Ready to turn up the heat and elevate your grilling game? Whether you're a backyard barbecue pro or just someone who loves the sizzle of good food on a balmy day, finding the perfect gas grill can make all the difference.

In this spirit, we’ve rounded up the best, mess-free gas grills that will have you flipping burgers and searing steaks like a pro, in no time. Get ready to impress your friends and delight your family. From compact champions perfect for cosy balconies, to powerful cookers that can handle a crowd, these grills are the ticket to mastering the art of outdoor cooking. So grab your tongs, fire up your taste buds, and let’s dive into the sizzling world of gas grilling.

To identify the best items for our list, we spoke with Abhishek Nandan, a product specialist from Ace Hardware in Abu Dhabi, who shared his top recommendations and advice. Shop below, with Prime membership and get your grill as soon as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Weber Spirit E-325 GBS Gas Barbecue

Pros

Three-burner system

Gourmet BBQ system

Durable construction

Ample cooking space

Cons

Expensive

No side burner

If you want your food to have a rich, smoky flavour, we'd like to introduce you to the Weber Spirit E-325 GBS Gas Barbecue. A versatile grill, that promises to enhance outdoor cooking, owing to its well-engineered features, solid construction, and reliable heat distribution, this model can satisfy both weekend grillers and dedicated barbecue enthusiasts. Equipped with three stainless-steel burners, each providing independent, intense heat, the Spirit E-325 allows users to create multiple grilling zones, from high-heat searing to low-temperature slow cooking. With 32,000BTUs (British thermal units), it handles everything from burgers and steaks to more delicate fare, like vegetables. As Nandan explains, the porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking grates ensure durability and retain heat effectively, adding those iconic grill marks and a delicious smoky flavour to your food. These grates are also part of Weber’s Gourmet BBQ System (GBS), which is compatible with accessories like a pizza stone, wok, and griddle, giving cooks the flexibility to expand their culinary options beyond traditional grilling. The spacious 424-square-inch cooking area and additional warming rack offer plenty of room for meals of all sizes, with the warming rack especially useful for keeping food hot without overcooking. "Weber’s grease management system minimises the risk of flare-ups by directing grease away from burners and into a removable tray, enhancing safety and simplifying clean-up. The Spirit E-325’s burners deliver impressive control, allowing easy transitions between high-heat searing and indirect cooking," explains Nandan. The cast-iron grates retain heat evenly, producing grill marks on meat and vegetables. With the GBS insert system, this grill surpasses standard models by accommodating various cooking techniques, including stir-frying, baking, and pan-frying — making it ideal for adventurous cooks who want a versatile grilling experience. However, keep in mind that while the GBS system adds flexibility, some key accessories like the pizza stone and wok are sold separately, which can increase the overall investment for users who want to explore multiple cooking styles.

2. Best for Small Outdoor Spaces: Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill

Pros

Compact design

Even heat distribution

Built-in thermometer

Quality construction

Cons

Lower BTU output

Limited cooking space

Don't let a small backyard hold you back from your barbecuing dreams. The Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill, a two-burner model fuelled by liquid propane, is a compact, yet powerful option, designed for smaller outdoor spaces without compromising quality or performance. Moreover, this is a solid choice for both beginner grillers and seasoned pros, seeking a sturdy, space-saving grill. With two stainless-steel burners, the Spirit E-210 offers straightforward functionality with the ability to produce a total of 26,500BTUs. "The burners are designed to heat evenly, reducing the risk of hot spots and enabling precise temperature control across the cooking surface," says Nandan. Dual burners allow for flexible grilling zones — you can use one side for direct, high-heat searing, while the other is ideal for lower-temperature cooking, perfect for slow-cooking meats or toasting buns. The cooking grates are crafted from porcelain-enameled cast iron, known for its heat retention and durability. These grates also provide a masterful sear and help lock in flavours. The porcelain coating reduces rusting and simplifies clean-up, making the Spirit E-210 relatively low-maintenance. The Spirit E-210’s main cooking area spans 360 square inches, ample for cooking up to a dozen burgers or multiple steaks at once, making it well-suited for hosting small family meals or a few friends. One of the Spirit E-210’s stand-out space-saving features is its fold-down side tables. These stainless-steel tables provide added workspace for meal prep, tools, or sauces and can be folded down when not in use, making this grill perfect for small balconies or patios. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of Weber’s larger or premium models, the Spirit E-210 offers a reliable, no-fuss grilling solution that stands the test of time.

3. Best Budget: Monument Grills Clearview Gas Grill

Pros

Compact and powerful

Strong performance

Sturdy construction

Affordable

Cons

Lacks side tables

No complex grease management

The Monument Grills Clearview Gas Grill brings the heat in a sleek, compact package, perfect for anyone who loves grilling but doesn’t have the space (or patience) for a full-sized set-up. With its two powerful stainless steel burners, this little grill packs a 20,000 BTU punch, giving you the flexibility to sear a steak on one side while slow-cooking veggies on the other. The real stand-out? Its unique Clearview window — so you can keep an eye on your food without lifting the lid and losing heat. The porcelain-coated cast iron grates mean even cooking and grill marks every time, while its push-and-turn ignition makes start-up a breeze. Built from durable stainless steel, this grill is as ready for tailgates and camping trips as it is for cozy balcony dinners. The grill includes an easy-to-read built-in thermometer on the lid for accurate temperature monitoring. This ensures that you can keep your food at the desired temperature without lifting the lid. Combined with independent control knobs for each burner, the temperature gauge gives you precise control over your cooking. Our verdict? Whether you're a seasoned grill master or a weekend warrior, the Clearview grill proves that big flavour can come from a small footprint. However, one of the downsides, is that it lacks side tables, so an additional workspace might be necessary for food prep. Also, unlike larger grills, this model doesn’t feature a complex grease management system, which means cleaning up grease can be a bit more hands-on.

4. Best Portable: Cuisinart CGG-501 Gourmet Gas Grill

Pros

High BTU output

Easy to clean

Portable

Stainless steel burner

Cons

Smaller cooking area

Need a BBQ with some serious style, functionality and portability? Enter Cuisinart CGG-501 Gourmet Gas Grill. With its sleek stainless-steel design, this grill not only looks good, but is also built to withstand the rigours of outdoor cooking. The stand-out feature is its dual-burner system, which delivers an impressive 20,000BTUs of cooking power, allowing you to achieve precise temperature control for everything, from searing steaks to roasting vegetables. One of the grill’s highlights is its 276 square inches of cooking space, providing ample room to grill up a feast for family and friends. The porcelain-coated grates ensure even heat distribution, making every burger and veggie kabob come out perfectly charred and full of flavour. Furthermore, the integrated ignition system means you can fire up the grill with just the push of a button, eliminating any hassle associated with traditional starter methods. But the Cuisinart CGG-501 isn’t just about power and space; it’s designed for convenience, too. The built-in thermometer allows you to monitor the internal temperature of your grill without lifting the lid, ensuring your food cooks evenly and retains its juiciness. The removable drip tray makes clean-up a breeze, so you can spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying your meal. Portability is another major perk of this grill; it features sturdy legs and a compact design that makes it easy to transport to picnics, tailgates, or camping trips. Despite its compact size, the grill doesn’t skimp on performance, delivering big flavour wherever you go. Whether you’re a seasoned grilling pro or just starting out, the Cuisinart CGG-501 Gourmet Gas Grill can elevate your outdoor cooking experience.

5. Best Value: Napoleon Freestyle 365 Propane Gas BBQ Grill

Pros

Three stainless steel burners

Strong BTU output

Built-in ignition system

Cons

No smoker box

The Napoleon Freestyle 365 Propane Gas BBQ Grill is your ticket to a backyard barbecue extravaganza, combining performance, style, and convenience. Equipped with three stainless steel burners that deliver a robust 36,000BTUs, the Freestyle 365 heats up quickly, allowing you to jump straight into the grilling action. With a generous cooking surface of 365 square inches, there’s ample space for all your favourite foods, from juicy steaks and succulent ribs to perfectly charred veggies. The durable cast iron cooking grids retain heat, keeping your food juicy and flavourful. One of the stand-out features of the Freestyle 365 is its folding side shelves, which not only provide extra workspace for prep and serving but also fold down for easy storage, making it a good fit for any outdoor space. This design caters to space-saving users, while keeping everything you need within reach. And with the integrated bottle opener, you’ll never have to run inside for your favourite beverage. The built-in ignition system means you can fire up this grill with ease; just push the button. In addition, Napoleon’s innovative grease management system reduces flare-ups, giving you peace of mind while grilling. If you like to keep an eye on your cooking, the lid-mounted thermometer lets you monitor your grill's internal temperature without lifting the lid, keeping the heat right where it belongs. With its stylish black finish and high-quality stainless steel accents, the Freestyle 365 not only performs well but also looks good on your patio or deck. However, like any grill, there are a few considerations. While the Freestyle 365 excels at grilling, it doesn’t come with a dedicated smoker box for those who enjoy a smoky flavor. Additionally, its compact size means it might not be the best fit for large gatherings unless you’re willing to cook in batches.

What to keep in mind when purchasing a gas barbecue

When choosing a gas grill, the first thing to consider is the type of installation that best suits your outdoor space. There are four main types of gas grills, each offering its own unique features, explains Nandan.

Freestanding: The most popular choice, freestanding gas grills usually come on a wheeled cart with built-in storage for propane tanks or grilling tools. This design offers you the flexibility to move the grill wherever you need, store it away during hotter months, or easily rearrange your outdoor set-up.

Built-in: Built-in gas grills are designed to be permanent fixtures in outdoor kitchens. They’re ideal for enhancing your outdoor cooking area and can even boost your home's value. Since these grills are often integrated into an island, it’s crucial to ensure that the island is made of fire-resistant materials or to use an insulated jacket to create a safe barrier between the grill and the island.

Portable: If space is tight or you want a grill you can take on the go, portable gas grills are the perfect solution. These compact models vary in size to fit your space and culinary needs. Some come with wheels for easy mobility, while others feature built-in handles for straightforward transport.

Flat top or Griddle: Unlike traditional grills, flat top or griddle gas grills feature a large, flat cooking surface instead of grates. This design provides high, even heat for consistent cooking. Flat top grills are incredibly versatile, making them suitable for everything, from pancake breakfasts to seafood feasts and stir-fried dishes.

Each type of gas grill has its advantages, so consider your cooking style and outdoor space when making your choice.

Nandan also explains: "Look for grills with multiple burners for greater cooking flexibility. More burners allow you to create different cooking zones, enabling you to sear, roast, and grill simultaneously. Furthermore, check the total cooking surface area, including the main grilling area and warming racks. This will help you determine how much food you can prepare at once. Look for features like electronic ignition for quick start-ups, adjustable heat settings for better control, and built-in thermometers for accurate cooking temperature monitoring."