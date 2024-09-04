While they may lack some of the bells and whistles of high-end models, they excel at the essentials: Removing dirt and debris from your home. Suction power and ease of use are key factors when choosing a vacuum cleaner. So, if you're wondering which one to choose, don't worry, as we did the homework for you.

From cordless vacuums to powerful uprights, we've got you covered. Based on reviews, research and user ratings, we've curated a list of the best budget vaccum cleaners that cater to your needs. This list tops out at Dh670, so you can pocket savings as you get ready to say goodbye to dirt and hello to a spotless home.

Sign up for Amazon Prime membership, and get these items delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Black & Decker Max Handheld Vacuum

Pros

Lightweight, compact and slim

Washable filter

Wider nozzle for large messes

Includes crevice tools, base for storage

Powerful nozzle

Cons

Battery life may vary, depending on usage

Food spills? Pet hair? Sweep your worries away. The Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean boasts a sleek, compact design that fits easily into tight spaces. The dedicated charging dock eliminates the need for extra storage, keeping your workspace clutter-free. The vacuum comes with a convenient crevice tool and brush accessory stored on the base. Its extra-wide nozzle covers more ground, allowing you to clean faster and make the most of its 11-minute runtime. It can also easily be extended for more coverage, eliminating the need to switch attachments. This innovative feature simplifies cleaning and saves time. Moreover it has a powerful and strong suction, and it is effective in picking up even the smallest of grains and dirt particles. This handheld vaccum is best for those who live in small spaces, and want a cleaning tool that blends into their surroundings. It won't create much clutter, too. Reviewers are all for it, praising its compact design, suction and washable filter that prolongs the lifespan of the device.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh29 and two-year warranty of Dh41.

2. Best for Tight Spaces: Kenmore Elite DS4095 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Pros

Lightweight and manoeuvrable

Bendable wand

Long battery life

Quiet operation

LED headlights

Cons

Small dustbin

Not suitable for deep carpet cleaning

If you're looking for a lightweight and manoeuvrable cordless stick vacuum, the Kenmore Elite is a promising choice. Its sleek design and comfortable weight distribution make it easy to use for extended periods. Moreover, with the help of the bendable wand, you can reach under furniture and other tight spaces, cleaning out those specks of dust and dirt. The rechargeable battery provides up to 40 minutes of cordless cleaning time, which is ample for most household tasks. While the dust bin is slightly smaller than some canister vacuums, its one-litre capacity is sufficient for cleaning multiple rooms or even a small apartment. So what's our verdict? Well, The Kenmore Elite Cordless Stick Vacuum is a great option for those seeking a lightweight, easy-to-use, and powerful cordless vacuum. Its long battery life, flexible wand, and strong suction make it ideal for quick clean-ups and general maintenance. However, if you require a larger dust bin or more attachments, you may want to consider other options.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh55.70 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh40 and two-year warranty of Dh57.

3. ​Best for Hard Floors: Dirt Devil Versa 3-in-1 Cordless Stick

Pros

Three-in-one functionality

Cordless convenience

Powerful suction

Compact design

Cons

Limited battery life

Basic attachments

The Dirt Devil Versa Cordless Stick might have only 12 minutes of battery life, but that just might be enough for most. As it easily converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld or detachable canister vacuum, it can clear out all the messes in just one back-and-forth motion, which means that you can cover a larger area and make good use of your limited time. It has a detachable handheld vacuum built in, which sets it apart from other vaccuums; you can use it for spot cleaning or smaller tasks. The handheld unit doubles as the dust bin, making it convenient to empty and clean. Owing to its compact size and lightweight design, the Dirt Devil Versa can be a strong contender for first homes or dorm rooms where space is limited. Its affordability and effective performance make it a practical and convenient cleaning solution. While the Dirt Devil Versa is effective for smaller spaces and quick clean-ups, it may not be suitable for larger homes or extended cleaning sessions. Its 12-minute battery life and charging time may limit its effectiveness for more demanding tasks. Nevertheless, the built-in power cord offers flexibility and convenience for those who prefer a corded vacuum. Overall, the Dirt Devil Versa is a budget-friendly and versatile option for households seeking a portable and efficient cordless vacuum.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh29 and two-year warranty of Dh41.

4. Best for Carpets: Electrolux 2200W Canister Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Strong suction

Hepa filter

User-friendly and ergonomic design

Versatile attachments

Cons

Requires regular cleaning

The Electrolux vacuum cleaner boasts a modern and streamlined design, making it not only aesthetically pleasing but also easy to store. As a bagless vacuum, it eliminates the need for replacement bags, reducing ongoing costs and making maintenance easier. The transparent dust container allows users to see when it needs to be emptied. It typically features an ergonomic handle, making it comfortable to use for extended periods. The vaccuum also boasts a 2,200W motor, and delivers strong suction power, making it highly effective at picking up dirt, dust, and debris from various surfaces, including carpets, hard floors, and upholstery. The vacuum is also equipped with a Hepa filter, which traps fine particles and allergens, making it ideal for households with those prone to allergies, or pets. Hepa filters capture up to 99.97 per cent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, improving indoor air quality. It comes with a range of attachments, including a crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery nozzle. These attachments enhance its versatility, enabling users to clean hard-to-reach areas and various surfaces effectively. The slight downside is that the dust bin requires regular cleaning.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh23 and two-year warranty of Dh33.

5. Best for Quick Clean-ups: Deerma DX810 Portable 2-In-1 Handheld

Pros

Compact and lightweight

Two-in-one functionality

Cordless convenience

Cons

Base attachment difficult to manoeuvre

The Deerma DX810 is a versatile and affordable cordless vacuum cleaner that offers value for money. Its compact design and lightweight construction make it easy to use and store. With powerful suction and a Hepa filter, the DX810 effectively removes dirt, dust, and allergens from various surfaces. The LED lights on the front of the vacuum help illuminate dark areas, making it easier to spot dirt and dust. Its two-in-one functionality allows for both handheld and upright cleaning, while it cordless design provides freedom of movement. Although the base attachment could benefit from some improvements for better manoeuvrability, as some reviewers have noted, the DX810 is a reliable and convenient cleaning tool that's ideal for busy households.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh12 and two-year warranty of Dh17.