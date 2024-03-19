Congratulations! Now that you’ve gotten your hands on the coveted Apple iPhone , it’s time to choose the best accessory for you and your flagship smartphone. Thanks to the phone’s built-in magnets in the back, most of us are familiar with popular MagSafe gadgets , like wallets, wireless battery packs and phone grips, which make life easier on the go.

Choices are plenty. First-time users will pick up a phone case and screen protector to safeguard their device from scratches and drops. Let’s not forget AirPods and Apple Watch , both of which elevate the official Apple ecosystem experience. While you do have an excellent accessory collection manufactured by Apple, there’s also much more variety to be had from third-party compatible sellers.

Not all iPhone accessories rely on magnetic attachments. You could click your best iPhone pictures with an external lens, play games effortlessly with a controller, or track your belongings during travel using coin-sized trackers.

We scoured the internet’s favourites and compiled the best-rated iPhone accessories for you available on Amazon. In our search, we noticed that most iPhone users trust brands like Spigen and Anker, which sell products certified by Apple, so our list does a good job of highlighting them. Shop today with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery.

1. Best Earbuds: AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Pros

H2 chip improves ANC for better noise reduction

USB-C charging case that's trackable

Summons Siri and takes call hands-free

Pairs seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem

Up to 30 hours of battery

Cons

Shorter stems can make touch control difficult

Besides establishing a seamless connection with your iPhone, the latest 2023 release of the 2nd Generation of the Airpods Pro lets you answer calls hands-free, summon Siri for voice commands, and enjoy AAC, the Apple audio codec meant for the files on your iPhone. This pair also sees a major upgrade in active noise cancellation, thanks to the Apple H2 chip, which silences more noise than its predecessors. With the brand-new USB-C MagSafe charging case, you can max out the battery to up to 30 hours. As for the cable, lanyard loop and different sizes of silicone ear tips, everything arrives with the AirPods, ready to be used. Reviewers love the shorter stem on these and wear them through sweaty gym sessions without issue. Others note how the spatial audio feature turns movie nights into a cinematic experience. Another excellent bonus is the ability to track the case with your iPhone, so you know you always have it on you.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh64.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

2. Best Power Bank: Anker 633 Magnetic Battery

Pros

10,000mAh battery for nearly two cycles on iPhone 13 Pro

Strong magnetic grip

20W PD port for fast wired charging

Built-in kickstand

Comes with a USB-C charging cable

Cons

Only meant for emergency battery back-up

A must-have accessory for travellers, the magnetic battery pack snaps onto the back of an iPhone and juices the device, without any cable getting in the way of your adventures. Anker's 633 MagGo battery pack is a palm-sized gadget that contains 10,000mAh power to charge an iPhone 13 Pro nearly two times over. It also has a small stand in the back that allows you to prop up your phone for easy viewing. Make sure the case you have on is MagSafe-compatible for the charge to go through. It comes with a USB-C charging cable, so if wireless charging isn't enough, plug it into the 20-watt Power Delivery port and get three times the charging speed. Reviewers confirm that the magnetic grip is strong and the power bank fits in their small carry-on bags and purses for easy use on the go.

3. Best Cardholder: Spigen Valentinus (MagFit)

Carry fewer belongings when you double your phone as your wallet. The popular Spigen Valentinus magnetic wallets, which are MagSafe compatible, are slim, sophisticated and incredibly convenient. Made with sustainable vegan leather, the wallet can hold up to two bank cards in the storage slot, making it thin enough to help you pocket your phone as usual. An opening at the bottom lets you push the cards up for easy access. The leather feels premium, note reviews, and find the wallet to be a better alternative to Apple's own cardholder. The magnetic hold is stronger with MagSafe phone cases than without, they add. There's also its anti-slip silicone backing, which helps the wallet stick on better.

4. Best Phone Case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

Another reliable Spigen accessory is its wide range of drop-tested iPhone cases. You can essentially opt for any case in the market but few will be as sturdy and compatible with your other magnetic wallets and battery packs as the Ultra Hybrid MagFit case. Our pick is specifically designed for iPhone 15 Pro Max, so it covers the entire 6.7 inches of the latest flagship phone. A magnetic ring sits on the translucent back panel in a neutral beige colour. The camera lip is high and keeps the lenses off the ground, while the material absorbs shock when dropped. According to reviews, it doesn't add significant bulk to the phone and stays put in the hand thanks to the anti-slip grip on the edges.

5. Best for Fitness: Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023)

Pros

Connects to iPhone for calls, texts, notifications and GPS

Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free

Tracks workout metrics, sleep statistics and heart rate

Emergency SOS and crash detection features

Water resistance rating of 50 metres

Cons

For calling and GPS, the iPhone must be nearby

An Apple Watch is the obvious choice for a smartwatch when you already have an iPhone - it's been optimised for Apple devices, syncs to your iOS health apps, works with Apple Pay and takes calls without fuss. The series' most affordable variation, the Apple Watch SE, is perfect for beginners looking for a fitness companion. More good news is that it comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free, so you get deeper insights into your workout metrics and tailored training suggestions. Wear it to all sorts of fitness activities, from swimming to yoga, and get sleep analysis with notification for an irregular heart rhythm. With your iPhone in the pocket, you can call and text from the vibrant Retina display and view your run track for the day on the map. Per reviews, it also makes for a great gift for a loved one. It's a mini phone for the wrist, so reviewers have been able to set reminders for drinking water and taking medication, play music, and check their emails.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh81.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and two years for Dh94.

6. Best for Vlogs: Moment Anamorphic Lens

Get ready to shoot your best vlogs, yet. Moment is our expert-recommended brand, and its anamorphic lens is compatible with all your Apple device cameras, from iPhones to iPads. This square-shaped lens gathers more details into a film-like wide aspect ratio of 2.40:1. In other words, your videos will boast the classic cinematic black bars on top and bottom of the clip, without the need for extra editing. This is a true anamorphic lens with a horizontal lens flare and a blue vintage coating. Unlike plastic counterparts, this phone accessory has noticeable weight to it, constructed from aerospace-grade metal and hand-polished glass. To get started, you will need two more things in your arsenal: the Moment mount phone case and the Moment app. This particular lens works with the iPhone 14 and 13 series. Reviewers leave behind five stars at how well this lens captures beautiful wide shots, especially when shooting with light or in the daytime.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh65.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

7. Best Tracker: Apple Apple AirTag (4 Pack)

Pros

See the distance and the direction to the AirTag from your phone

Trigger audio from app to locate items

Small enough to slip into crevices

Replaceable battery of one year

Cons

Precision Finding feature works with iPhone 11 or later models

AirTag case and keyring to attach to items have to be bought separately

Exclusively designed for those who own an Apple ecosystem, the Apple AirTag is a coin-shaped tracker that instantly connects with your iPhone, iPad and even your Apple Watch. This Bluetooth tracker is your best bet at locating important belongings as an iOS user. Manage the AirTags via the Find My app, from where you can ‘ping’ the tracker to play a sound to locate it. If you own an iPhone 11 or its later models (up to iPhone 13 Pro), Apple even gives you the directions and the distance to the tracker, thanks to its Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology. Buyers attach a tracker to all of their essential items, from keys and wallets to bags and luggage, and love that the AirTag maintains a connection with the iPhone at all times.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh38.

8. Best for Gaming: Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

Pros

Transforms iPhone into a handheld console

Stream games from Xbox, PlayStation or play from the App Store

Pass-through charging

3.5mm audio jack

Cons

Games must have controller support

It doesn't matter if you're an Xbox or a PlayStation geek, the Backbone One mobile controller gives you remote access to your console titles and favourite iOS games, wherever you go. Simply snap the iPhone into the Lightning port of the controller to transform mobile gaming into a portable handheld console. (Users with the iPhone 15 series can shop for USB-C versions.) You can pick from an Xbox or PlayStation layout, but do note that only games that support controllers will be playable. It has responsive analogue triggers, tactile buttons, clickable thumbsticks and a 3.5mm headset jack. Gamers in the reviews say that they experienced no lag or connectivity issues with their iPhones and that it lets them enjoy their mobile games to the fullest.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.