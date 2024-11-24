The biggest sale of the year is here, and if you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen or home appliances, there’s no better time than right now.

Amazon’s White Friday Sale features discounts of up to 50 per cent on a whole slew of appliances, from large items like refrigerators and washing machines to smaller, everyday essentials, like coffee makers and microwave ovens.

Where should you begin? We’ve curated a list of top-rated bestsellers, so start here, and give your home or kitchen the upgrade it so deserves. Check out other White Friday Sale deals, and don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime membership, for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Refrigerator Deal: Hisense 670-Litre Side-by-Side Fridge

Pros

Even cooling

Total No Frost technology

Integrated water dispenser

Energy-efficient appliance

Cons

Doors have limited shelf space

This latest side-by-side refrigerator by Hisense is a bestseller for good reason. Its spacious 670-litre capacity is ideal for families. The fridge features Multi Air Flow for even cooling all around the appliance, as well as Total No Frost technology that prevents crystals from forming on food. The fridge’s Super Freeze function rapidly lowers the temperature and freezes food faster than usual, helping it retain its natural taste, texture and nutrient value. You can use the touch control panel on the door for accurate temperature control. The fridge has a five-star Energy Star rating, thanks to its modern inverter compressor, which offers a quiet, energy-efficient operation. It also comes with a stylish water dispenser, which has a brushed matte surface that blends into your contemporary aesthetic.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh145.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides 10-year compressor warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh74.10, and two-year extended warranty for Dh105.30.

2. Best Air Fryer Deal: Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer

Pros

Choose from six cooking functions

Large capacity

Two cooking zones

Easy clean-up

Cons

Takes up significant counter space

Ever since air fryers first launched, they’ve become a staple in most people’s kitchens. But if you’re looking for a large capacity air fryer that can feed your entire household, as well as perform when you’re hosting parties, Ninja Foodi is the way to go. With 7.6 litres of space, this appliance can cook up to six portions in one go. There are two independent cooking zones here, so you can use it to cook two different kinds of foods simultaneously. Each basket allows you to adjust its own separate timer, temperature and function. There’s also a Match setting, that automatically calibrates both baskets to the same settings so you can double the amount of food you’re making, in the same amount of time. Choose from six cooking functions - Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Washing up is easy, thanks to non-stick, dishwasher-safe parts. However, do note that since this is a big appliance, it’s going to take up considerable space on your countertop.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh48.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh24.50, and two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

3. Best Oven Deal: Panasonic 4-in-1 Convection Microwave Oven

Pros

Compact, sleek appliance

Spacious interiors

Includes pre-programmed menus

Six Combination cooking modes

Cons

Air fryer function could be better

A microwave oven that can handle anything, Panasonic’s 27-litre appliance has both convection and air frying capabilities. Its compact design fits on any countertop, and it comes with 131 pre-installed Auto Menu programs. You can check out its Combination cooking modes, which combine microwave, grill and convection features to cook food thoroughly, while browning or crisping its exterior, as you prefer. You can even recreate freshly baked breads in this appliance! There’s room enough to fit a 316mm-wide dish that’s big enough to feed the entire family and a user-friendly dial offers simple and intuitive control. Some reviewers comment, however, that the air fryer function is not up to the mark.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh49.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh24.50, and two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

4. Best Coffee Maker Deal: Nespresso Inissia Coffee Machine

Pros

Water heats up in 25 seconds

700ml water capacity

Two buttons for lungo and espresso cups

Slim and lightweight at 2.4kg

Comes with capsules

Cons

Can be noisy

Meet Nespresso, a wonderful single-serve machine that's synonymous with capsule coffee makers. Its Inissia unit brews espresso and lungo cups with two buttons, using a 19-bar pump. The 700ml water tank heats up in just 25 seconds, and it's completely removable for easy refilling. This coffee maker is quite light at 2.4kg, fitting in the smallest spaces with a slim 12cm-wide profile. Your delivery arrives with 14 capsules inside the box, ready for a trial brewing. Buyers mostly pick it up for their office space and busy work corners, where they're prepared to sacrifice the taste of fresh grounds for pods to save time.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh16.10 and two years for Dh23.10.

5. Best Blender Deal: NutriBullet Full Size Blender + Combo Set

Pros

Compact appliance

Powerful blending function

Plenty of accessories

Dishwasher-safe

Cons

Low-speed setting is still quite aggressive

Every home needs a reliable blender, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find one as good as NutriBullet. This Combo Set includes a full-sized blender with a pitcher, as well as a 700ml cup, and a 590ml travel cup. With 1,000 watts of power, you can blend virtually any fruit, vegetable or nut in this appliance. There’s an extra-large Tritan pitcher that’s strong and durable enough to handle both cold and hot liquids – so it’s easy to blend soups in this appliance. All the pitchers and cups are bisophenol-A or BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Choose from three speeds and a pulse function, as well as an extract program that delivers great nutrient extraction every time. So, whether you’re making a smoothie, soup, or something else, this is the set you need. Some reviewers do mention that the low-speed setting is still quite aggressive, so you’ll have to be careful when blending.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides two-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh16.10, and two-year extended warranty for Dh23.10.

6. Best Robot Vacuum Deal: roborock S7 Max Ultra

Pros

Strong suction power

Washes and dries its mop

Useful app

Good navigation system

Two kinds of battery recharging capabilities

Cons

Small obstacle detection isn’t always accurate

At 45 per cent off, the roborock S7 Max Ultra is a fantastic wet and dry robot vacuum cleaner you can take home from this year’s White Friday Sale; it will provide week after week of hands-off cleaning. This high-end hybrid can do it all – it can vacuum and mop, self-empty its dust bin, wash its mopping cloth and refill its water tank so it’s always ready to go. With 5,500Pa suction, a LiDAR navigation system, and reactive obstacle avoidance technology that allows it to plan the most efficient cleaning routes, the device can move around your home confidently, even in the dark. Reviewers like that the mop has two charging speeds – if it runs out of battery mid-session, it returns to base and charges 30 per cent faster, so it can resume cleaning. And during off-peak hours, it returns to full charge. Its 2.5-litre dust bag only needs to be cleaned out once every seven weeks; it also has an independent three litre water tank. However, reviewers caution that you’ll have to make sure your earbuds, and other small knick-knacks are safely out of its way, since it doesn’t reliably detect smaller items.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh183.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh87.50, and two-year extended warranty for Dh124.60.

7. Best Cordless Vacuum Deal: Dyson Gen5 Detect

Pros

Powerful suction

Cordless

Useful laser headlight

Excellent battery life

Cons

Slightly heavy

It’s always a good idea to save up for a Dyson device. The Gen5 Detect is a whopping 37 per cent off this year, so rush to snag this deal! The brand calls this its most powerful Hepa (high efficiency particulate air filter) cordless vacuum – its power-dense motor spins at 135,000rpm, so you’re never short of suction power. Reviewers love the LCD screen here, which features a piezo sensor that counts and sizes particles 15,000 times a second and automatically increases power when needed. Switch seamlessly between three power modes – Boost, Eco and Auto – and enjoy up to 70 minutes of run time. The Hepa filter and optic roller are washable, and you can transform this vacuum cleaner into a handheld one with just a click. On the downside, you might find this appliance to be slightly heavy for a cordless, at 3.5kg.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh184.17 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh91.70, and two-year extended warranty for Dh130.20.

8. Best Washing Machine Deal: Samsung 8kg Front-Load Washing Machine

Pros

Energy-saving cold water

Lathers detergent in cool temperatures

Stain-soaking feature

Smart troubleshooting

Cons

On the louder side

Some cycles take a long time

If you’re looking to upgrade your washer, check out Samsung’s 8kg front loader. This appliance is smarter than most washing machines! It uses Eco Bubble technology to lather the detergent, penetrate fabric and remove dirt, all while saving energy. Another feature targets stubborn stains by soaking clothes in active bubbles, with just a touch of a button. There’s also a Hygiene Steam function, which improves the cleaning quality of your wash without pre-treatments, and removes 99.9 per cent of bacteria and allergens. You can even troubleshoot the machine by using your smartphone. Apart from these functions, the washer uses digital inverter technology for quieter, more powerful performance that consumes less energy than a universal motor.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh90.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the product. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh55.90 and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

9. Best Air Purifier Deal: Levoit Core 300S Smart Air Purifier

Pros

Compact appliance

Smart features

H13 Hepa filter and activated carbon filter

Useful and intuitive app

Cons

Delay in app response time

Don’t let poor air quality affect your home’s interiors. Levoit’s Core 300S Smart Air Purifier features an efficient three-stage filter system to ensure you’re breathing easy. Its first filter takes care of dust, pet fur and lint, while its second layer is a H13 Hepa filter that traps 99.97 per cent of airborne particles, such as pollen and pet dander. The third filter is made from activated carbon and absorbs unpleasant odours and the smell of smoke. Suitable for room sizes up to 40 square metres, the Core 300S is ideal for living rooms or bedrooms. It can purify rooms twice in one hour, and you can control it via Google Assistant, the companion app, or right from the appliance itself. Reviewers like that it’s extremely quiet, at 22 decibels, but some complain that there is a delay in the app’s response time.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18.85 and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.