If breakouts are the bane of your existence, it’s time to try something different. Korean skincare may be just what you’re looking for.

Unlike Western treatments, which dry out problem areas, K-beauty skincare emphasises treating acne gently, and increasing hydration. Their products also address inflammation, and focus on soothing ingredients that calm and clear up your complexion.

To learn more about why K-beauty products are a great way to deal with breakouts, and discover which ingredients to look out for, we spoke with Dr You-Jin Chang, aesthetic doctor and Korean skincare and innovation expert at UK-based WY Skin Clinic. Scroll down to read her advice.

1. Best Cleanser: Medicube Zero Foam Cleanser

The naturally derived cleansing ingredients in Medicube’s Zero Foam Cleanser make it the perfect gentle face wash for sensitive, acne-prone skin. Chlorogalum leaf and root extract, along with wintergreen leaf extract, deeply cleanses impurities in the skin’s pores, while salicylic acid exfoliates dry skin without irritating it. Lemon balm, quince and orange blossom come together to tighten the pores and leave the skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Reviewers are surprised by the rich lather produced by this facial cleanser, and say a little goes a long way.

2. Best Serum: Fation Nosca9 Trouble Serum S

Korean skincare focuses on hydrating acne-prone skin, instead of dehydrating it (as is done in Western skincare). The logic behind this is that your skin may continue to overproduce oil to compensate for the lack of hydration. Dr Chang recommends Fation’s Nosca9 Trouble Serum S to ensure your face is always well hydrated. This serum is formulated with 46 per cent Centella asiatica extract and three per cent panthenol to deliver deep moisture without any residual heaviness. There’s also antioxidant-rich apple extract, which smooths out the skin and protects it from free radicals. Reviewers say their face has a dewy glow immediately after first application, and the feeling of hydration lasts all day long.

3. Best Retinol Serum: Innisfree Retinol Cica Moisture Recovery Serum

If you’re used to retinol-based products, opt for Innisfree’s Retinol Cica serum, instead. Dr Chang advises using it, for its powerful ingredients base. The lightweight, water-based serum visibly smooths away dead skin cells and build-up from pores, and promotes healthy skin turnover. The formula includes retinol to reduce enlarged pores and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There’s also ceramide to retain moisture and protect the skin barrier, as well as hyaluronic acid to boost hydration. Centella asiatica helps soothe the skin and reduce redness and inflammation. Overall, it’s an effective serum that helps heal and protect acne-prone skin. First-time retinol users in the reviews say the serum is so gentle, it has produced no adverse reactions.

4. Best Moisturiser: Dr. G Red-Blemish Clear Cream

A bestseller in Korea for good reason, Dr. G’s Red-Blemish Clear Cream is versatile and effective. It has a light, gel-like texture that goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly. Formulated with five different types of acne-improving cica (Centella asiatica), the cream soothes redness and prevents the skin from drying out. It also features a 3-phyto complex, made of plant and vegetable-derived extracts and green tea EGCG enzyme, which is known for soothing and moisturising the skin without irritating it. Other powerhouse ingredients, like niacinamide and panthenol or vitamin B5, help reduce inflammation and fortify the skin barrier. With a whole team of acne-fighting ingredients protecting your skin via this cream, breakouts don’t have a chance!

5. Best Night Cream: Dr. Different Vitaacnal TX Night Cream

Another one of Dr Chang’s top recommendations, Vitaacnal TX is ideal for healing and repairing acne-prone skin overnight. Designed to be used on oily skin, this cream includes retinal – which you can think of as prescription-strength vitamin A. More effective than retinol, it exfoliates the skin, and doesn’t leave it feeling dry, since it’s buffeted by hyaluronic acid – a skin active that boosts hydration and provides anti-ageing benefits. Reviewers rave about this product, saying they no longer struggle with oily skin when they wake up in the morning. The cream absorbs quickly and you can feel it working almost immediately. However, some users said its thick texture can be difficult to spread onto the face.

6. Best Face Mask: Mediheal Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask

Mediheal’s iconic Tea Tree masks spread like wildfire on social media a few years ago, and became a beauty staple of thousands around the world. The cotton mask contours to the face like a second skin, locking in serum for maximum absorption. It’s formulated with a naturally clarifying blend of herbal extracts: purifying rosemary and tea tree oil deep-clean your pores, while willow bark exfoliates build-up. The mask also contains the antioxidants chamomile and Asiatic pennywort, which calm and visibly improve red, inflamed skin. For times when you feel your skin is out of control, this healing face mask gives you a calming respite, with immediate results.

7. Best Pimple Patch: Rael Beauty Miracle Patch

If you have a history of picking at your acne and making a small problem area worse, pimple patches can break the habit and save your skin. Rael Beauty’s viral Miracle Patch is designed to work while you sleep. Its high-powered hydrocolloid formula gently draws out pus and impurities and provides a protective barrier against irritants. Non-drying and hypoallergenic, the patches come in three sizes, and since they’re transparent, they’re virtually undetectable. Over 6,700 reviewers rate this product with 4.4 stars on Amazon, saying the patches are easy to use, and don’t slip off at night.

How to deal with acne-prone skin

Getting an accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment of acne, says our expert. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Before you start hunting for the right cream or serum, it’s important to know exactly what you’re dealing with.

Dr Chang said: “If you're struggling with breakouts, the most important step is identifying the type — is it acne, rosacea, or something else? Getting an accurate diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment. In some cases, prescription treatments may be necessary, so it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional to receive the correct advice and care tailored to your specific skin needs.”

Our expert differentiated between the most common types of breakouts:

Acne: Typical signs can include whiteheads, blackheads, red or pus-filled spots, and oily/combination skin. Skincare ingredients such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, retinoids, and azelaic acid can be helpful.

Rosacea: You may have sensitive skin with redness, particularly on the cheeks, along with breakouts. Skin actives such as azelaic acid, sulphur, and hypochlorous acid can be beneficial for managing rosacea breakouts.

Why is K-beauty so effective in managing breakouts?

Thousands of reviews on Amazon and other websites are testament to Korean skincare’s efficacy, when dealing with acne. So, what’s the secret?

Dr Chang shared some insight: “Korean skincare is great for acne-prone skin because it focuses on gentle, soothing, and anti-inflammatory ingredients.”

She highlighted skin actives – Centella asiatica (or cica), allantoin, and niacinamide – as particularly effective ingredients for calming irritation, which is a common issue with acne. She added: “Centella asiatica is known for its anti-inflammatory and healing properties, helping to reduce redness and support skin repair. Allantoin is a soothing ingredient that calms the skin and prevents further irritation, while niacinamide not only reduces inflammation but also helps regulate oil production, shrink pores, and strengthen the skin's barrier. Together, these ingredients can work synergistically to improve overall skin health in irritated, acne-prone skin.”

Other issues that often plague people with sensitive, acne-prone skin are inflammation and skin barrier dysfunction. Dr Chang said: “This can lead to heightened reactivity to environmental factors, irritants, and allergens, resulting in skin redness, irritation, and discomfort. Therefore, avoiding skincare products that contain fragrances, essential oils, and drying alcohols is crucial.”

It’s why the carefully selected, gentle, and natural ingredients of Korean skincare work so well on breakout-prone skin. Dr Chang said: “Using Korean skincare that focuses on soothing, calming, and repairing the skin barrier is essential for effectively managing these issues. Skincare products that contain probiotics, such as bifida ferment lysate, can be particularly beneficial for sensitive skin by reducing inflammation, strengthening the skin barrier, and balancing the skin microbiome.”

She also mentioned other ingredients to look out for: panthenol, bisabolol and colloidal oatmeal. These, too, are highly effective for soothing and calming the skin.