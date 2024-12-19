Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Appliance Deal: Philips Essential Air Fryer

Pros

Compact

Ideal for one to two people

Quiet, no noise

Cons

Requires oil

Bake, grill and toast, what more do you need? Powered by 1,400 watts, the Philips Essential Air Fryer is compact and doesn't take up much counterspace, but still accommodates 4.1 litres of food. There’s a button at the top of the basket’s handle, that lets you separate the holder and basket for easy serving. The good thing is that both the sections are dishwasher-safe. The black plastic exterior can be easily wiped down with a damp cloth, in case of splashes and smudges. There’s an LED display, which offers touch controls to adjust the temperature and time. The air fryer features seven pre-sets for cooking fries, frozen food and chicken. There’s also a 'keep warm' function that maintains the temperature of food for up to 30 minutes. The air fryer can cook for up to one hour at a time, and reaches a maximum temperature of 200°C. The best part? It’s said to be one of the quietest air fryers, so you don’t have to worry about it making a racket. However, the downside to this air fryer is that you may still need to use a few droplets of oil to stop food from drying out.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers extended warranty for Dh18 and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

Best Electronics Deal: Sonos Arc

Pros

Ability to connect multiple Sonos speakers

Dolby Atmos, TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus support

Fantastic audio quality

Easy to set up

Cons

No Bluetooth for the Sonos Arc

Known for its upscale audio and pleasing aesthetics, Sonos offers “high-quality sound delivery, and powerfully robust wireless solutions meant for integration into any smart home system”, according to Imam. The Sonos Arc is a cutting-edge soundbar, featuring 11 speakers (two are upward firing) and Dolby Atmos support. It also has an array of four far-field microphones, so it can pick up your Google or Alexa voice commands, and it offers support for AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. Make this soundbar the foundation for a customisable surround sound system – something that’s easily achieved within Sonos’ wireless ecosystem. To the Arc, you could connect the Sonos Sub, a powerful wireless subwoofer with two force-cancelling drivers that deliver pure bass, leaving behind any distortion or rattling. To complete the system, add two Sonos Era 100 speakers – they’re compact, stream high-quality audio, and connect easily to devices via Bluetooth or AUX cable.

Bonus: Buy the Sonos Arc with zero per cent installments and pay Dh291.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: For the Sonos Arc, Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh227, and two-year extended warranty for Dh323.

Best Travel Deal: Sony WH 1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Tired of the constant chaos and conversation on your journeys? You can tune out with a headset that promises quite the escape. Enter the Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, the perfect gift for anyone who values peace and superior sound. With effective noise cancellation, these headphones block out distractions, whether you're on a plane, in a café, or just trying to focus at home. The rich audio quality and 30-hour battery life ensure you’ll enjoy all-day listening without worrying about recharging, while the comfortable, lightweight design allows for extended use without discomfort. Smart features like touch controls and voice assistant integration add to the user experience. Of course, they come with a few caveats. The premium price tag might be a stretch for some, and while the noise cancellation is fantastic, it may not fully block out higher-frequency sounds like loud voices or sirens. Additionally, the over-ear design, although great for comfort, could feel bulky for those who prefer a more compact or on-ear option. Despite these minor drawbacks, the WH-1000XM5 are an exceptional gift for anyone looking to escape into their own world of music, podcasts, or pure silence.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay AED 85.15 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers two-year extended warranty of Dh89 and a year-long extended warraty of Dh63.