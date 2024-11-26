Whether you're looking to enhance your home’s security, energy efficiency, or entertainment, these smart gadgets are all about making life easier and more fun. From smart thermostats that adjust the temperature with just your voice to security cameras that give you a clear view of your front door — even in the dark — these devices are packed with features that will transform your living space. With unbeatable deals during the White Friday Sale , now is a good time to invest in technology that does more, all while saving you money.

Ready to upgrade? Let's dive into the seven most exciting smart home devices you can grab this White Friday and see how they can make your home smarter, safer, and a lot more convenient.

1. Best Home Entertainment Deal: Echo Show 8

Pros

Adjustable screen

Smart home hub

Hands-free convenience

Easy to use

Cons

No multi-room audio

Your weekends just got better with the Echo Show 8, a smart display that blends convenience and entertainment into your everyday life. Whether you're getting ready for a cosy movie night or organising your home, this device is here to help. The Echo Show 8 features an eight-inch HD screen that delivers crystal-clear visuals, making video chats and streaming a lot more fun. Don't worry about your lighting conditions too much, the display automatically adjusts to it, ensuring that you get a good view, regardless of the environment. Entertainment isn't a concern: The Echo Show 8 has got you sorted. From Amazon Music to YouTube, and even Netflix and Hulu, you can binge on shows, listen to music, or enjoy videos on its vibrant screen. Moreover, you can easily control playback with just a voice command. It doesn't stop there: Echo Show 8 is a smart home controller. Manage your smart lights, locks, thermostats, and more, all from one device. A few taps or voice commands let you adjust your home’s atmosphere, check your security cameras, or even set the temperature to your liking. It also integrates with Amazon Ring, offering a live video feed of your front door for added peace of mind. With its motion detection and compatibility with Alexa Guard, the Echo Show 8 can even send you notifications if unusual activity is detected, making it a top-notch security companion. And the best part? You can score this device at a great price during the White Friday Sale. Whether you’re looking to streamline your home, amp up your entertainment experience, or boost security, the Echo Show 8 has got you covered.

2. Best Budget Deal: Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus

Pros

Ultra-clear visuals

Easy installation

Strong night vision

Cons

Battery life can be an issue

Looking for a blend of home security and sleek design? The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus could be exactly what you need! With its impressive 1536p HD+ Head-to-Toe View, you'll enjoy ultra-clear visuals, ensuring that you never miss a package or a visitor. The wire-free, rechargeable design makes installation easy, with no drilling required, making it perfect for both homeowners and renters. Plus, you can chat with visitors using its two-way talk feature and set up customised motion zones to focus on the most important areas around your door. Enhanced night vision ensures your home stays secure around the clock, even after dark. However, while the video quality is great, some users have noted that the battery life could be better, especially if you experience high traffic at your door.

3. Best Thermostat Deal: Ecobee Smart Thermostat (6th Gen)

Pros

Energy-saving mode

User-friendly app and interface

Room sensors

Built-in Alexa

Cons

Complex installation

Functional and stylish, this thermostat features a sleek glass touchscreen and a brushed metal finish and integrates into modern homes. The high-definition display is intuitive and user-friendly, while its smart sensors adapt to your daily routine, ensuring comfort in every corner by eliminating hot or cold spots. It helps save up to 26 per cent annually on heating and cooling costs, with energy-efficient features like Eco+ mode and vacation scheduling. Beyond temperature control, it comes with built-in Alexa, transforming it into a smart speaker for voice commands, music, and controlling other devices. Its compatibility with Siri, Google Assistant, and smart platforms like HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings ensures it fits seamlessly into any ecosystem. What also sets this model apart is its indoor air quality monitoring, measuring carbon dioxide, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), and humidity to provide insights for healthier living. As your smart home hub, it’s all about convenience, energy efficiency, and useful technology.

4. Best Smart Light Deal: Philips Hue Smart Bulb

Pros

Vibrant colour range

Energy-efficient

Customisable schedule and scenes

Home automation compatibility

Cons

Requires Hue hub

Want to change the mood, fuel productivity and transform your space? Well, Philips Hue smart bulbs can help you with that. These bulbs offer various shades of white, from warm to cool, letting you create the perfect atmosphere for any moment, whether it's a cosy dinner, a lively party, or focused work time. You can control it via the Philips Hue app, voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, or even set it on a schedule for hands-free convenience. Furthermore, it's also about efficiency and connectivity and integrates with smart home ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings, making it a crucial part of your connected lifestyle. Its energy-efficient LED technology not only ensures long-lasting performance but also keeps your electricity bills in check. You can set up routines, dimming options, or sync it with your favourite music and games for an immersive experience that feels futuristic yet accessible.

5. Best Cleaning Deal: iRobot Roomba Combo j7+

Pros

Stellar auto-retracting mop

Self-emptying dock

Hands-free cleaning

Cons

Not a heavy-duty scrubber

Premium price tag

It's time to leave the cleaning to the pros. The iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum promises to be your strong multitasking friend, blending vacuuming and mopping into one sleek, intelligent package. Its stand-out feature is the auto-retracting mop, which smartly lifts out of the way when transitioning from hard floors to carpets, ensuring no accidental sogginess on your rugs. Add in its self-emptying dock, and you’ve got weeks of hands-free cleaning — perfect for people who value convenience. Owing to its PrecisionVision Navigation, the j7+ avoids pet accidents, cables, and other floor clutter, making it ideal for pet owners or anyone tired of babysitting their cleaning gadgets. On the downside, this device comes with a premium price tag, and its bin size and battery life might not be ideal for larger homes needing extensive cleaning sessions. While the mop is effective for light spills and maintenance, it’s not quite the heavy-duty scrubber for tough stains. However, its integration with iRobot’s app allows for advanced customisation, like setting specific cleaning zones and schedules, making it a versatile option for tech-savvy users. With thoughtful features and reliable performance, the Roomba Combo j7+ is a worthy splurge, especially during White Friday deals.

6. Best Smart Lock Deal: Yale Keypad Touch

Pros

Advanced access options

High security

User-friendly touch screen controls

Cons

Fingerprint recognition limitations

For those who want to ditch traditional keys and smarten up their lives, here's the Yale Keypad. With its fingerprint recognition, it offers a quick, secure, and hassle-free way to unlock your doors, making it ideal for busy households, Airbnb hosts, or tech-savvy individuals. The touchscreen keypad also allows you to create custom PIN codes for family, friends, or trusted guests, offering convenience without compromising safety. Engineered for smooth compatibility with Alexa and Google Home, this lock offers the convenience of remote access, activity logs, and voice or smartphone control. However, keep a few considerations in mind. While the biometric system is highly advanced, it might occasionally falter with wet or dirty fingerprints. The battery-operated design means you'll need to keep an eye on power levels, though it does alert you when they run low. Additionally, while installation is straightforward for most DIY enthusiasts, some users might find compatibility issues with non-standard door types. Despite these minor drawbacks, the Yale Keypad Touch is a sophisticated and reliable choice for upgrading your home security.

7. Best Outdoor Security Camera Deal: eufyCam 2 Pro

Pros

2K resolution

Easy installation

Weatherproof

Cons

Night vision isn't so sharp

If you're wishing to level up your home security, we have just the solution for you. The eufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System is here to deliver. With stunning 2K resolution, it captures crisp, clear video so you never miss a detail — whether it's a visitor or someone more suspicious. Installation is a breeze, thanks to its wireless design, and its 12-hour battery life means fewer recharges. Plus, it's weatherproof, so it stands strong in any outdoor conditions. The AI-powered human detection keeps false alarms at bay by focusing on people, not pets or wind. Access the feeds anytime via the user-friendly eufy Security app, and enjoy the benefit of local storage—no subscription fees needed! That said, its night vision could be a bit sharper, and motion detection range might need some tweaking for optimal coverage. While its wireless set-up is convenient, you may occasionally face connectivity hiccups in low Wi-Fi areas. Overall, the eufyCam 2 Pro offers solid security performance at an affordable price, making it a great choice for anyone looking to enhance their home security.

