1. Best Smartwatch Deal: Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Lightweight design

Same chipset as Apple Watch Series 8

Supports Crash Detection and other safety features

Cellular connectivity

Improved battery life

Cons

No always-on display

Lacks sensors for ECG, SpO2, and body temperature

The Apple Watch SE is the perfect first smartwatch – ideal for people who are unsure whether they need a full suite of features, or just the basics. This smartwatch walks the middle path, leaving off some features and gaining others, so it may be just what you need. Its chipset is the same as the Apple Watch Series 8, so it boasts advanced health tracking tools and safety features. It has a big and bright 40mm dial and comes with GPS and cellular connectivity. Thanks to the watchOS 9 operating system, it now features a redesigned compass app, a medications app and new workout metrics. Its battery life lasts up to a whopping 18 hours, and it supports Crash Detection, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS safety features. However, it has an older design, and skips some of the features you’d find in other Apple watches, like always-on display and sensors for blood oxygen (SpO2), electrocardiogram (ECG) and body temperature readings.

Bonus: Buy this product with four interest-free payments of Dh249.74 with tabby or tamara.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.

2. Best Headphones Deal: Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Great build quality

Excellent noise cancellation

Good battery life

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Cons

Smart case offers limited protection

No 3.5mm headphone jack

If you’re used to an Apple ecosystem, treat yourself to a pair of best-in-class over-ear headphones, this Single’s Day – the AirPods Max. They have a premium look and luxurious, plush fit, and although they weigh a solid 385g, the weight is distributed evenly so you don’t ever feel uncomfortable. The AirPods Max work with the H1 chip, and use Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. Unfortunately, they don’t support higher-quality codecs like aptX or LDAC, but this shouldn’t be too much of a problem, since iOS devices usually default to AAC. The pair seamlessly connects to your other Apple devices, and can even work with Android. Its battery life lasts for around 20 hours, even with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on. Speaking of which, the headphones’ ANC is fantastic, say reviewers, allowing them to alternate between transparency mode and noise cancellation, as their environment changes. The headphones’ sound quality is also impressive, with a clear and pleasing sound profile that appeals to most listeners. On the downside, its case is notorious for being unwieldy, without the ability to offer reliable protection.

Bonus: Buy this product with four interest-free payments of Dh424.75 with tabby or tamara.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh169.90, and two-year extended warranty for Dh254.85.

3. Best Gaming Deal: MSI Claw

MSI Claw Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Comfortable grip

Rich audio

Full Windows 11 operating system

Support for Wi-Fi 7

Full HD touchscreen

Cons

Some performance issues

If you love gaming on the go, you likely need the MSI Claw, a handheld gaming device that uses Intel’s latest silicon, the Core Ultra 7 chip. This means it has a neural processing unit (NPU) that uses AI to learn user behaviour and adjust various settings for you automatically. The MSI Claw features asymmetrical joysticks and RGB lighting, along with a circular eight-directional D-pad and menu buttons alongside its seven-inch IPS (in-plane switching) screen. At the top, you’ll find a variety of connectivity options, including a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and a USB-C port. Reviewers say the console is comfortable to hold, but if you need a kickstand, you’ll have to buy one separately. Its full HD touch-screen display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and its 500-nit peak brightness, results in vivid, colourful videos and games that are a joy to behold. The MSI Claw runs Windows 11 and can be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse if you’re gaming on your PC. On the downside, the device still has some performance issues that need to be addressed, such as input lag and frame-rate hitching.

Bonus: Buy this product with four interest-free payments of Dh687.25 with tabby or tamara.

Warranty: Eros offers one-year extended warranty for Dh274.90, and two-year extended warranty for Dh412.36.

4. Best Smart Speaker Deal: Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

Multifunctional device

Easy to access by voice command

Third-party app integration is useful

Serves as a smart home hub

Cons

Alexa Calling may not work in UAE

Make life easier, this Single’s Day, with the purchase of the Echo Dot. A smart speaker is an excellent addition to any home, when you’re looking for a way to listen to news and weather reports, play music or podcasts, and avail of information instantaneously. With Alexa’s voice control platform, along with third-party apps and sensors, the Echo Dot is also a resourceful tool for managing your daily schedule. For instance, you can sync it with your smart home devices, and create routines with Alexa, so that everything happens automatically – from blinds being lowered at the hottest part of the day, to the robot vacuum starting its daily sweep of the house. Use this speaker system as an alarm or reminder, and add more Echo Dots around the house for seamless device pairing! However, do note that you may not be able to make calls via this device in the UAE.

Bonus: Buy this product with four interest-free payments of Dh47.25 with tabby or tamara.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.

5. Best Virtual Reality Deal: Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 3 Image Credit: Supplied

Pros

High-res imagery and detail

Powerful processor

Comfortable controllers

Colour pass-through camera technology

Cons

Short battery life

Lacks eye tracking

Virtual reality (VR) headsets can be an expensive purchase, so grab the Meta Quest 3 while it’s Dh600 off on Eros! This device is arguably the gold standard for standalone VR headsets right now, and boasts a higher-resolution display, and a faster processor than its predecessor. Reviewers say the Meta Quest 3 is comfortable, thanks to its three-point adjustable harness and secure headband design. Its new motion controllers have swapped out their tracking rings for two face buttons, a menu button and an analogue stick, as well as grip triggers. Light, comfortable, with an intuitive set-up, the controllers are easy to use. Thanks to its Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor and 8GB random access memory (RAM), there’s no doubt the Quest 3 is incredibly powerful. It features colour pass-through cameras that give your surroundings a much more natural tint, with more detail than ever before. Reviewers say its augmented reality feels like they’re viewing virtual images in the real world. However, if you’re expecting eye-tracking tech here, you’ll be disappointed – you cannot control software with a glance, as is possible in some other VR headsets. Also, the Quest 3’s battery life of 2.4 hours while playing games, is another area that needs improvement. Still, it’s a fantastic standalone VR headset that delivers in leaps and bounds in virtually every other aspect.

Bonus: Buy this product with four interest-free payments of Dh399.75 with tabby or tamara.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.