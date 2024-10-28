With the festive season right around the corner, it’s time to infuse your outdoor space with style and personality. From chic solar lights that twinkle like fireflies, to cosy seating arrangements that invite laughter and conversation, we’ve curated a list of the best decor picks to transform your backyard, this year. Get ready to impress your guests and create unforgettable memories, all while enjoying the beauty of your very own garden sanctuary.

Let’s dive into must-have decor items that will make your backyard magical. To curate out list, we spoke with Mehreen Perizaad, a Dubai-based interior designer, Order your decor on Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery, and enjoy discounts during the Home Makeover Sale.

1. Best String Lights: Fall Acorn Light String

There's a whimsical, seasonal charm about fall acorn light strings, as they capture the essence of autumn. With their warm and inviting glow, these rustic lights enhance any setting — be it a backyard bonfire, a Halloween party, or a milestone celebration. Drape them over trees, wrap them around porch railings, or hang them from pergolas to create a comforting atmosphere that captivates your guests. The soft illumination of these lights sets the stage for relaxed evenings or lively gatherings, making them ideal for both casual get-togethers and intimate dinners. To elevate your backyard decor, hang your string lights at varying heights. This adds a sense of dynamism to your space. "Consider using longer strands for tree branches and shorter ones for table settings or railings. You can also pair the lights with other seasonal decorations. Incorporate pumpkins, gourds, and fall foliage to create a cohesive look that complements the warm glow of the acorn lights," says Perizaad. If you have a seating area, think about draping the lights overhead to form a cosy nook. This intimate space is perfect for unwinding with a good book or enjoying warm beverages with friends. Add some blankets and cushions for extra comfort, and let the ambiance of fall envelop your backyard.

2. Best Garden Ornaments: Wondhome Solar Pumpkin Garden Statues

These solar-powered pumpkins are more than just decor; they’re an invitation to celebrate the season. So, what makes these pumpkin statues stand out? For starters, their vibrant colours instantly brighten up any outdoor space. With cheerful orange hues and intricate detailing, they add a pop of colour against the backdrop of autumn foliage. With Halloween and Christmas around the corner, these serve as glowing companions. So you can place them along your garden path, cluster them around your porch, or incorporate them into your Halloween display and they will fit seamlessly into any setting. "Pair them with hay bales, faux spider webs, or other fall-themed decor for a truly festive look. You can even use them to create a charming display on your dining table or outdoor seating area, adding to the cosy fall ambiance," says Perizaad.

3. Best Lounge Set: Vital Garden Lounge Set

Your backyard can be the oasis you need, with the addition of comfortable furniture. This set features a sleek and contemporary aesthetic that complements any outdoor space, whether you have a sprawling lawn or a compact patio. The set includes a spacious sectional sofa, a stylish coffee table, and plush cushions that invite you to sink in and unwind. The cushions are not only soft and supportive, but they are also weather-resistant, ensuring that your lounge set stays looking fresh, season after season. You can also create a cozy nook where you can unwind after a long day, entertain guests, or just enjoy the breeze. You can place it in a sunny corner for a relaxed lounge area, near a fire pit for evening gatherings, or even under a gazebo for shade. The possibilities are endless.

4. Best Fire Pit: SinglyFire Fire Pit

What’s cosier than gathering around a crackling bonfire, roasting marshmallows, or grilling with friends? Elevate your backyard experience with a fire pit that not only enhances your decor but also sparks unforgettable memories. Whether you’re hosting a lively summer barbecue, a cosy fall gathering, or a festive winter get-together, a fire pit adds that perfect touch to any event. You can cook up delicious hot dogs and gooey smores or simply lounge under the stars, enjoying heartfelt conversations with loved ones. Designed to seamlessly blend with your outdoor aesthetic, this fire pit combines style with durability. It can withstand the elements while serving as a striking centrepiece in your space. Moreover, whether you lean towards the classic charm of wood-burning or the convenience of gas, this fire pit offers the flexibility you need to tailor your outdoor experience to your preferences.

5) Best Welcome Mat: Iohouze Cotton Outdoor Doormat

With its black and white buffalo plaid pattern, this doormat fuses rustic charm with modern flair, making it an ideal welcome mat for any occasion. The versatility of the buffalo plaid design allows it to seamlessly fit into a range of styles, from farmhouse chic to contemporary elegance. Use it as a doormat, a stylish accent for outdoor seating areas, or even as a decorative touch in your picnic set-up. Its classic appearance enhances any outdoor decor, making it an effortless choice for elevating your space. "The geometric pattern brings visual interest without overpowering the area, serving as a perfect backdrop for outdoor furniture and greenery. Additionally, plaid mats can help define various sections of your backyard — be it seating areas, dining spots, or play zones for kids —creating a well-organised and cohesive look that ties everything together," says Perizaad. Furthermore, these mats introduce colour and texture to your outdoor setting. By selecting different colour combinations, you can elevate your backyard’s overall aesthetic, harmonising beautifully with flowers, plants, and furniture, while adding depth to the design.

6. Best Outdoor Lights: Letmy Solar Garden Lights (6-Pack)

Bring your backyard to life with some firefly lights. These illuminations mimic the soft, flickering light of fireflies, bringing a touch of magic to your outdoor spaces. With no wiring required, simply place them in your garden, along pathways, or draped over trees and shrubs. Their solar-powered design means they charge during the day and light up at night, providing an eco-friendly lighting solution that’s both convenient and cost-effective. "String them along your patio railing, weave them through your garden, or hang them from pergolas, so you have a glowing backyard," says Perizaad. Their whimsical design makes them suitable for both casual gatherings and elegant soirées, allowing you to customise your outdoor decor to match any theme. They can help you design cosy nooks for relaxation and conversation. Drape them overhead to form a fairyland-like canopy, providing a perfect backdrop for lounging with friends or enjoying a peaceful evening alone with a good book. Pair them with comfortable seating, cushions, and blankets to enhance the cosy vibe, making your backyard the go-to spot for relaxation. These lights also add a safety touch: The gentle glow can guide your way, ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and secure.

7. Best Planters: The White Shop Vertical Stackable Planters

How about a mini-garden retreat for your backyard? These stylish planters not only maximse your gardening potential, but also add a modern touch to your backyard decor. Perfect for small spaces or urban gardens, these stackable planters are a clever solution for any gardening enthusiast looking to elevate their outdoor aesthetics. The vertical design of these stackable planters allows you to make the most of your outdoor area, whether you have a spacious backyard or a cosy balcony. By utilising vertical space, you can grow a variety of plants without sacrificing valuable ground area. "Arrange them in a cascading style or configure them to suit your taste, creating an eye-catching focal point that enhances your garden’s visual appeal. The open structure encourages healthy growth, ensuring that your plants receive ample sunlight and air circulation," says Perizaad. Whether you prefer a colourful flower garden or an aromatic herb haven, these planters cater to all your gardening needs. Pair them with outdoor seating, fairy lights, or decorative stones to create a serene atmosphere where you can unwind after a long day. We promise it can be a real mood-lifter!

8. Best Pillow Covers: Woaboy Striped Corduroy Decorative Pillow Cover

A difficult day? Don't worry, these pillows have got your back (pun intended)! Crafted from high-quality corduroy fabric, these pillow covers offer a soft and luxurious feel that invites you to sink in and relax. The striped design adds a touch of modern elegance while celebrating the aesthetic of fall. Available in rich, earthy tones, they complement the autumn landscape, blending with seasonal foliage and other outdoor decor elements. Whether you have a chic patio, a rustic deck, or a cosy balcony, Woaboy's striped pillow covers are versatile enough to fit seamlessly into any outdoor setting. Use them to adorn your garden bench, outdoor sofa, or even picnic blankets, to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. They work well for enhancing your space during fall gatherings, spending cosy evenings by the fire, or simply enjoying a sunny afternoon with a good book.

9. Best Pergola: Aoxun Outdoor Pergola

Need something that has functionality, style and charm? Well, how about a pergola? A pergola adds to the comfort of your backyard and also creates a versatile space for relaxation, entertainment, and gardening. One of the most striking features of a pergola is its ability to add architectural interest to your backyard. With various designs —ranging from classic to contemporary — a pergola can be a stunning focal point. Choose materials like wood, vinyl, or metal to match your home's style, and paint or stain it in colours that complement your outdoor decor. Whether it's a sleek, modern structure or a rustic, wooden design, a pergola brings character and elegance to your space. Consider planting climbing roses, wisteria, or jasmine to create a stunning floral display. As these plants grow, they will intertwine with the pergola, providing shade and adding a touch of greenery that transforms the space into a lush, garden-like atmosphere. The natural scents and colours of these plants will create a serene backdrop for relaxation.

10. Best Decorative Outdoor Fixture: Twinkvilla Hanging Pendant Lantern Lights

Transform your backyard into a magical retreat with hanging pendant lantern lights. These pretty fixtures not only provide essential lighting for evening gatherings, but also amp up the elegance of your backyard, too. The soft glow emitted from these lights can turn an ordinary outdoor space into an enchanting setting, perfect for intimate gatherings or romantic evenings. Hang the lanterns at varying heights from trees, pergolas, or over patio tables to create visual interest and depth in your lighting design. They can even be used to illuminate dining areas, seating nooks, or pathways, ensuring your outdoor space is well-lit and inviting. Consider clustering multiple lanterns in one area to create a cosy dining experience, or hang them along pathways to guide your guests while adding charm to the evening. For a more personalised look, consider mixing different styles and sizes of hanging pendant lanterns. Combining various shapes, colours, and materials can create a visually appealing collage that adds character to your outdoor space. This approach not only showcases your unique style but also allows you to adapt your decor to suit different occasions, enhancing the overall ambiance of your backyard.

11. Best for Low-Maintenance Gardening: MyGift Artificial Succulent Centrepiece

Artificial succulents are perfect for busy homeowners who want to enjoy the charm of greenery without the commitment. These centrepieces are crafted to mimic the intricate textures and colours of live plants, offering a fresh and lively appeal. You can place them on your patio table, in a cosy seating area, or as part of a larger garden display, explains Perizaad. They will instantly transform the aesthetic of your space. Use them as a centrepiece for outdoor dining tables during gatherings, or position them on coffee tables to create a welcoming atmosphere. Their unique shapes and shades provide a contrast against natural elements, making them an ideal addition to your backyard.