Best Appliance Deal: Samsung Jet 60

Pros

Lightweight, cordless design

Multi-layered filtration system

Easy manoeuvrability

Detaches into a handvac

Cons

Carpet cleaning could be better

A vacuum cleaner that won’t just serve you well at home, but also in your car, Samsung’s Jet 60 packs 150W suction power and an 800ml washable dust bin in its lightweight, 2.8kg frame. This stick vacuum uses multi-layered filtration and a five-step process to capture ultra-fine dust particles and allergens. Its Jet Fit Brush has a 180-degree swivel head, so you can easily change directions and clean every corner. A wall-mountable charging station gives you the flexibility of charging it while it’s upright and attached – a convenient, space-saving solution. Moreover, reviewers find that it detaches into a convenient handheld vacuum that weighs just 1.48kg, for easy cleaning of upholstery, car interiors and hard-to-reach places. Reviewers say it’s especially useful for cleaning stairs, since it’s cordless and lightweight. However, a few mention that since there’s no floorhead height adjustment, cleaning surfaces like shag-pile carpeting can be difficult.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh64.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh46, and two-year extended warranty for Dh65.

Best Electronics Deal: Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro

Pros

Wi-Fi 7 with 320MHz channel bandwidth

10GbE port, plus several more multi-gig ports

Gamer-friendly network customisation

Network security and parental controls

Cons

Expensive

While Wi-Fi 7 is still a relatively new standard, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro positions itself as a future-proof powerhouse. Packed with cutting-edge features like quad-band Wi-Fi, lightning-fast 25Gbps ports, and robust security, this router is a gamer's dream. Its exceptional performance, especially on the 6GHz band, is undeniable, according to reviews. Now, getting into the intricacies of this massive router, the GT-BE98 is a substantial, irregularly shaped router designed for desktop placement. It measures 8.6 by 13.7 by 13.7 inches and weighs 1.9kg. It sports eight adjustable external antennas and uses 16 internal antennas for enhanced signal range. The router's rear panel offers a selection of high-speed ports, including a 10GbE multi-use port, three 2.5GbE LAN ports, a dedicated 10GbE gaming port with bandwidth priority, and a standard 1GbE LAN port. Additionally, there are USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 ports for added versatility. Powering the device is a 2.7GHz quad-core processor supported by 256MB of flash memory and 2GB of RAM. The router notably provides relatively strong 2.4GHz and 5GHz signals throughout the house, but 6GHz signal strength becomes weaker as the person moves away gradually, according to some reviews. Nevertheless, all said and done, while the GT-BE98 Pro's premium price tag is undoubtedly substantial, its exceptional performance, top-shelf hardware, and gaming-optimised features can justify the investment for serious gamers, especially those seeking a seamless online experience.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh276.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh199 and two-year warranty for Dh329.

Best Beauty Deal: Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier

Revitalise your skin with Kiehl’s advanced formula. This cream excels at fortifying the skin’s natural barrier, which acts as a crucial shield against water loss and external threats like pollutants, UV rays, and harsh weather. By restoring essential lipids, the cream strengthens and repairs the barrier, effectively reducing transepidermal water loss (TEWL) and offering robust protection against environmental stressors. It also aids in enhancing the skin’s inherent repair processes, boosting the barrier’s resilience to damage and minimising further irritation, thus promoting overall skin health. As hydration is key to effective skin repair, this cream delivers deep, lasting moisture through a blend of hydrating agents and natural extracts. It ensures that your skin stays adequately hydrated, improving its texture and alleviating dryness and flakiness. Glycerin is also included to attract and retain moisture from the environment, keeping the skin plump and smooth, which is vital for repair and recovery. Additionally, the cream features a synergistic mix of fatty acids and antioxidants that nourish the skin, helping to soothe inflammation, reduce redness, and support cellular regeneration. By enhancing hydration and barrier function, it creates an ideal environment for the skin to heal and rejuvenate, aiding in the repair of damaged cells and restoring a healthier, more resilient complexion.