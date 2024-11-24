Elon Musk claimed that Jeff Bezos urged people to sell Tesla and SpaceX stock, predicting Donald Trump's election loss. Bezos responded by firmly denying the allegations, calling them “100% not true” in a rare X post. The ongoing feud between the billionaires continues to grab headlines.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was one of Donald Trump’s most vocal and visible supporters during the run-up to the U.S. presidential election. Following Trump’s victory, Musk was appointed head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency.
Musk has now accused fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos of stating that Trump would lose the election, allegedly causing the stocks of Tesla and SpaceX to plummet.
Jeff Bezos refuted these claims in his first X post since November 6, when he had broken a four-month silence to congratulate Trump.
“Nope. 100% not true,” wrote the Amazon founder in response to Musk’s allegations.