Snail mucin, black rice, red bean and more. Korean skincare, with its revolutionary ingredients, has garnered fans from all around the world for its gentle and effective formulation.

Whether you’re a long-time K-beauty user, or just looking to test the waters, there’s no better time than now, to shop for hair care and skincare bestsellers from popular Korean brands. Amazon’s White Friday Sale is on, and we’ve curated a list of coveted K-beauty creams, serums, and more – all at discounts of up to 70 per cent.

Shop with Prime membership to have these items delivered to you as early as tomorrow. Don’t forget to check out other White Friday deals, while you’re at it!

1. Best Toner Deal: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow BHA + PHA Pore-Tight Facial Toner

Inspired by the Korean aqua peel facial that swept social media a few years ago, Glow Recipe’s facial toner both hydrates and refines pores in a single step. It’s packed with ingredients that hydrate and calm the skin, while delivering essential vitamins and amino acids. The toner is formulated with 16 per cent glycerin, a humectant that floods the skin with moisture and leaves it intensely hydrated. There’s also a gentle blend of naturally derived BHAs (two per cent) to decongest pores, and PHAs (three percent) to smooth and even out the skin. Overall, thousands of reviewers love its non-greasy application, and light watermelon scent, saying it makes their skin feel refreshed and revitalised.

2. Best Serum Deal: Beauty of Joseon Revive Serum

Infused with five per cent ginseng root water, and 29 per cent rice bran water, Beauty of Joseon’s Revive Serum is a staple for people who feel their skin has lost its vitality. The formula works to hydrate and repair the skin, reduce the signs of ageing, and improve the skin’s firmness. Reviewers say it has a lightweight application and absorbs quickly, without leaving any sticky residue behind. Many find it to be well-suited to sensitive skin, and say there’s a visible improvement in texture and elasticity with consistent use.

3. Best Retinol Deal: Missha Time Revolution Night Repair Retinol 500 Shot Cream

For improved skin elasticity and overall radiance, Missha’s Retinol 500 Shot Cream is a tried-and-tested favourite. This retinol cream fortifies the skin’s natural barrier and enhances its health. It’s infused with 10 potent prebiotics, so it deeply moisturises and illuminates the skin, when left on, overnight. By including pure retinol, and retinol-boosting ingredients, it smooths the skin, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and reduces the sizes of pores. Reviewers say just a few small dabs of this product are enough, but many remind users to follow it with sunscreen in the morning.

4. Best Anti-Ageing Cream Deal: Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream

Thanks to decades of research, Sulwhasoo has perfected its anti-ageing cream, which features the star ingredient ginseng saponin. Combined with peptides, the formula helps boost the circulation of the skin’s blood vessels to promote collagen synthesis, which then helps improve texture and elasticity. The moisturiser is silky-soft, almost weightless, and is well-suited for mature skin that needs a little lifting and tightening. Do note, however, that it does carry a slight earthy fragrance of ginseng flower.

5. Best Repair Cream Deal: Mizon All-in-One Snail Repair Cream

A snail mucin moisturiser is probably the easiest way to introduce the ingredient into your routine. Mizon's All-in-One Snail Repair Cream has a fluffy, silky formula that absorbs quickly without a sticky or oily layer. It contains 40,000ppm of SSF (snail secretion filtrate), together with 12 soothing plant extracts, like Centella asiatica, mugwort extract and madecassic acid. This multipurpose cream aids in wound healing, skin cell regeneration and diminishing scars by protecting the skin barrier. It's best suited for those who prefer lightweight moisturisers, say reviews. Even acne-prone skin types vouch for clog-free pores.

6. Best Sheet Mask Deal: Mediheal The N.M.F Ampoule Mask

For long-lasting hydration, consider Mediheal’s The N.M.F Ampoule Mask, which is formulated with three types of minerals, seven types of amino acids and eight types of hyaluronic acid for an intensive, deeply moisturising treatment. The brand’s proprietary Hydrodeeper complex works to improve hydration and maintain a healthy skin barrier. Each mask is crafted from long pressed cotton and wool blends, so it feels soft, even as it firmly hugs the skin for optimal absorption.

7. Best Face Mask Deal: Saturday Skin Yuzu C Sleep Overnight Face Mask

A K-beauty bestseller that has a trifecta of powerhouse ingredients, Saturday Skin's Yuzu C mask is packed with the vibrant essence of yuzu, a citrus fruit known for its high vitamin C content. This mask offers a refreshing boost that targets dullness and uneven skin tone. Yuzu helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, leaving the skin looking clearer and more radiant. It is also rich in antioxidants, which protect the skin from environmental stressors and promote a youthful appearance. In addition to yuzu extract, the mask is formulated with niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, known for its ability to improve skin elasticity, enhance the skin barrier function, and even out skin tone. Niacinamide works synergistically with the vitamin C in yuzu to boost radiance and reduce signs of ageing, such as fine lines and dullness. The mask also contains hyaluronic acid, a powerful humectant that attracts and retains moisture, ensuring your skin remains hydrated and plump. Need we say more?

8. Best Skincare Set Deal: Laneige Skincare Goals Besties Kit

Looking for a complete K-beauty skincare set? Laneige’s Besties Kit includes products that are packed with nourishing ingredients to leave your skin looking hydrated and refreshed. This set includes their Cream Skin toner, their bestselling Blue Hyaluronic Water Bank moisturiser, their Water Sleeping Mask and their viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Every product in this set adds value to your skincare routine. While blue hyaluronic acid in the moisturiser delivers multi-faceted hydration, the berry fruit complex in the lip sleeping mask is rich in antioxidants and instantly smooths out chapped lips. The travel-sized containers are perfect for trips away from home. They also make for perfect gifts this holiday season!