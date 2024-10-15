Gone are the days of lugging around heavy vacuum cleaners and breaking into a sweat before you even begin cleaning your home.

With cutting-edge innovations and evolutions in design, today’s vacuum cleaners are sleeker and lighter than ever before. Lightweight vacuum cleaners, under 6kg – less than the weight of cabin bags on flights – can help reduce the strain on your body. You’ll appreciate the convenience of carrying them up and down a flight of stairs, and discover that there are a variety of options to choose from, in this weight category.

We scoured Amazon for the best lightweight vacuum cleaners, that are still user-friendly, easily manoeuvrable, and perform well on both carpets and hard floors. We consulted UAE residents who swear by their vacuum cleaners, and also checked out reviews and top-rated products on Amazon. Buy with Prime membership for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Dyson V12 Detect Slim

Pros

Extremely light design

Useful LCD screen display

LED lights on the brush head

Tackles both hard floors and carpets efficiently

Cons

Small dirt cup requires frequent emptying

Dyson’s lightest cordless vacuum is also the lightest on our list, at just 2.36kg. Despite its minimalistic design, it’s a powerful appliance, with a wide variety of features. Zara Shaikh, a marketing professional in Dubai, said: “I love how tech-savvy it is. It gives me real-time estimates of all the allergens it’s picking up, which makes me feel satisfied that my house is a lot cleaner, once I’m done vacuuming.” Its LCD screen also displays the runtime countdown, various power modes and maintenance alerts. The vacuum’s brush comes attached with LED lights, so it reveals dust that you wouldn’t usually be able to see, on hard floors. Its detangling Motorbar cleaner head deep-cleans carpets and hard floors without tangles, and it has the ability to automatically increase suction power on carpets or areas with large quantities of debris. The only downside is that its dirt cup is quite small and needs frequent emptying.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh122.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

2. Best Manoeuvrability: Kenmore Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum

Pros

Great suction power

Flexible wand reaches under furniture

Quiet operation

Includes Hepa filter

Cons

Not ideal for upholstery

Not locally available

One of the most loved lightweight vacuums around the world, the Kenmore Elite weighs just 2.72kg – the weight of a standard dictionary – but it still manages to pack a punch in terms of cleaning power. Its 250W brushless motor delivers 17KPa suction power when in turbo mode, and it has an extra-large dust cup, which means you can cover a larger area with fewer stops to empty it out. Reviewers say its EasyReach Wand is ingenious – there’s no need to bend to reach under the sofa or other hard-to-reach places, since the wand flexes to do so. A high efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filter captures 99.9 per cent of dust particles, pet dander, pollen and bacteria. The battery has a runtime of 40 minutes – plenty of time to clean up your home. Now to the not-so-great bits. Although the top of the vacuum detaches into a handvac, some reviewers say it’s less effective at cleaning upholstery than it is with flooring. Moreover, since this vacuum cleaner is not available locally, you’ll have to pay import costs to ship it to you.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh43.91 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh35, and two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

3. Best Canister: Bissell Zing

Pros

Large dust bin

Multi-surface cleaning

Three-stage filtration

Automatic cord rewind

Cons

Short cord

Although canister vacuums are notoriously heavy and bulky, Bissell’s Zing goes to show that lightweight iterations exist. The head and wand of this vacuum cleaner are similar to those of stick vacuums, but all the dust and debris collects in the attached canister that you can pull along as you vacuum. On the upside, the dust bin has a robust two-litre capacity, which means you can probably vacuum your home multiple times before you need to empty it out. The appliance weighs roughly 5kgs, which isn’t too heavy, especially considering you’re just pulling it along rather than carrying it. It features multi-surface cleaning – you can go from cleaning carpets to hard floors with the flick of a switch – along with three-stage filtration to capture fine dust and particles. Reviewers like the automatic cord rewind feature, which saves them time and effort once they’re done vacuuming. However, the cord is only 16 feet long, so you may have to re-plug the appliance in more convenient locations as you go along.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

4. Best Two-in-One: Samsung Jet 60

Pros

Lightweight, cordless design

Multi-layered filtration system

Easy manoeuvrability

Detaches into a handvac

Cons

Carpet cleaning could be better

A vacuum cleaner that won’t just serve you well at home, but also in your car, Samsung’s Jet 60 packs 150W suction power and an 800ml washable dust bin in its lightweight, 2.8kg frame. This stick vacuum uses multi-layered filtration and a five-step process to capture ultra-fine dust particles and allergens. Its Jet Fit Brush has a 180-degree swivel head, so you can easily change directions and clean every corner. A wall-mountable charging station gives you the flexibility of charging it while it’s upright and attached – a convenient, space-saving solution. Moreover, reviewers find that it detaches into a convenient handheld vacuum that weighs just 1.48kg, for easy cleaning of upholstery, car interiors and hard-to-reach places. Reviewers say it’s especially useful for cleaning stairs, since it’s cordless and lightweight. However, a few mention that since there’s no floorhead height adjustment, cleaning surfaces like shag-pile carpeting can be difficult.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh64.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh46, and two-year extended warranty for Dh65.

5. Best Budget: Deerma DX810

Pros

As light as our top pick

Multi-level filtration

Strong suction power

Large dust cup

Cons

Short cord length

An affordable option that surprises with its suction power and flexibility, Deerma’s DX810 weighs just 2.2kg, like our top Dyson pick – but is available at a fraction of the cost. Avinash Mehta, a Sharjah-based mechanical engineer, said: “I wanted something cheap but efficient, and this checked all my boxes. I live in a studio apartment, and I find it’s able to clean my home really well.” The DX810 features three cleaning modes, and comes with several filtration levels – like Hepa and microporous cotton – to suck up debris and fine particles. Its 800ml dust cup is large enough for you vacuum your entire home without emptying it, and its 15KPa high suction power is effective on both carpets and hard floors. Reviewers like that it comes with several brush heads – one with a round tip and flat tip, too – and that it can be detached to create a handheld vacuum. The only downside is that the cord length is quite short, and you’ll have to plug it in different places around your home to gain access.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.