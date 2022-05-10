Mounting your smartphone in the car makes navigation a breeze – but did you know you could also power up your battery at the same time? Wireless charging technology in phone holders works like a charm for commuters who rely on battery-draining apps like the GPS (Global Positioning System), music and calls on the road. We scoured Amazon for the best wireless phone charging holders to keep your device from powering off, and came up with a list based on reviews.

Before you hit purchase, it’s important to check whether your smartphone model supports wireless charging. On the latest Android phones and iPhones this is the Qi charging system, whereas exclusively on iPhones it’s the upgraded version of Qi, known as MagSafe. Our list includes options for both.

1. Best Overall: AccLoo Wireless Car Charger

Pros

Compatible with Android and Apple phones

Dual mount – air vent clamp or suction cup

Charges through 8mm thick phone cases

Automatic infrared clamp and release

Includes charging adapter and USB-C cable

Cons

Suction cup could be better

15-watt charging is only applicable to LG phones

AccLoo’s wireless car charger is a safe bet since it supports Qi-enabled devices, which includes both Android mobiles like Samsung S7 and up, and iPhone 8 and up. It also comes with the charging adapter for the car and a USB-C cable, so you don’t have to purchase them separately. With dual mount options, you can either clip the gadget to the AC vent or fix the mount to the dashboard using the bonus suction cup. One-handed operation is made even easier with the built-in infrared sensor – the holder automatically clamps your phone in place when you bring it close; to release the phone, all you have to do is lightly touch the back of the mount. Though it has a maximum charging speed of 15 watts, its best speed only works with LG phones.

2. Best MagSafe (iPhone) Charger: Belkin Boost Charge 10W Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

Pros

10-watt fast charging

Charges through official MagSafe cases

Strong magnetic grip

Includes 20-watt charging adapter and USB-C cable

Cons

Most expensive on the list

Only mounts on AC

Limited to iPhone 12 series and up

If you use an iPhone from the 12 to 13 Pro Max series, then this wireless car charger is for you. Belkin’s powerful magnetic module grips the smartphone without any fussy clamps, keeping it safely mounted through bumpy roads. It doesn’t matter whether your phone wears a MagSafe case or not because the charger powers through all at a steady 10-watt speed. The kit also comes with a 20-watt car charger and USB-C cable to help you plug in right away. The only drawback, however, is that the phone holder does not mount on glass or dashboards.

3. Best Versatile MagSafe Charger: ESR HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger

Pros

Doubles as a charging pad for home and work

Air vent clip has a supportive base

Magnetic force of 1,200 G

Includes charging adapter and USB cable

Cons

Only mounts on AC

Limited to iPhone 12 series and up

Your more budget-friendly MagSafe option is a wireless charging mount by ESR. This charger has a dual-function charging pad, which is attached to a strong magnetic mount of 2,500 G. Thanks to this versatile pad, you can detach your phone from the holder and use it without interrupting the charge, unlike most charging mounts. Some reviewers even report taking the pad home to use as a flat wireless charger. To get the most out of your ESR mount, charge with an official MagSafe case.

4. Best for Phone Safety: Xiaomi Wireless Car Charger

Pros

Built-in fan and thermal pad for cooling

Compatible with Android and Apple phones

Infrared sensor clamping

Maximum charging speed of 20 watts

Includes charging adapter and USB cable

Cons

Releases phone through a button

When phones start heating up during a charging session, it quickly becomes concerning. Xiaomi’s smart wireless charger makes sure your phone remains cool at all times with a built-in fan system as well as a metal thermal pad. Among its convenient features, such as infrared clamping and wide-ranging compatibility, the holder also comes with an adhesive mount for flat surfaces, when clipping to the air vent is not an option. Reviewers are impressed with the sleek and attractive build of this charger.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers one-year warranty.

5. Best Budget: iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Wireless Charging Mount

Pros

Value for money

Compatible with Android and Apple phones

Clamp-free magnetic grip, even for Android phones

Charging adapter powers two devices at the same time

Cons

Air vent mounting only

USB port falls at the back

Adhesive metal plates need a phone case

IOttie’s iTap 2 wireless charger only works if you paste the supplied metal strips to the back of your phone case. The Qi-compatible mount comes with air vents at the back to prevent your phone from overheating. And its clipping mount stays put on your vents with a twist and lock feature that gives your phone twice the security. This is a great alternative to bulky clamp holders, but do note that the USB port falls at the back of the mount, which can make placement difficult. The best part is its charging adapter that has a second USB port for powering up another phone or device on the road.