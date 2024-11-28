If you depend on Google Maps, use a face ID to unlock your phone, or rely on autocorrect when writing documents or text messages, you’re taking advantage of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI may be the buzzword this year, but it has long existed in technology, improving our lives and making our jobs, travel, and daily routines easier.

This year saw a rise in Generative AI, however: a type of AI that creates new content, like text, images, audio, videos, and music. More and more gadget creators are integrating this new tech into their devices, so that it’s becoming easier to produce content, no matter where you are.

Editor's tip There are plenty of credit card offers to take advantage of, during the White Friday Sale! Prime members get up to 30 per cent off (up to Dh175) on HSBC Mastercard credit cards - just use the codes ‘HSBC75’ + ‘MC100’. All other customers get 20 per cent off (up to Dh75) with Emirates Islamic credit cards with the code ‘EIB75’, and 20 per cent off (up to Dh75) on HSBC credit cards when they use the code ‘HSBC75’.



We curated a list of the best devices, backed by AI, that are must-haves for tech-savvy professionals and people with an eye on the future. Pick up these discounted products during the White Friday Sale, and don’t forget to subscribe to Prime, for free, fast delivery and more savings.

1. Best Television Deal: Samsung Neo QLED QN90D Smart TV

Pros

Slim, sleek design

Powerful 4K AI upscaling

Sharp, clear images

Dolby Atmos

Cons

Sound quality is just average

AI is taking centrestage in Samsung televisions this year, as is apparent in their QN90D model. Along with 4K AI upscaling, which gives lower-resolution content a hi-res makeover thanks to 20 AI neural networks, Samsung also utilises AI in its Real Depth Enhancer Pro technology, which sharpens foreground images and improves the visibility of main content. Its Supersize Picture Enhancer tech, on the other hand, reduces pixel noise on larger screens. At the heart of it all is its NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, which optimises both picture and sound to deliver a 4K experience, no matter whether you’re watching a film or live sports. This 65-inch device also has a built-in SmartThings Hub, which seamlessly connects and controls compatible smart devices. Reviewers agree that it’s a futuristic device that’s more than just a TV. However, the sound may not be up to the mark – many users opt to add a soundbar to improve the audio experience.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh499.92 for 12 months with select banks. Book an in-home wall mounting service with free wall bracket for Dh89.10.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh341, and one-year accidental damage protection for Dh569.

2. Best Laptop Deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop 7

Pros

Excellent performance

Great battery life

Vibrant display

Several active Copilot+ AI features

Cons

Not suitable for gaming

No OLED screen

The AI-accelerated Surface Laptop 7 is a fantastic Windows AI laptop, and for good reason. This 2024 model has all the bells and whistles you’re looking for: a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip, and the new Copilot+ AI experience, which involves an NPU that can generate complex AI computations in under a second. While this 13.8-inch laptop doesn’t have an OLED screen, its HDR-supported display is still beautiful, with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It’s light and portable, with a snappy keyboard, a 1080p webcam, and a well-balanced array of ports – all useful features for productivity. However, its AI Copilot+ integration is where it truly shines. The Copilot chatbot, for instance, can be enabled with various plug-ins for more optimised conversations – for instance, you can get it to help you shop for specific products, or find the cheapest flight that still meets your specific standards. The Cocreator feature in Microsoft Paint transforms your drawings into AI-generated images, while Image Creator lets you type into a prompt to bring your vision to life. Reviewers are ecstatic about the 15-hour battery life on this laptop. On the downside, it’s not powerful enough to handle demanding gaming titles.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh427.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh312, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh522, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh666.

3. Best Apple Laptop Deal: Apple MacBook Air

Pros

Lightweight and sleek

Superb performance

Bright, vivid display

Great battery life

Supports two external displays

Cons

Lacks ports

Base memory is limited

The 13-inch MacBook Air is arguably one of the best laptops Apple users can buy right now, no matter what your purpose. Lightweight, with a bright screen, and a powerful M3 chip, the laptop performs efficiently, with smooth and seamless transitions when you’re multitasking. You also get features like ray tracing and mesh shading for graphics-intensive apps and games, along with dynamic caching, which rations memory for tasks effectively. The latest MacBook Air offers support for not just one but two external displays, along with Wi-Fi 6E, for double the network speed you’re used to. Its battery life has improved as well, with a run time of up to 18 hours. In terms of AI, Apple announced in late October that it has released the first set of Apple Intelligence features for MacBook users. So now, you can use Writing Tools to refine your writing, interact with a more natural and conversational Siri voice assistant, and play around with a more intelligent Photos app that makes it easy to search for virtually any image or video with a simple description. Additional AI features are expected to roll out from December onwards. The only drawback of the MacBook Air is its lack of ports – the laptop offers a MagSafe charging port, two USB 4 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You’ll have to get a USB hub to be able to connect more devices.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh351.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh426, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh427, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh545.

4. Best Smartphone Deal: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pros

Durable titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Armour

Excellent performance

Great camera quality

Long-lasting battery

AI features

Cons

Feels big in the hand

Does not accept Qi2 charging

Samsung’s flagship phone has all the top-tier features you’d expect from a device called ‘Ultra’, with the added bonus of artificial intelligence (AI). Let’s start with the display: it’s a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which means you’ll have no trouble viewing the screen outside, even on the sunniest day. A new Gorilla Glass Armour protects the screen, and the phone is IP68 rated for protection against dust and water. Its speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor can handle any task you throw at it, and it comes with an S Pen, which is a precise motion-sensing stylus with a Bluetooth camera remote button. The smartphone is loaded with AI features, which come into play when you’re searching for content, editing images, writing or translating. The camera system is stunning: it includes a 200MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope with 5x optical zoom and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. But while the phone supports 45W wired and 15W wireless Qi charging, it won’t accept Qi2, which can be disappointing for users who want to use MagSafe accessories – for the S24 Ultra, you will need to pick up a third-party magnet case and a MagSafe-compatible charger.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh241.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

5. Best Headphones Deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Headphones

Pros

Refined sound

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Smart ambient features

Excellent voice call quality

Cons

Large carrying case

Expensive

A fantastic pair of over-ear headphones, Sony’s bestselling WH-1000XM5 carries one of the best AI-powered active noise cancellation (ANC) systems available right now. Here, eight mics work together with the brand’s Auto Noise Cancellation Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels based on one’s ambience. You can also find AI running the show when it comes to call quality – an intelligent noise reduction algorithm isolates your voice precisely, even as four beamforming mics are calibrated to pick up only your voice in noisy environments. Adaptive Sound Control adds another layer of smart tech – it learns your behaviour and recognises locations you frequent, then automatically adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. Sound quality is excellent as well, thanks to precision-engineered 30mm drivers that deliver clear, consistent audio. With so many things going for it, the only downside appears to be its portability. The carrying case is larger than ones you may be used to, since the headphones do fold flat, but not upward.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh72.81 for 12 months with select banks. Apply a coupon to get Dh50 off.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh52, and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

6. Best Voice Recorder Deal: Plaud Note

Pros

Slim, sleek device

Can record phone calls and voice notes

Automatically transcribes and summarises notes

Intuitive app

Cons

Need to subscribe for more minutes

No USB-C charging port

If you are a student or write for a living, you already know that one of the most reliably tedious jobs is transcribing interviews and lectures. The Recorder app on your phone can only do so much – this is where AI can be a game-changer. The Plaud Note is a slim, metal device, no bigger than a credit card. It’s MagSafe compatible so it can stick onto the back of your iPhone or Q2-compatible phone. With this device, you can record voice notes or phone interviews – once you’re done, the device uploads the recording to your phone via the Plaud app. From here, it transcribes the audio and provides a summary of it in moments! It’s simple to share the transcript, and even edit the text on a laptop or tablet. On the downside, its charging cable is not a universal USB-C one, as you’d expect, so you’ll have to ensure you bring it along with you. You also have to subscribe for additional transcription minutes and extra features – it comes with a free Starter plan that offers you 300 minutes of transcription and summarisation each month.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh45.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh35, and two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

7. Best Robot Vacuum Deal: eufy X10 Pro Omni

Pros

Mops and cleans at the same time

Excellent obstacle detection

Intuitive mobile app

Works great with both tiled floors and carpets

Cons

Reviewers say it sometimes misses clean-up in corners and niches

You don’t have to micro-manage the eufy X10 Pro Omni. It knows exactly what to do and where to go, thanks to its iPath Laser Navigation system and AI-powered AI.See obstacle avoidance technology. You can also create customisable no-go zones, virtual boundaries and more, with the vacuum’s AI.Map 2.0 technology. The robot vacuum and mop docks at an all-in-one base station, which maintains it so you don't have to. At the dock, the mop pads are washed using clean water, then dried with 45°C heated air to prevent bad odour and the growth of bacteria. Its dust bin is emptied into the station's 2.5-litre dust bag, which only needs to be replaced every two months. Even the three-litre clean water tank provides enough water to mop a 150 square metre home two to three times, before it needs to be refilled. Reviewers say the eufy X10 Pro Omni knows not to mop on rugs and carpets - it immediately retracts its mop pad when it senses the area. Pet owners add that the robot vacuum offers excellent results getting rid of fur on carpets and tiled floors. Most importantly, reviewers say its mop function is excellent, too - a factor that’s often found lacking in most robot mops. The only area where it has subpar results is in corners, since the device’s round form factor is unable to catch all the dirt. Still, overall, it’s a powerful little AI-boosted helper around the house.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh198.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh137, and two-year extended warranty for Dh194.