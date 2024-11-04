Air purifiers are simple but effective machines. With their fan and Hepa (high efficiency particulate air) filtration system, they can capture virtually all airborne allergens in your home – from mould spores and smoke to bacteria and viruses – leaving the air feeling fresher and cleaner than before.

However, one of the main things to consider when buying an air purifier, is the size of the room you’d like to use it in. An air purifier that can’t accommodate the entire space, ultimately isn’t going to do the job you need it to do.

According to the US-based Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, it’s important consider the clean air delivery rate (CADR) of the air purifier you’re purchasing. The right one for your room would be an air purifier that has a CADR rating that’s two-thirds of the room’s square footage. For instance, for a room that’s 750 square feet, you’d need a model that has a CADR of 500.

We scoured Amazon for air purifiers that can handle large spaces, ranging from 500 square feet to 3,200 square feet. Our picks are based on products that have garnered top ratings and glowing user reviews. Purchase your next air purifier with Prime membership and get it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Levoit Core 600S Air Purifier

Pros

Powerful appliance

Quiet

Useful display

Voice assistant-compatible

Hepa and activated carbon filter

Cons

Filter replacement can be expensive

With a CADR rating of 410 cubic feet per minute, the Levoit Core 600S is the ideal choice for spaces up to 3,175 square feet. Its powerful VortexAir 3.0 technology can decontaminate rooms as large as 635 square feet about 4.8 times within an hour. This device has plenty of advanced features, such as a real-time air quality sensor, as well as Levoit’s exclusive AirSight Plus technology, which displays PM2.5 (fine particulate matter) values in an intuitive colour ring on the display so that you know what kind of pollutants you’re dealing with, at any given time. Its three-stage filtration system includes a Hepa 13 filter and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter; the latter absorbs smoke, odour and fumes. Quiet and reliable, it offers you the flexibility of adjusting controls via a companion app, and Alexa or Google voice assistants. However, its filter lasts between six months to a year, and needs to be replaced, which is an added cost.

2. Best Value: PuroAir Hepa 14

Pros

Lightweight

Easy to set up

Automatic power adjustment

Quiet appliance

Cons

Filter is not washable

The PuroAir Hepa 14 can tackle a whole slew of pollutants, like pet hair, particles, and odour-causing volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Its filter removes up to 99.9 per cent of fine particulate matter, down to 0.1 microns in size, and can clean large rooms up to 1,115 square feet in just 60 minutes. The device features a smart particle sensor that monitors the air quality in the room and automatically adjusts power, if polluted air is detected. There are different light indicators on the air purifier – green for low pollutants, yellow for moderate and red for high – and it even lets you know when to change the filter. Reviewers say the appliance is easy to set up and it’s so quiet it’s virtually silent. However, since the filter isn’t washable, you will need to purchase a new one about twice a year, which is an added cost.

3. Best with Fan: Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier

Pros

Sleek, stylish design

Multifunctional

Connectivity and smart features

Great for monitoring pollutants

Cons

Can get noisy at higher settings

Dyson’s TP07 Cool Air Purifier doesn’t just purify the air, it cools down the room, too. Its H13 Hepa filter and activated carbon filter remove 99.9 per cent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns, including pollen, bacteria, pet dander, and harmful gases or odours. There’s also a bladeless fan, which you can switch off if you’d like to use it simply as an air purifier. There are a whopping 10 settings to choose from, and you can use the related app or magnetised remote control to manage this device, or opt for voice control via Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. Reviewers say the best part about Dyson’s Cool Air Purifier is its screen, which displays four different pollutants – PM2.5, PM10, VOCs and nitrogen dioxide – in real time, as well as a 24-hour air quality index (AQI) graph. Ideal for rooms between 500 to 800 feet, this is a great option for your home, especially if your room runs a little warm. Reviewers do caution that it can get noisy when it’s set at the highest level, however.

4. Best for Pet Owners: Rabbit Air A3

Pros

Five layers of filtration, including pet allergy filter

Pre-filter is washable

Useful app

Features customisable light

Cons

Expensive

The Rabbit Air A3 is, hands down, the best large room purifier for pets, primarily because of its effective five-layer filtration system. It includes a washable pre-filter that captures the largest particles, another filter that captures hair, dust, bacteria and other pollutants that are small enough to pass through, an activated carbon filter that eliminates odours, an advanced BioGS Hepa filter that catches particles less than 0.3 microns in size, as well as a pet allergy filter that’s specially designed to trap and reduce pet dander allergens. Reviewers report that the companion app is easy to use and has useful features, like timers and fan speed adjustment. You can also customise lighting on this device, with plenty of colour options. With a CADR rating of 315 cubic feet per minute, it’s a great air purifier for spaces between 535 to 1,070 square feet.

5. Best Budget: Coway Airmega 150

Pros

Real-time air quality monitoring

Good filtration system

Filter lasts for a long time

Quiet appliance

Cons

No app control

No smart home integration

If you’d like to clear out the air in a large bedroom, on a budget, consider Coway’s Airmega 150. With a CADR of 165 cubic feet per minute, this air purifier can effectively purify a room of up to 786 square feet in an hour, or a smaller room of 312 square feet up to four times in an hour. The Airmega 150 features GreenHepa technology, which enhances indoor air quality by focusing on capturing allergens as small as 0.01 microns. It also reduces 99 per cent of VOCs as well as odour, thanks to its activated carbon filter. Unlike many other air purifiers, the filters used here last about a year, instead of six months, so you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. While the pre-filter is easy to remove, and washable, the GreenHepa and activated carbon filter will need to be replaced. The air purifier features colour-coded LED lights so you can monitor indoor air quality in real time, and it also optimises speed settings automatically, by detecting air quality via its dust sensor. Overall, the Airmega 150 offers excellent value for money; however, at this price point, you’ll have to compromise on any smart home integration features. There’s also no app control; all the controls are on the appliance itself.

