, remains largely unchanged, featuring thicker bezels compared to premium models. It also lacks compatibility with the newer Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, which may disappoint professional users. Nevertheless, the Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) in Space Grey is an excellent blend of affordability and functionality. Whether it’s a gift for a student, a tech enthusiast, or yourself, this iPad offers a gateway to creativity, productivity, and endless entertainment, all without breaking the bank.

8) Best Samsung Phone Deal: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra AI Phone, 256GB Storage

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Impressive storage

Advanced AI processor

AMOLED 2X display

200PM Primary lens

Cons

AI enhancements feel a little aggressive at points, say users

Need a smartphone that can do just about all? Well, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is here, and it blends technology with a futuristic design. With 256GB of storage, this device ensures you have all the space you need for apps, media, and work essentials without worrying about running out of room. At its core, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by an advanced AI processor that takes performance, efficiency, and personalisation to new heights. Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or streaming, the AI-driven chipset optimizes every operation for a smooth, lag-free experience. The phone also adapts to your usage patterns over time, ensuring it becomes more intuitive the longer you use it. One of the most striking aspects of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Delivering stunning visuals with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the screen is perfect for everything from binge-watching your favourite shows to creating detailed designs. Coupled with the S Pen integration, the display transforms into a canvas for creativity, making this phone a dream for artists and professionals alike. Furthermore, it is equipped with a 200MP primary lens, and captures every detail with astonishing clarity. The advanced AI enhances your photos in real time, optimizing lighting, colors, and focus to ensure each shot is flawless. Its ‘Nightography’ feature ensures brilliant low-light performance, while the periscope zoom allows you to capture distant subjects with incredible precision. Connectivity and battery life are equally impressive. With 5G capability, you can enjoy ultra-fast downloads and seamless streaming. The device’s intelligent 5,000mAh battery learns your habits and optimizes power usage, delivering all-day performance on a single charge. Fast charging and wireless charging capabilities ensure you’re never tethered to an outlet for long. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra isn’t without its trade-offs. While the camera is remarkable, some users may find the AI enhancements overly aggressive in certain settings.

9) Best Samsung Tab Deal: S9 WiFIAndroid Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE WiFi Android Tablet

Pros

Stunning display

S Pen included

Solid performance

Expendable storage

Cons

Only Wifi connectivity

Your entertainment just got a serious upgrade. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9FE is packed with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and delivers lightning-fast performance while offering ample room for apps, photos, videos, and more. The 10.9-inch immersive display brings your content to life with vibrant colours and sharp details—perfect for binge-watching, gaming, or working on intricate designs. It pairs with the included S Pen, turning the Tab S9 FE into your personal sketchbook, note-taking tool, or productivity companion. Whether you're jotting down ideas or crafting detailed illustrations, the S Pen's precision enhances every task. Powered by Android, this tablet ensures a smooth, user-friendly experience with access to millions of apps through the Google Play Store. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE also features robust multitasking capabilities, allowing you to run multiple apps side by side effortlessly. Its long-lasting battery life ensures you stay powered through long workdays, study sessions, or movie marathons. However, while its performance is impressive, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE may not match the raw power of Samsung’s flagship models, making it better suited for light to moderate tasks rather than intensive workloads. Additionally, the WiFi-only connectivity might not appeal to users seeking on-the-go internet access. Nevertheless, for those seeking a balance of style, functionality, and affordability, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers exceptional value. Whether you're gifting it to a loved one or upgrading your tech arsenal, this tablet is a versatile tool that caters to all your creative and everyday needs.