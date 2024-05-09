In the peak of summer, do you find your home feeling hot and stuffy, even when the air conditioner is on? A tower fan can go a long way in providing daily comfort, in a cost-effective way.

These vertical, space-saving fans are as powerful as their box or pedestal counterparts, and they often feature modern designs so they don’t take away anything from your room’s aesthetics. When your air conditioner is working hard to keep the heat at bay, a tower fan can work alongside it in rooms that need a little extra help.

We spoke with Fazal Imam, founder of servicing and repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose servicing team has experience with fixing and maintaining tower fans. He shared advice on the best way to pick out an appropriate fan for your home, and gave us his top recommendations.

Based on our expert’s feedback, and top-rated user reviews, here is a curated list of the best tower fans available right now. Pick out your favourite with Amazon Prime, and get ready for warmer weather ahead.

1. Best Overall: Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 Tower Fan

Pros

Quiet device

Powerful operation

Bladeless and safe around children

Wide airflow coverage

Cons

Collects dust quickly

With over 20,000 4.5-star reviews, Dreo’s bladeless tower fan generates a powerful breeze that can reach you even when you’re standing 15 feet away. Its bladeless operation and unique air-duct design means it’s extremely quiet, at 34 decibels. Choose from six speeds and four modes (normal, natural, sleep and auto). The fan oscillates by 90°, offering a wide coverage of airflow at a velocity of 24 feet per second. Reviewers appreciate the clear LED display on the fan, where they can easily track the room’s temperature, along with the fan’s speed, mode and timer settings. At night, if you set it to sleep mode, the LED display automatically turns off after 20 seconds, so you don’t have to worry about distracting lights from this device. The body of the fan also has a slot where you can store the remote control. The only downside is that the black base of the fan shows up dust easily, as do the grilles – and the latter can be quite tricky to clean.

2. Best Multipurpose: Dyson Pure Cool Fan and Air Purifier

Pros

Air purifier and cooling fan, in one

Hepa filter included

Monitor via smartphone app

Convenient magnetised remote control storage

Cons

Expensive

Ingeniously, Dyson’s Pure Cool tower fan first purifies the air before it cools and projects it into the room. Imam recommended Dyson, stating: “Renowned for their innovative designs and powerful airflow, Dyson tower fans offer exceptional performance coupled with whisper-quiet operation.” This appliance uses a second-generation Dyson 360° Glass Hepa (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filtration system to remove odours and gases, and to capture 99.97 per cent of particles 0.3 microns in size – this includes pollutants, pollen and pet dander. The fan oscillates up to 70° and can be controlled by its remote control, which is stylishly curved and magnetised to store neatly on the machine. You can even monitor the humidity level and room temperature via a smartphone app. Reviewers say that despite its high price tag, it’s a worthwhile investment.

3. Best Speed: Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan

Pros

Eight speed levels

Auto shut-off feature

Quiet device

Dimmable panel

Cons

Voltage difference may require use of an adapter in UAE

Another recommendation by Imam, Honeywell’s QuietSet has a slim, modern design and is easy to set up and use. Our expert said: “[The] tower fan is praised for its quiet operation and customisable cooling options with eight-speed settings. It also features a dimmable control panel and a timer for added convenience.” Reviewers say the speed settings are what drew them to this fan – you can choose levels from ‘white noise’ all the way down to ‘whisper’. Its digital temperature display and adjustable thermostat are easy to monitor and operate. The fan also has a 12-hour auto shut-off feature, so it won’t keep running if you forget to turn it off when you head to work. Additionally, there’s a unique wedge on the back of the tower fan, making it easy for you to slip in your fingers and carry it to another room. Do check the voltage before you buy, however, since some reviewers say they had to purchase an adapter for it to work.

4. Best for Durability: Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan

Pros

Fresh air ioniser feature

Auto timer of up to 7.5 hours

Easy to operate

Durable and sturdy

Cons

Only three speed levels

A fan that refreshes the air even as it circulates it, Lasko’s Wind Curve offers a hassle-free operation with a few bonus features. Imam recommended it, saying: “Lasko’s tower fan combines a sleek design with effective cooling and an integrated ioniser to freshen the air. It includes three speed settings, oscillation, and a remote control for easy operation.” Its fresh air ioniser generates negative ions and disperses them to combat and dispel air pollution – so the longer the fan is in use, the fresher the air will feel. Reviewers have used it for years with no issues, and say it works well in medium to large rooms, since it can cool from 15 feet away. While it has only three speed levels and a basic design – something it well compensates for, by being a sturdy and reliable investment.

5. Best Customisable Fan: Ozeri 3x Tower Fan

Pros

Three customisable fans

Easily adjustable airflow patterns

Touch-sensitive LED panel

Stylish glass pedestal

Cons

Remote control could easily be misplaced

You’ve likely never seen a tower fan like Ozeri’s 3x. Imam said: “The Ozeri 3x Tower Fan is known for its unique [construction]: three independently controllable fans and a quiet operation due to its passive noise reduction technology. It also offers customisable airflow patterns and a compact design.” Each of the three fans on this device has three fan speeds, so you can select from nine levels of cooling and customised airflow. If you’re not sure what to choose, the fan also offers three pre-programmed airflow patterns, specifically for sleep, relaxation or comfort. A touch-sensitive LED panel puts you in control of the whisper-quiet fan, which can oscillate by 90°. Reviewers love the chic glass pedestal it stands on, and the fact that it’s so thin, it seamlessly blends with the wall of the room. Its remote control is quite small, though, and could easily be misplaced if you’re not careful.

6. Best Budget: Pro Breeze Oscillating Tower Fan

Pros

Three fan speeds

Automatic timer

Aromatherapy feature

Cons

Airflow reduces over time, if not cleaned regularly

Providing excellent value for money, and garnering over 3,000 4.5-star reviews on Amazon, Pro Breeze’s option likely has everything you’re looking for in a tower fan. It comes with three fan speeds and three wind modes (normal, natural and sleep), along with decent 70° oscillation coverage. You can also operate the 7.5-hour automatic timer with flexible 30-minute increments. Reviewers love that this fan has a bonus they weren’t expecting – a built-in essential oils tray that converts it into an aromatherapy diffuser. However, some reviewers caution that regular cleaning is required, otherwise the fan’s airflow can be affected.

Are tower fans a good choice?

When considering cooling fans, box fans are often touted as being powerful and energy efficient, while pedestal fans yield the freshest breeze, especially when placed by a window. But tower fans take the prize for convenience and design.

Imam said: “Tower fans indeed make a fantastic choice for combating the scorching summer months in the UAE. Their design is not only sleek and modern but also incredibly efficient in cooling down spaces. Unlike bulky box fans or portable AC units, tower fans boast a compact footprint, making them ideal for our often space-conscious interiors. Additionally, their oscillation feature ensures that cool air is evenly dispersed throughout the room, creating a comfortable environment for everyone present.”

Features to consider when buying a tower fan

When considering which tower fan to invest in, it's essential to watch for certain features that guarantee optimal performance and convenience. Imam broke them down for us:

Oscillation: A wide oscillation range ensures that air is circulated evenly across the room.

Speed settings: Multiple speed options allow users to adjust the cooling intensity according to their preferences.

Remote control: While it may seem like an afterthought, the inclusion of a remote control adds a layer of convenience, allowing users to adjust settings from the comfort of their couch or bed.

Timer function: A timer feature enables users to set specific operating durations, helping to conserve energy.

Quiet operation: Look for models that boast low noise levels to ensure a peaceful environment, especially during nighttime use.