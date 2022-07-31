Calling all iPhone 12 and 13 users: Are you making the most of your smartphone’s MagSafe technology? It makes faster wireless charging possible and gives you access to useful magnetic accessories, from snap-and-go wallets to strong ring grips. Think of MagSafe as Apple’s very own wireless charging standard, like the Qi standard that’s mostly used with Androids.

In 2020, when Apple rolled out the iPhone 12, the device came with built-in magnets in the back. These helped the smartphone align perfectly with a compatible charging pad and juiced it quicker (up to 15 watts) than a Qi charger (7.5 watts). Every model launch since then, including the iPhone 13 (Pro, Pro Max and mini), carries this upgrade. In fact, MagSafe was first seen in the snap-on magnetic chargers for MacBook to prevent cord damage, if accidentally ripped out.

An iPhone user with MagSafe technology enjoys fast charging wherever they are, in the car or outdoors, with a MagSafe-compatible charger. But it doesn’t end there – the same magnetic mechanism lets you attach great accessories to your phone, such as temperature-cooling fans for mobile gaming and mounts for hands-free exercising.

Check out some of the best MagSafe accessories you can find on Amazon below, featuring Apple-certified brands Belkin and Native Union. Order as a Prime member to get your new iPhone accessories tomorrow, with zero delivery charge.

1. Best Charger: Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charger

Pros

Charges three Apple devices at the same time

Fast 15W wireless charging for iPhone 12 and 13

Fast charging for Apple Watch Series 7

Qi charger works for Android phones, too

Minimalistic design with soft matte finish

Cons

DC power supply port

Heavy

A must-have charging pad for Apple users – the Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger is a sleek piece of gadget for the bedside table. Plug it in and drop your Apple essentials on the pad. iPhone 12 and 13 models go on the leftmost MagSafe-compatible area, while your Apple Watch powers up on the rightmost end. The central area of the pad is just your regular Qi wireless charger that’s meant for AirPods. More good news for Apple Watch Series 7 wearers is that the Belkin pad delivers 33 per cent faster charging. While both gadgets, the phone and the watch, let you know they’re being charged, the AirPods have a special LED light on the pad for the same purpose. It’s advertised as travel-friendly for its slim build, but reviewers do note that the charger has some weight to it.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh47.42 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Car Charger: Belkin BoostCharge Wireless Charging Magnetic Car Phone Mount

Pros

Magnetic base makes attaching and detaching phone easy

Sturdy vent clip

Fast charges at 10W

Power supply included

Cons

Doesn’t work with circular car vents

Doesn’t work with a non-MagSafe phone case

A charging pad for the home sounds good, but what about when you’re on the road? Most car mounts are capable of wirelessly charging phones, and Belkin has a MagSafe-compatible gadget in its line. The BoostCharge magnetic car charger clips onto your air-conditioning vent slats and keeps your iPhone steadily mounted using a magnetic base. With no clasps to hinder movement, you can snap your phone on and off singlehandedly and even rotate it to landscape mode. Charging car mounts take you out of stressful situations, where you’re faced with low battery and a running navigation app. This one works right out of the box, and comes with a car power supply and a USB-C cable. For Android phones and more options, check out other charging car mounts here.

3. Best Phone Case: Native Union CLIC CARD Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

Pros

Bonus card slot for up to two

Made with genuine leather

Has an anti-slip grip

Shock-absorbing frame

Cons

Expensive for a case

Phone cases are probably one of the first accessories we purchase after getting a new phone. But with MagSafe in the picture, not any case will do for wireless charging. Apple has the official MagSafe phone cases for iPhone 12 and 13 models up for grabs. These come in clear or coloured. There are other MagSafe-compatible cases by certified brands, like this Native Union case for iPhone 12 Pro Max. Crafted from premium Italian leather, the case will become uniquely yours over time, as the material ages. It’s supported by a shock-absorbing polymer frame for accidental drops and comes with a stitched card slot at the back. With this strapped on, you’ll never have to remove your case to use the wireless charging feature. However, do remember to remove your credit card or security badge before you charge. Apple cautions users on its website that the magnetic strips in these items can sustain damage, if placed between the iPhone and a MagSafe charger.

Bonus: Save an extra 35 per cent when you apply a coupon at checkout.

4. Best Ring Grip: Metisinno Magnetic Phone Ring Holder

Pros

Lightweight build (19 grams)

Kickstand ring

Finger loop is adjustable

Attaches to the case with a force of 1800g

Comes in different colours – chalk pink, white, blue and black

Cons

Needs a MagSafe case

The best part about a magnetic phone ring grip is that it’s not adhesive. Imagine sticking it to the back of your brand new case and never getting it off. Metisinno’s magnetic ring holder works with MagSafe cases, and five-star reviews attest to its impressive strength. You can pair the aluminium ring grip with different cases, instead of buying several adhesive ones for every phone case. The finger loop is adjustable, meaning it slides 360 degrees to the placement convenient for you. Besides the one-hand grip convenience, the ring transforms into a kickstand, so that you can catch your favourite shows on landscape mode.

5. Best Magnetic Wallet: Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet Card Holder

Pros

Sustainable vegan leather material

Attaches without a case

Openings for sliding cards out

Comes in brown and black

Cons

Only fits two cards

With magnetic wallets, you’re carrying fewer things on the way out. Our pick by Spigen is a palm-sized accessory that fits up to two cards and snaps onto the back of iPhone 12 and 13 models, with or without a phone case. It’s made with soft vegan leather and has an opening at the bottom and the back for quick access. Reviewers note the firm grip of the slot, adding that the cards do not slip out. The wallet goes on directly without a case, but if you’re using one, make sure it’s MagSafe-compatible.

6. Best Mount for Gym: Belkin Fitness Mount With MagSafe

Pros

Attaches to other magnetic surfaces

Can be strapped to non-magnetic surfaces

Pivoting head for any angle

Cons

Doesn’t mount on outdoor bikes

Fond of squeezing in a couple of episodes whilst on the treadmill? With the right iPhone model and a magnetic mount, you no longer have to precariously balance your phone on gym equipment. Belkin’s fitness mount uses front and rear magnets to secure your iPhone to any magnetic surface. It comes with a strap attachment that easily wraps around handlebars or poles, keeping the phone put through vibrations and turbulence. Some reviewers have used it successfully outside of the gym, too, such as on a metal shelf or the side of the fridge. This mount, however, is not meant for outdoor biking.

7. Best Wireless Power Bank: Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)

Pros

Works well as a back-up battery

Two-way charging with USB-C cable

Has a foldable kickstand

17 hours of operation

Cons

Gets hot

Slow charging at 7.5W

For the full wireless charging experience, get the Anker 622 portable charger. It’s a magnetic power bank that fuels your iPhone no matter where you are – without a power source. Only half an inch thick, the slim charging brick looks a lot like a wallet when attached. Since it’s a third-party gadget, the battery charges slower at a peak of 7.5W, so it’s better suited as an emergency solution than a go-to charger. But the charger does last up to 17 hours. A foldable stand at the back lets you prop up your phone while it’s charging, too. Browse other power banks here.

8. Best for Mobile Gaming: Razer Phone Cooler Chroma

Pros

Built-in cooling Peltier tile

Speedy fan of 6,400 rpm

Control fan speed via app

Includes a USB-C cable

Cons

Not battery-operated – needs a power source to work

Mobile gamers are in for a treat with Razer’s smartphone cooler. When your iPhone gets uncomfortably hot over time, snap this MagSafe-compatible Cooler Chroma on the back to cool it down and resume your extended session, worry-free. Using an electronic Peltier tile, the cooler draws heat away from the smartphone and then uses a seven-blade fan to drive it out. The fan whirs quietly at 30 decibels, despite operating at a speed of 6,400 rpm (revolutions per minute). Several gamers in the reviews confirm its instant cooling technology, saving them from unexpected screen blackouts midgame. It’s got built-in 12 RGB LEDs that just add to the entire gaming experience, matching seamlessly with the rest of your gear.