Tired of playing fridge Tetris with your groceries? The smart fridges of 2024 are here to change the way you store food in the UAE. Packed with cutting-edge tech and clever features, these appliances do more than keep things cool—they make your kitchen smarter, sleeker, and a whole lot more fun. From advanced cooling systems that keep your produce fresher for longer to built-in touchscreens that double as your kitchen assistant, smart fridges now do much more than just chill your groceries. Features like Wi-Fi connectivity allow you to monitor and control your fridge remotely, while apps send alerts when the door is left open or a filter needs replacing. Some even offer recipe suggestions based on what’s inside. With options for every household, these smart fridges are reshaping not just how we store food but also how we interact with our kitchens. Ready for a smarter, more stylish way to keep things cool?

1) Best Overall: LG Instaview Side-By-Side Refrigerator

Pros

Door-in-door technology

UV Nano feature

Linear cooling

SmartThinQ and voice control

Cons

Not for small kitchens

Premium price

Your kitchen just got smarter and more efficient with the LG Instaview Side-by-Side Refrigerator, which blends sleek technology with modern design to redefine food storage. For starters, the standout feature based on user reviews, the Door-in-Door design, lets you tap on the glass panel and peek inside without opening the entire door, keeping your favourite items within easy reach and reducing energy loss. The UV Nano technology sanitises the water and ice dispenser, making sure every drink is as clean as it is refreshing. With the help of linear cooling, the fridge maintains a consistent temperature, keeping your food fresh for longer, while the SmartThinQ app lets you monitor and control it from anywhere—perfect for the busy, modern household. You can even control it with voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, making it the ultimate in smart convenience. However, there are a few considerations: While the Instaview technology is undeniably cool, you still have to open the door to get access to most items. And while the fridge is packed with smart features, it comes at a premium price, making it less budget-friendly. Nevertheless, if you’re after some good innovation, top-notch hygiene features, and a fridge that feels like it’s straight out of a futuristic kitchen, the LG Instaview might just be your new best friend.

2) Best Smart Connectivity: Hisense Four Door French Smart Refrigerator with Touch Screen

​​​​​​​Pros

WiFi connectivity

Touchscreen interface

Frost-free operation

Adjustable cooling zones

Cons

Users have complained about freezer organisation

Amazon reviewers have given the Hisense Four-Door French Smart Refrigerator high praise for its spacious design and sleek aesthetic, with one user describing it as an exceptional product offering both ample space and premium quality. So, what makes this fridge so good? Well, going by reviews, at the core of its innovation is the touchscreen interface, which makes it easy to adjust settings and monitor the fridge's status. The large, interactive display lets you control everything from temperature settings to ice and water dispensing, and even browse recipes—directly from the fridge. The Smart Connectivity is another major highlight. With Wi-Fi capability, it connects to the Hisense app, offering remote access to control temperatures, receive notifications about maintenance needs, like replacing the water filter, or be alerted if the door is left ajar. This makes managing your fridge’s functionality even more convenient, especially when you're away from home. Additionally, the fridge features adjustable cooling zones, allowing you to tailor the temperature for different areas in the fridge and freezer to suit the needs of fresh produce or frozen meats. The frost-free design eliminates the need for manual defrosting, keeping the fridge hassle-free while maintaining optimal freshness. With its Energy Star rating and eco-friendly features, it optimises energy usage while delivering powerful cooling performance.For anyone seeking a fridge that blends advanced smart technology with everyday functionality, the Hisense Four-Door French Smart Refrigerator strikes an impressive balance, offering innovation, efficiency, and convenience in a sleek and user-friendly package.

3) Best Budget: Midea 632L Gross 4 Door Premium Refrigerator

Pros

Spacious capacity

Smart sensor technology

Multi-airflow technology

Smart connectivity

Cons

Not ideal for smaller kitchens

Smart technology, sleek design, and a price that’s easy on the wallet—this fridge is all about delivering high-end features without the hefty price tag. With a spacious 632-litre capacity, the Midea provides room for all your groceries, with four distinct compartments, designed to keep your food organised and fresh for longer. One of the key highlights of the Midea 632L fridge is its Smart Home Connect (Wi-Fi) capability. With this feature, you can control the refrigerator remotely through the Midea app, giving you the convenience of adjusting temperature settings, checking the door status, and managing energy usage from anywhere. So, now, you can monitor and control your fridge with just a few taps on your phone. This is perfect for busy households where you can’t always be in the kitchen to check on the fridge. Furthermore, equipped with Smart Sensor technology, the Midea refrigerator ensures optimal cooling performance. The sensors automatically adjust the internal temperature based on the contents of the fridge, ensuring that each area stays at the ideal temperature for different types of food. This helps to preserve the freshness of perishables while minimising energy waste. The fridge also features Multi-Air Flow technology, which ensures even cooling across all shelves, reducing hot spots and maintaining a consistent temperature to keep your food fresh longer. No more worrying about unevenly chilled items! However, despite its many strengths, the Midea 632L fridge does have a few considerations. While it boasts a premium design, its large size may not be ideal for smaller kitchens. Some reviews have also noted that the freezer section could benefit from more organiSational features, as it can sometimes feel less intuitive compared to the rest of the fridge. Nevertheless, the combination of advanced cooling technology, smart connectivity, and user-friendly design makes the Midea 632L Gross 4-Door Premium Refrigerator a top contender for those looking for an intelligent, efficient, and stylish fridge.

4) Best for Food Freshness: Electrolux 634L Gross Side by Side 4 Door Premium Refrigerator

Pros

Multi-zone cooling

Compatible with Electrolux app

Spacious storage

Cons

Premium price tag

A fridge that's all about convenience: The Electrolux 634L Gross Side-by-Side 4-Door Premium Refrigerator is here to impress. Packed with smart features that make food storage easier and more efficient, one of its key highlights is the Smart Sensor technology, which continuously monitors and adjusts the internal temperature to ensure optimal conditions for preserving your food. So, whether it's the fridge or freezer, the sensors help maintain a consistent temperature, reducing energy consumption while keeping your groceries fresh longer. There's WiFi connectivity too, so you can control and monitor it remotely via the Electrolux Home app. This means you can adjust the temperature, check the status of your fridge, and even receive alerts if the door is left open. Additionally, the fridge features multi-zone cooling, which lets you customise the temperature in different sections of the fridge and freezer, offering tailored storage conditions for various types of food. With its energy-efficient design, frost-free operation, and seamless integration with modern smart home systems, the Electrolux 634L is a solid choice for those looking for a refrigerator that combines convenience with advanced technology. However, its premium price tag may be a consideration for those on a tighter budget, making it essential to weigh the investment against the benefits it offers.

5) Best Smart Hub Touchscreen: Samsung 660 Liters, Side By Side Refrigerator

Pros

SpaceMax technology

Twin cooling plus technology

Convenient

Cons

Requires periodic maintenance

Wondering how to maximise kitchen space while keeping everything organised and fresh? The Samsung 660 is here to help. Owing to SpaceMax Technology, it optimises the interior space without affecting the external size, offering plenty of room for fresh produce, beverages, and frozen goods, which is a constructive feature for kitchens where space is at a premium, ensuring you don’t have to sacrifice storage capacity for a compact fridge. The fridge’s Smart Hub is another highlight, acting as a digital command center. With its touchscreen interface, you can control temperature settings, monitor ice and water dispensing, and even check recipes or leave notes for the family—all at your fingertips. The Samsung 660L is also compatible with the SmartThings app, which allows you to remotely monitor and control your fridge, track energy consumption, and receive alerts if the door is left open or if the filter needs replacing. Additionally, the Twin Cooling Plus system keeps your food fresh for longer by maintaining the ideal temperature and humidity levels in both the fridge and freezer, preventing odors from mixing between compartments. While these smart features are certainly impressive, there are a few considerations. The price point may be on the higher end, making it a larger investment. Also, some reviews and users have found the touchscreen interface on the fridge door a bit unnecessary for those who prefer simpler controls, as it can take a little time to get used to the added tech. Nonetheless, if you’re after a smart, spacious fridge with features that improve convenience and freshness, the Samsung 660L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a strong contender for the modern kitchen. As one satisfied user summed up, "Looks great in my kitchen, love the functions keeps everything chilled and prolongs fruits and vegetables life and so easy to use the ice dispenser."

