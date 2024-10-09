You’re getting the best pick of discounted products – from electronics and appliances to fitness gear, baby essentials and beauty must-haves – as part of Amazon’s two-day Prime Global Sale . From Oct 8 to 9, get up to 35 per cent off on a wide selection of products shipped and sold from Amazon US, UK and Germany without leaving Amazon.ae, and pocket savings as you shop.

But with so many options to choose from, where do you begin? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Our curated list features bestselling, top-rated items that are likely already on your wish list. Add them to cart and enjoy savings – but remember, it all begins with Prime membership, so make sure you’ve signed up!

1. Best Smartwatch Deal: Google Pixel Watch

Pros

Minimalistic design

Reliable fitness tracking

Access to all Google services

Cons

Battery life could be better

The first-generation Google Pixel Watch combines good looks, smart software and Fitbit’s fitness tracking technology, in a wearable that’s hard to ignore. This minimalistic watch comes in only one size – 41mm – so people with larger wrists might find it too small. However, it’s well-suited to the average man or woman, with a rounded design and 3D glass dome. The watch can track over 40 workouts, count your steps, track your sleep, and monitor your heart rate (it can also take electrocardiograms to detect signs of atrial fibrillation). Reviewers love that they have access to Google’s full suite of services, with Wear OS – Google Maps, Calendar, Google Pay, YouTube Music and Google Assistant, to name a few. Although the Pixel Watch’s battery is rated to last 24 hours, if your GPS (global positioning system) is on, it tends to drain the battery much faster. Still, this smart wearable strikes the perfect balance of connectivity and fitness tracking, and is an excellent smartwatch for daily use.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh44.49 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh35, and two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

2. Best Gaming Deal: Glorious Gaming Mouse Model O Minus

Pros

Light, durable build

Suitable for left-handed players too

Six customisable buttons

RGB lighting

Cons

Wired

A superlight performance mouse for serious PC gamers, Glorious’ Model O Minus is a six-button device that weighs just 58g. Despite its lightweight construction, it’s durable and strong, thanks to its eye-catching honeycomb shell design. Its ambidextrous shape suits both right- and left-handed gamers, and although it’s a wired mouse, it has an ascended cord, so there’s no drag. You can customise everything about this device once you download the GloriousCore app – change its RGB lighting and lift-off distance, and map all six buttons to your liking. With a maximum of 12,000dpi (dots per inch), it’s a reliable and precise mouse that won’t let you down, no matter how competitive your gaming skills.

3. Best Oral Care Deal: Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900

Pros

Offers real-time feedback

Easy to use

Useful companion app

Cons

Brush head replacements are pricey

We embrace smart technology in so many aspects of our lives, from our phones to our light switches – so why not embrace it when it comes to oral health, too? Philips Sonicare Prestige 9900 is a smart electric toothbrush like no other. It provides real-time feedback as you brush, letting you know if you’re applying too much pressure, for instance, or if you’re scrubbing over the same spot too many times. The all-in-one brush head removes up to 20 times more plaque than a regular toothbrush, thanks to its remarkable speed of 2,000 movements per minute. The device also comes with SenseIQ technology, which recognises your brushing style, automatically adjusts intensity, and offers personalised health tips via the companion app. Reviewers say they’ve noticed an immediate improvement in their oral care, thanks to this toothbrush. However, do note that brush head replacements can be expensive.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh81.82 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Audio Deal: JBL Go 3 Eco

Pros

Small, light and ultra-portable

Wireless

Loud and clear audio

Made with recycled materials

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Cons

Battery lasts for just five hours

With the weather gradually improving, it’s time to make outdoor plans! Take along JBL’s Go 3 Eco, a light, ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly big sound for its compact size. The device is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and it has an integrated loop so you can carry it anywhere to hook it onto your backpack. Stream wirelessly from any Bluetooth-enabled device; its battery life of five hours is perfect for outings, and you can recharge on the go, via a USB cable. The speaker is made with eco-friendly ingredients as well – there’s 100 per cent recycled fabric on the speaker grille, and its body is made with up to 90 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic. Overall, it’s a nifty little speaker to have on hand for road trips, beach excursions or game nights with friends.

5. Best Accessory Deal: PopSockets PopWallet+

Streamline your essentials when you head out, with the PopWallet+, which securely attaches to MagSafe-compatible cases. This nifty mobile accessory can fit three cards, and features an integrated PopGrip that you can use to hold your phone securely in one hand, or as a kickstand when you want to watch something on your phone, hands-free. Reviewers say the addition of the PopWallet+ has made their lives so much easier; with strong magnets and a secure hold on your credit cards, it offers you a way to go about your day without lugging around heavy wallets or purses.

6. Best Skincare Deal: belif Aqua Bomb Brightening Vitamin C Cream

If you already use belif’s popular Aqua Bomb moisturiser, you’ll love its Vitamin C cream. It carries the same effective formula, but with the addition of vitamins C and E and four types of hyaluronic acid for visibly bright, glowing skin. This cream also includes lady’s mantle, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. The hydrating gel cream goes on smoothly, with a cooling sensation, and instantly helps dry, rough skin become soft and smooth. Reviewers with extremely dry skin say it’s a must-have, especially in winter months.

7. Best Lip Care Deal: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Gummy Bear

For nourished, incredibly hydrated lips, look no further than K-beauty bestseller Laneige. Its Lip Sleeping Mask is known to be intensely moisturising. This Gummy Bear-flavoured fan favourite features nourishing berry fruit complex, murumuru seed and shea butter in an intensive-care mask that’s best used overnight. Reviewers say it smells delicious, and leaves their lips feeling smooth, supple and soft.

8. Best Watch Deal: Timex Expedition Scout

If you’re looking for a watch that’s up for anything, check out Timex’s Expedition Scout. This timepiece is a rugged update to the classic field watch, and gives you both 12- and 24-hour time settings, along with the date and a distinct arrow second hand. The soft and breathable fabric strap, in an eye-catching olive-green hue, is comfortable to wear all day long. The robust, 40mm metal case has a black analogue dial, and both the time markers and hands light up with INDIGLO luminosity, in the dark. This timepiece is water-resistant to 50m, so it’s the perfect companion for all your adventures.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

9. Best Shoes Deal: FitFlop Ballet Flats

At the cross-section of comfort and style, are FitFlops Ballet Flats. Although they look like classic ballet flats, they feel like you’re wearing sneakers, thanks to FitFlop’s comfort tech. The midsoles are feather-light and contoured to support your feet, while the brand’s DynamicCush technology in the forefoot offers all-day cushioning for tired feet. The slip-resistant rubber outsole ensures you’re on solid footing, no matter how slippery the ground, and the soft leather upper is a delight for the eyes. Reviewers buy this versatile pair in different colours and say it’s a staple in their shoe cabinet.