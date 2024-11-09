Have you been saving up for a new television or pair of headphones? Now’s the time to splurge!

Take advantage of Single’s Day offers on Amazon, where you can find discounts of up to 40 per cent on laptops, audio devices, mobile phones, gaming apparatus, and plenty more electronics. The sale runs from November 7 to 11.

So, whether you’re shopping for yourself or getting a head start on gifts for loved ones, for special occasions, Christmas or the New Year, we’ve got just what you’re looking for, in our curated list below. We’ve handpicked typically expensive electronics that are on most people’s wish lists – it’s time to move them to your cart, and finally enjoy Amazon’s most coveted gadgets!

1. Best Television Deal: Samsung QLED Smart TV

Pros

Sleek, slim design

Excellent colour accuracy

4K AI upscaling

Optimised for gaming

Cons

Narrow viewing angle

The latest Samsung Q70D has everything you need from a smart TV, including a fantastic price. Using Quantum Dot technology, this quantum LED (QLED) television delivers spectacular imagery, with realistic colours and intricate details. It handles reflection well, reviewers say, so you can use it in a well-lit room without being distracted. The Q70D’s 4K AI (artificial intelligence) upscaling technology transforms even older shows and movies into near-4K resolution, improving your viewing experience dramatically. This device is also excellent for gaming in HDR (high dynamic range). There’s a Game Mode that optimises performance, as well as HDMI 2.1 bandwidth on all four ports, 4K@120Hz, and variable refresh rate (VRR) support. On the downside, reviewers say the TV has a narrow viewing angle, so watching it from the side may not be as satisfactory as sitting up front.

2. Best Headphones Deal: Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Pros

Adjust noise cancellation via buttons

24-hour battery life and fast charging

Compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri

Uses USB-C to charge

Cons

Slips off head with moderate movement

One of the best over-ear pair of headphones you can buy right now, Bose’s QuietComfort wireless headphones, is on sale! Thousands of five-star reviews describe a positive travel experience with these in their corner. Active noise-cancelling on the Bose QuietComfort is fully adjustable, letting you control how much of the in-flight or bus chatter you want to hear. Expect high-fidelity audio through the drivers and crystal-clear calls that are made possible by eight mics on the body. These microphones suppress any disruptive sounds to isolate your voice for the caller. Quickly swipe the right earcup to turn down the volume, pause music and more, without glancing at a screen. And, if your hands are full, call upon your phone's default voice assistant to handle the task for you. As for comfort levels, the earcups are slightly tilted to match the natural slope of your head. Gel-like foam and protein leather all ensure up to 24 hours of relaxing journey. Overall, it’s an excellent pair of noise cancelling headphones for daily use; however, it’s not ideal for active lifestyles, since it tends to slip off your head with moderate movement.

3. Best Earbuds Deal: Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro

Pros

Comfortable fit

Great sound

Stem design offers intuitive controls

Active noise cancellation technology

IP57 rating for water- and dust-resistance

Cons

Blade lights have limited functionality

If you own a Samsung phone or any other Android device, you likely won’t find a better pair of earbuds to go with it than the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro. With angular ‘blades’ – which is what the brand calls the stems of the earbuds – and a futuristic design, the Buds3 Pro are lightweight and comfortable. These earbuds have pinch and swipe controls. For instance, adjusting the volume is as easy as running your finger up or down the side of the earbud. The Buds3 Pro include Samsung’s 360 spatial audio feature with head-tracking, so it feels as if the music is moving with you, in the direction in which you move or tilt your head. These earbuds feature active noise cancelling technology; the earbuds automatically adjust the optimal level of noise and sound, based on your environment. You can use built-in voice controls to play music, skip tracks or answer calls, and enjoy Galaxy AI’s Interpreter feature, which directly translates audio in your preferred language. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, and IP57 water- and dust-resistance, the Buds3 Pro is the perfect pair for everyday use. However, some reviewers don’t see the point of the lights on the blades, since you cannot trigger them with the Galaxy Wearable app if, for instance, you misplace them in a dark room. They are purely there for aesthetics, which, some say is a wasted feature.

4. Best Laptop Deal: Apple MacBook Air (2020)

Pros

Fast, responsive macOS

Excellent battery life

Quiet operation

Premium build and design

Cons

Not the latest version

Yes, it’s not the latest MacBook Air, but the 2020 iteration still remains one of the best laptops you can buy, years after its initial release. The 13.3-inch device carries Apple’s M1 chip and has an eight-core central processing unit (CPU) that’s fast and capable. Its 8GB unified memory makes the entire system speedy and responsive, so you can count on it for multi-tab browsing, and opening or transferring massive graphic files. As with most Apple devices, its screen is stunning, thanks to a bright, vivid Retina display. With up to 18 hours of battery life, it’s perfect for work, entertainment or gaming, and can handle all these elements with panache.

5. Best Gaming Deal: Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop

Pros

FHD panel with 144Hz refresh rate

Great performance

Over 11 hours of battery life

Robust build

Cons

Noisy fans

A laptop that’s sure to excite gamers, especially with its discounted price, the Asus TUF A15 is an excellent performer. It has an industrial design that’s both appealing and functional, with a honeycomb pattern on the base that keeps it from sliding about, and supports its cooling vents. Powered by a capable Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics processing unit (GPU), and an AMD Ryzen 7 central processing unit (CPU), it lets you crank up the graphics settings in all your games, without any fear. A beautiful 15.6-inch Full HD panel with G-Sync support, and a 144Hz refresh rate, let you enjoy buttery smooth motion on screen. The massive 90Wh battery lets you game for over 11 hours, and it has plenty of connectivity options for all your gaming peripherals. Overall, it’s a fantastic gaming laptop, now available at an affordable price. Do note, however, that some gamers in the reviews found the fans to be quite loud while gaming.

6. Best Smartphone Deal: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Pros

Excellent camera system

Features many AI tools

Fast, responsive device

Vibrant screen

Great battery life

Cons

Less detailed 5x telephoto camera than predecessor

At nearly 40 per cent off, the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a steal! This is the crème de la crème of the brand’s flagship phones, and comes packed with Galaxy AI features. You can Circle to Search for something from a webpage, use Photo Assist to edit images intelligently, and take advantage of the Interpreter feature when you’re struggling with foreign languages. The phone also boasts a stellar camera system, with five different lenses from a 12MP selfie camera to 200MP artificial intelligence powered cameras. You even have the ability to shoot 8K videos with this smartphone. While the S24 Ultra has downgraded its telephoto camera’s optical zoom from 10x to 5x, it still manages and impressive 100x hybrid zoom, along with low-light shooting and portrait modes for stunning shots. There’s an S Pen included for quick notes, and a battery life of 16 hours for all day usability. What’s not to love?

7. Best Camera Deal: GoPro Hero 13

Pros

Interchangeable lens system

Magnetic mounting system

Excellent HDR mode

Improved battery life

Cons

Same sensor and processor as predecessor

GoPro’s latest flagship action camera, the Hero 13, is the perfect addition to your tech repertoire, especially if you’re travelling or love adventure. In this version, GoPro has added an interchangeable lens system, as well as new Macro, Ultra Wide and Anamorphic lenses, along with four neutral density filters. The camera autodetects which lens is attached and changes its settings accordingly. This means the latest GoPro is the best one yet, and has opened up shooting possibilities that didn’t exist before. There’s also a new magnetic mounting adapter that makes it much easier to move the camera between mounts. On the downside, the camera still uses the same 27MP sensor and the same processor as the Hero 12, so the maximum resolution you can achieve with video footage is 5.3K. Still, with new features like slow-motion burst mode, which can record 5.3K footage at 120fps, along with HDR (high dynamic range) support, and a longer battery life of close to two hours, it’s an excellent action camera to capture memorable moments.

8. Best Security Camera: Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Battery

Pros

Great audio and video quality

Coloured night vision

Built-in spotlight and siren

Rechargeable battery

Cons

No storage included

If you’re looking for an outdoor security camera that includes lights, you can’t go wrong with the Ring Spotlight Cam. With an IP55 rating, this weather-resistant set of two cameras can work in temperatures from -15°C to 49°C and uses the industry standard of 1080p HD video, for clear, detailed capture. Although it’s a bit bulky and oddly shaped, it’s well equipped, with built-in LED light strips and an integrated 110-decibel siren that can successfully scare intruders away. It has a wide field of view, of 140 degrees, and you can customise Motion Zones, so you only get alerts in areas you care about. Reviewers love that it features coloured night vision – nothing goes unnoticed, even in the dark. Its battery is rechargeable, and set up is simple. However, do note you’ll have to pay for a subscription to get cloud and local storage.