Dubai: The White Friday Sale continues in the UAE offering deals of up to 70% off, on www.amazon.ae/whitefriday.

Shoppers in the country enjoy a slate of savings during Amazon.ae’s biggest sale of the year, running from November 20 to November 30.

The White Friday Sale features saving opportunities through deals and discounts across all product categories, from popular local and international brands, as well as fast and convenient delivery options.

Joining Prime on www.amazon.ae/prime for Dhs 16/month, or with an annual membership for Dhs 140/year, can help you make the most of the White Friday Sale, and explore the full range of shopping, free shipping, and entertainment benefits.

From everyday essentials stocking up, to electronics, home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, grocery, Amazon Devices, as well as products from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store, the White Friday Sale has something for every shopper.

Deals will span across top local and international brands, such as Tilda, Perrier, Ariel, Omo, Comfort, Alpro, Olaplex, Kerastase, Eucerin, L’Occitane, Neutrogena, Lavazza, Philips, De’Longhi, Nespresso, Sonos, Marshall, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Logitech, Lenovo, ASUS, Kindle, Ring, Fitbit, Sony, DJI, Dyson, Levoit, Siemens, Braun, Revlon, Babyliss, Ray-Ban, Guess, Michael Kors, Puma, Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Reebok, BOSS, Anne Klein, Casio, Calvin Klein, Levis, Lego, and Barbie.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon MENA, said: "Our White Friday Sale continues to be our biggest sale of the year on Amazon.ae, embodying our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers in the UAE. Whether shoppers are looking to stock up on everyday essentials or purchase big-ticket items, this year's event offers an extensive range of deals across all product categories, perfectly timed for end-of-year shopping.

“We understand that flexibility is key, which is why we're continuing to offer affordable payment options such as Buy Now, Pay Later and 0% bank installments plans, as well as instant bank discounts, making it easier for customers to access the products they need and want.”

Maximise White Friday savings with Prime

As always, there’s more in store for Prime members during the White Friday Sale on Amazon.ae. Prime members can enjoy even more savings through deals across Amazon Fresh everyday essentials and grocery items, unlimited Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery, Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store, and exclusive instant bank discounts.

Prime continues to be the best way to enjoy Amazon through the full set of shopping and entertainment benefits including free delivery, Amazon Fresh, free Deliveroo Plus, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming.

Additional ways to save this White Friday • Instant Bank Discounts: Customers on Amazon.ae using Mastercard, ADCB, HSBC, and Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) cards can enjoy additional discounts for eligible White Friday orders, T&Cs apply.



• Buy Now, Pay Later: Customers on Amazon.ae can enjoy hassle-free and affordable shopping during the White Friday Sale with Tabby, offering the convenience of splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments, T&Cs apply.



• Installment plans: Customers in the UAE can also opt in to 0% bank installment plans for eligible purchases, available from a wide range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for their White Friday orders on Amazon.ae in more affordable and easy monthly installments, T&Cs apply.

White Friday top deals on Amazon.ae

Here are some of the best White Friday sale deals shoppers in the UAE can expect.

Electronics

• Save up to 49% on headphones, soundbars and speakers from brands including Anker, Sony, Sennheiser, JBL, Sonos, Xiaomi, Soundcore, Samsung, and Marshall

• Save up to 48% on cameras and accessories from Sony, DJI, Logitech, Google Nest, and Fujifilm

Amazon is offering upto 41% off on on tablets and laptops from Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple. Image Credit: Supplied

• Save up to 41% on tablets and laptops from Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple

• Save up to 37% on mobile phones and accessories from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus

Amazon devices

• Save up to 53% on Echo devices

• Save up to 48% on Ring devices

• Save up to 27% on Kindle devices

Amazon home services

• Save up to 20% on car rentals, handyman services, moving and packing services, and TV installation services

Gaming

• Save up to 50% on gaming monitors, controllers, and accessories from brands including ASUS, Razer Kishi, Razer Basilisk, and INPHIC

• Save up to 35% on PlayStation, headsets, and controllers from Sony

Home

• Up to 35% off on air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and dishwashers from Levoit, Siemens, and Pro Breeze

• Up to 23% off on vacuum cleaners from dyson, dreame, Roborock, and Hoover

• Up to 24% off on bed linens from brands including hotel linen klub.

Kitchen

• Save up to 40% on coffee machines and milk frothers from brands including Nespresso, De’Longhi, Philips, and Lavazza

• Save up to 30% on air fryers, microwaves, and ovens from brands including Ninja and Panasonic

Everyday essentials and grocery, including items from Amazon Fresh

• Save up to 70% on everyday essentials from brands including Perrier, Humantra, Tilda, Alpro, Comfort, Colgate, Fairy, Fine, JIF, Ariel, and Omo.

Discounts of up to 70% extend to everyday essentials and grocery. Image Credit: Supplied

• Save up to 70% on fresh fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, okra, potatoes, French beans, carrots, lime, beetroot, lettuce, mushrooms, onions, and eggplant– from Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members.

• Save up to 28% on fresh meats including mutton – from Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members.

• Save up to 20% on everyday essentials including butter and ghee – from Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members.

Beauty and Personal Care

• Save up to 45% on personal care items from Philips, Braun, Revlon, Panasonic, and Babyliss.

• Save up to 23% on hair and shower items from Olaplex, Kitsch, COSRX, and Kérastase.

• Save up to 19% on beauty products from Eucerin, CeraVe, L'Occitane, LANEIGE, and Neutrogena.

• Save up to 14% on hair dryers, straighteners, and curlers from brands including Philips, and Remington.

Fashion

• Save up to 66% on watches from Fitbit, WHOOP, Anne Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Casio.

• Save up to 63% on apparel from BOSS, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Levis, Under Armor, and Nike.

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50% on eyewear and bags from Ray-Ban, Puma, Samsonite, Michael Kors, Guess, Ted Baker, and American Tourister during the White Friday Sale. Image Credit: Supplied

• Save up to 51% on shoes from Ugg, BOSS, Under Armour, Crocs, Reebok, Aldo, and Adidas.

• Save up to 50% on eyewear and bags from Ray-Ban, Puma, Samsonite, Michael Kors, Guess, Ted Baker, and American Tourister.

• Save up to 22% on jewelry from brands including Swarovski.

Sports

• Save up to 42% on walking pads from brands including KingSmith, Sparnod Fitness, and Walkingpad Z1.

• Save 15% on sports supplements from brands including Thorne.

Toys