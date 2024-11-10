Single’s Day is the perfect time to take a closer look at your wish list. Is there a viral camera or phone on it, that you’ve been saving up for? Or a K-beauty bestseller that you’ve been eyeing?

Add all those items to your cart before November 11, when the sale ends! With thousands of products available at slashed prices, Amazon’s Single’s Day promotions include electronics, appliances, fitness gear, beauty products, groceries and lots more.

The best part, is that the year’s most viral products – from glyph phones to hot air brushes – are also discounted. So, if you’re still waiting to join the bandwagon on a trend, now’s the time to hop on.

Editor's tip This year's Single's Day comes with three bank offers to bring you extra savings. Simply enter the following codes at checkout. Prime members get 10 per cent off with the code 'MC75' if you're shopping with a MasterCard card and 30 per cent off with the code 'FAB75' + 'MC75' on all Dubai First and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) cards. All other customers get 20 per cent off with 'FAB75' on all Dubai First and FAB cards.

Make sure you’re a Prime member, to enjoy free delivery on your favourite picks.

1. Best Smartphone Deal: Nothing Phone (2a)

Pros

Unique design

Excellent performance

Bright, crisp display

Good battery life

Cons

No audio headphone jack

No wireless charging

Nothing’s first-ever budget smartphone has the same look and feel as its pricier siblings. Glyph lights and a transparent back still turn heads with the Nothing (2a), and its 6.7-inch AMOLED display offers bright, vivid visuals. An advanced Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset makes the phone fast and smooth, especially for productivity tasks, and an Android 14 operating system offers excellent personalisation features. Reviewers say the 50MP front cameras and 32MP selfie camera operate well for a budget phone – optical image stabilisation (OIS) and AI-based photography algorithms work to transform every picture into its best possible version. The 5,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, as well. But in terms of drawbacks, the phone is missing an audio jack, and it doesn’t support wireless charging.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh74.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh121.

2. Best Tablet Deal: Microsoft Surface Pro

Pros

Excellent OLED display

Detachable keyboard

Plenty of AI features

Long battery life

Cons

Poor graphics performance

Ultra-thin, ultra-light, and capable of acting as both tablet and laptop, Microsoft Surface Pro (11th edition) now includes powerful artificial intelligence (AI) features that boost your productivity. The tablet features a stunning 13-inch organic LED (OLED) screen, as well as a metal kickstand, and has two USB-C connectors that let you charge on the go. It comes with the new Surface Pro Flex keyboard, which can be attached or detached, as well as the Surface Slim Pen 2, which is supercharged with Generative AI that allows it to charge while it’s stored in the keyboard. You can use the stylus to interact with Copilot+, which is Microsoft’s suite of AI features, integrated into its Windows operating system. Reviewers love the tablet’s extended battery life of over 15 hours. However, do note that its graphics performance is middling at best, so it’s not ideal for gaming.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh374.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh256, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh427, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh545.

3. Best Deal for Students: Rocketbook Multi-Subject Smart Notebook

Pros

Reusable and eco-friendly

Easy-to-use app

Comfortable writing experience

Flawless digitisation

Cons

Scanning is not automatic

If you’re a student looking to streamline how you take and store notes, consider the Rocketbook. This reusable notebook allows you to write, scan and reuse – essentially converting your handwriting into digital text. The companion app has integrated smart features that allow you to effortlessly save, search and organise your notes without any concerns. Once you’re done writing, just wipe the pages clear with the included cloth and reuse again, for an eco-friendly, efficient system that will last you for months on end. On the downside, you have to remember to scan each page, since the Rocketbook won’t do it for you. This set includes a Rocketbook Multi-Subject Notebook, an erasable notebook with 36 dotted pages, a Pilot Pen, and a microfibre cleaning cloth.

4. Best Fitness Deal: Whoop 4.0 Fitness Tracker

Pros

Accurate sleep tracking

Heart rate, skin temperature and SpO2 sensors

Comfortable, interchangeable bands

Cons

No screen or GPS

Must pay for subscription after 12 months

Whoop is the buzzy fitness tracker that you’ve likely seen being sported by famous athletes like LeBron James and Michael Phelps. The latest iteration sees five LEDs, four photodiodes and a body temperature sensor packed into its body, with a new battery that’s longer lasting than its predecessor. Unlike most smart wearables, which multi-task and do everything, from mindfulness reminders to contactless payments, Whoop has a limited purpose: it tracks cardiovascular activity, recovery and sleep. There’s no screen involved – the band resembles a woven bracelet and is extremely comfortable for all-day wear. The Whoop app is essential for insights and feedback on your daily activity. It’s where you’ll find structured workouts for all levels of users, along with sleep insights – how much light sleep, deep sleep and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep you’re getting, and how to plan your bedtime better. If you’re looking for a sleek device that does a great job of revealing your behaviours, or if you’re a serious health buff, Whoop won’t disappoint. Do note, however, that while you’re subscribed to Whoop from the get-go, it’s only a 12-month subscription, after which, you’ll have to pay.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh66.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh46, and two-year extended warranty for Dh65.

5. Best Camera Deal: Sony Alpha ZV-E1 Mirrorless Vlog Camera

Pros

Compact full-frame camera with stabilised sensor

Widescreen cinematic vlog mode

Excellent 4K@60 video

Quality in-camera audio

Good AI features

Cons

No mechanical shutter

Sony’s first vlog camera is a veritable beast! This full-frame 12.1MP camera has an Exmor R image sensor that’s optimised for 4K, and delivers over 15 stops of latitude, low noise, high sensitivity and beautiful bokeh effects. Need to record short movies? This camera can do it in 4K and even has a Cinematic Vlog setting that provides an intuitive way to create scenes that you’re used to watching in feature films. The camera includes useful features like the Look option, where you can use S-Cinetone to enhance skin tones; Mood option, where you can emphasise specific colours; and AF (autofocus) transition speed that determines how quickly autofocus switches between subjects. All of these settings come together to create the perfect footage that matches your creative vision. There are also artificial intelligence (AI) based features, like auto framing and face recognition, that make editing and controls easier. So, if you’re a vlogger, it's worth investing in this powerful digital interchangeable-lens or ILC camera.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh466.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh341, and two-year extended warranty for Dh484.

6. Best Air Fryer Deal: Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer

Pros

Choose from six cooking functions

Large capacity

Two cooking zones

Easy clean-up

Cons

Takes up significant counter space

Ever since air fryers first launched, they’ve become a staple in most people’s kitchens. But if you’re looking for a large capacity air fryer that can feed your entire household, as well as perform when you’re hosting parties, Ninja Foodi Max is the way to go. With 9.5 litres of space, this appliance can cook eight portions in one go. There are two independent cooking zones here, so you can use it to cook two different kinds of foods simultaneously. Each basket allows you to adjust its own separate timer, temperature and function. There’s also a Match setting, that automatically calibrates both baskets to the same settings so you can double the amount of food you’re making, in the same amount of time. Choose from six cooking functions - Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Washing up is easy, thanks to non-stick, dishwasher-safe parts. However, do note that since this is a big appliance, it’s going to take up considerable space on your countertop.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh55.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh40, and two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

7. Best Bath Deal: blu Ionic Shower Head and Shower Filter

Pros

Reduces chlorine, heavy metal ions, dirt and odour

Showerhead releases healthy negative ions

Easy installation process

Comes with three filters in the box

Cons

Some buyers wish they could adjust the water pressure on the showerhead

Short filter lifetime

Everybody’s favourite shower filters in on sale, this Single’s Day! UAE’s homegrown product Blu is your safest first attempt at installing a filter that works with the local plumbing systems. The Blu Ionic shower unit is not an in-line filter, rather, it replaces your entire showerhead. It promises to remove up to 99 per cent of harmful pollutants in the water using a nano molecular clusters (NMC) filter cartridge, and its performance has been tested and certified by various bodies like Eurofins and TUV. Besides reducing chlorine, pesticides, heavy metal ions, dirt and odours, the filter also produces healthy negative ions in its spray plate to boost immunity. The high-grade stainless-steel plate with 244 perforations will further prevent limescale build-up in your showerhead. Filter replacements are easily available on Amazon and have to be replaced every 70 to 100 days, though your order comes with a set of three to last you a while. Happy buyers confirm softer hair and skin, and fewer breakouts. Filters at the end of their life appear rusty and thoroughly used, they add.

8. Best Cleaning Deal: roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum

Pros

Strong suction power

Washes and dries its mop

Useful app

Good navigation system

Two kinds of battery recharging capabilities

Cons

Small obstacle detection isn’t always accurate

Saving up for a robot vacuum? You likely can’t get anything better than the roborock S7 Max Ultra – a wet and dry robot vacuum cleaner that offers a hands-off experience when cleaning your home. This high-end hybrid can do it all – it can vacuum and mop, self-empty its dust bin, wash its mopping cloth and refill its water tank so it’s always ready to go. With 5,500Pa suction, a LiDAR navigation system, and reactive obstacle avoidance technology that allows it to plan the most efficient cleaning routes, the device can move around your home confidently, even in the dark. Reviewers like that the mop has two charging speeds – if it runs out of battery mid-session, it returns to base and charges 30 per cent faster, so it can resume cleaning. And during off-peak hours, it returns to full charge. However, reviewers caution that you’ll have to make sure your earbuds, and other small knick-knacks are safely out of its way, since it doesn’t reliably detect smaller items.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh183.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh125, and two-year extended warranty for Dh178.

9. Best Grooming Deal: Revlon RVDR5222 One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser

Pros

Quick results

Easy to use

Three heat and two speed settings

Cons

Corded

Can get noisy

With over 24,000 4.1-star ratings, Revlon’s popular hot air brush is all you need for salon-like results in the comfort of your home. This product comes with an oval brush design that smooths out your hair, while its rounded edges quickly create volume at the root for a full-bodied look. The brush is designed with nylon pins and tufted bristles, which work together to detangle hair and improve volume and control. Choose from three heat settings, and a cool option, along with two speed settings. Reviewers say just a single pass of this brush has resulted in softer, bouncier hair. However, it can get very noisy at high speed settings.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

10. Best Waterless Beauty Deal: Kitsch Rice Water Protein Shampoo and Conditioner Bar

Waterless beauty products are cutting down on aqua as their main ingredient, and filling up their formulae with more concentrated, nourishing ingredients. This means eco-friendlier skincare and hair care, enriched with botanical butters and oils for more radiant skin. Take, for instance, Kitsch’s viral shampoo and conditioner bars – they’re made with natural ingredients, and are estimated to last for 100 washes. According to the brand, the bars are equivalent to two bottles of liquid shampoo and conditioner! Rice water protein is the star in this formula; rich in amino acids, it prevents split ends and encourages hair growth, even as it repairs damaged follicles, and detangles and conditions the hair. The shampoo features additional bio-based ingredients, and has a subtle, natural fragrance that arises from the fruits and botanicals used here.

11. Best Perfume Deal: Glossier You

Pheromone perfumes are in, this year, with TikTok users leading the charge in celebrating fragrances that play on body chemistry to create alluring scents. One such viral perfume that smells a little different on everyone, Glossier You is soft, warm and familiar. It combines sparkling pink pepper with earthy iris, ambrox and ambrette seeds to create a fresh and clean fragrance with a slightly spicy kick. What makes it stands out, however, is that it gets the balance of fresh and warm notes absolutely right. Hundreds of reviewers say they’re calling it their signature scent, because it works well in all seasons. The uniquely shaped bottle, which has a thumbprint indent, needs the wearer to complete it – a fitting design for a skin scent that perfectly captures your exclusive essence.