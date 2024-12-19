Dubai: Since 2022, the UAE IPO market has experienced significant activity, with a mix of high-profile launches and varied investor returns. While some IPOs have soared, offering impressive gains for early investors, others have faced challenges in a fluctuating market environment.

Overall, the performance of IPO investments has depended on the sector, investor sentiment, and broader market conditions, leading to a range of outcomes for those who took part in these offerings. But do you want to find out the top-performing IPOs in the UAE since 2022?

If you're curious about the standout IPOs that have delivered remarkable returns and shaped the UAE investment landscape, keep reading. We've compiled a list of the top performers that you might want to track for future opportunities!

1. ADNOC Logistics & Services

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the maritime and logistics subsidiary of the ADNOC Group, debuted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in 2023. Since the IPO raised $769 million at listing, ADNOC L&S delivered a mammoth 127% gain, more than doubling investor holdings on its progressing role in supporting global energy supply chains with its shipping, offshore, and onshore logistics services.

2. Taleem

Taleem, one of the largest K-12 premium education providers in the UAE, listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) in 2022. Owned by Madaares Private Joint Stock Company, the IPO raised $204 million, and since its listing, Taleem’s stock has soared 79% gain, highlighting its growth and strong investor confidence in the UAE’s education industry.

3. ADNOC Gas

ADNOC Gas, which processes, transports, and markets natural gas and its by-products, made a landmark entry on the ADX in 2023. Owned by ADNOC, the IPO raised a staggering $2.50 billion, ranking as one of the largest in the region. Since its listing, ADNOC Gas has achieved a notable 77% gain, cementing its position as a powerhouse in the energy industry.

4. Dubai Taxi Corporation

Dubai Taxi Corporation, a cornerstone of the emirate’s transport sector, made its public debut on the DFM in 2023. Owned by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the IPO raised $315 million. Since its listing, the company has achieved a notable 52% gain, highlighting its strong market performance and essential role in the region's transportation network.

5. AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group, a prominent developer and operator of ports, industrial zones, and logistics hubs, made its market debut on the ADX in 2022. Backed by the strategic ownership of ADQ, the IPO raised a significant $1.10 billion. Since its listing, the company saw its stock spike 37%, solidifying its position in the global logistics and trade industry.

6. Parkin

Parkin, the company set up to oversee parking operations in Dubai, launched its IPO on the DFM in 2024. The stake offering from the RTA raised $429 million, and since its listing, Parkin has achieved a 30% jump, underscoring its growing prominence in urban mobility and infrastructure in the transportation and parking management industry.

7. Salik

RTA-owned Salik, the exclusive electronic toll operator in Dubai, publicly listed on the DFM in 2022, raising $817 million during the offering. Since its debut, Salik has recorded a rise of 24%, showcasing its importance in managing traffic flow through its cashless toll collection system. Its contribution extends to generating revenue for further investments in Dubai’s transportation network.

8. TECOM Group

