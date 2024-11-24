Elon Musk claimed that Jeff Bezos urged people to sell Tesla and SpaceX stock, predicting Donald Trump's election loss. Bezos responded by firmly denying the allegations, calling them “100% not true” in a rare X post. The ongoing feud between the billionaires continues to grab headlines.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was one of Donald Trump’s most vocal and visible supporters during the run-up to the U.S. presidential election. Following Trump’s victory, Musk was appointed head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency.