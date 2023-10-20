The latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max made their debut on September 12 at Apple’s annual fall event, and there’s no doubt about it – they’ve quickly become two of the best smartphones money can buy in 2023.

Unlike the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus , which retain their standard features while adding on last year’s technology, the Pro phones push the envelope with technological advances. We took a closer look at what’s changed in these premium devices this year, and what’s remained the same.

At a Glance: iPhone 15 Pro

Pros

New A17 Pro Bionic processor

Optimised for gaming

Impressive, vivid display

All-new titanium frame

Universal USB-C charging

Cons

Expensive

Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch OLED

Resolution: 2556 x 1179 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

Chipset: A17 Pro

Operating system: iOS 17

Memory capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery life: 23 hours video, 70 hours audio

Protection: IP68 splash-, water- and dust-resistant

Cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

Dimensions: 146.6mm x 70.6mm x 8.25mm

Weight: 187g

Design

Considered its biggest shake-up in design, since the iPhone 12 launched in 2020, the iPhone 15 series has plenty of design alterations to consider. The straight sides that were familiar in the iPhone 12, 13 and 14 Pro phones have now been replaced by curved sides, with aerospace-grade titanium in both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The new material - aerospace grade titanium - makes the phone stronger and lighter than its predecessor, and its bezels are thinner, as well.

Like with last year’s model, the Dynamic Island and brushed glass rear panel make a return in the 15 Pro, and it is protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield (a transparent material comprising ceramic crystals for added screen protection).

The phone is available in four colours: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium and natural titanium.

Features

Apple has stuck with features it knows work for the iPhone 15 Pro – a fantastic 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED screen, for instance, with ProMotion technology, make it arguably one of the best phone displays in the market right now. The Dynamic Island digital cutout is also returning in this model.

The biggest changes in the iPhone 15 Pro are more functional than aesthetic. The new phone is powered by Apple’s latest A17 Pro chipset, which the company is calling “a monster win for gaming”. The phone also features an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip to support Apple’s Vision Pro headset. The phone’s bezels are nearly non-existent. Its physical mute switch has been replaced by an all-new Action button, which can be customised for a number of useful actions. The iPhone 15 Pro also introduces a StandBy Mode, which transitions it into a more passive mode at night, so that it can be used like an alarm clock, with oversized type and app widgets.

The iPhone 15 Pro’s triple-sensor camera set-up from last year was excellent, so Apple hasn’t made too many alterations to it – the key upgrade has to do with the addition of more focal lengths, rather than new camera systems. The phone’s 48MP main camera has been updated, however, allowing for incredibly hi-res photos with vivid detail and colour.

However, Portrait mode has seen a major overhaul in the iPhone 15 Pro; you don’t have to switch to it manually. It automatically captures depth data, adding an artful blur effect to the background of the image (you can edit it in the Photos app later, if you prefer to revert it to a standard photograph).

The iPhone 15 Pro, like the other phones in the series, has left behind the Lightning port for USB-C, which is a universal standard for the wired connection of smart devices. You can now charge all your Apple devices with the same cable. The phone is expected to last you all day on a single charge.

Conclusion

The premium iPhone 15 Pro features new materials, Apple’s fastest processor, and impressive cameras, making it one of the best iPhones – and therefore best phones – out there right now. It’s big, bold and beautiful, so if price is not an issue, it’s likely going to be a phone you’ll love right out of the box.

At a Glance: iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pros

Lighter, tougher titanium design

Powerful A17 Pro processor

Versatile Action button

New camera with 5x telephoto zoom

Cons

Expensive

No improvement in charging

Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch OLED

Resolution: 2796 x 1290 pixels

Refresh rate: 120Hz adaptive

Chipset: A17 Pro

Operating system: iOS 17

Memory capacity: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Protection: IP68 splash-, water- and dust-resistant

Cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP front, 12MP telephoto with 5x zoom

Battery life: 29 hours video, 95 hours audio

Dimensions: 159.9mm x 76.7mm x 8.25mm

Weight: 221g

Design

Thanks to its new titanium frame, the iPhone 15 Pro is a whopping 19g lighter than its predecessor – something you notice immediately, when you hold the device. With a cool brushed look, the Pro Max’s titanium bands are less prone to smudges, and give the phone a futuristic look.

Another big design change comes in the form of its bezels – the iPhone 15 Pro Max ditches its mute switch for a new Action button on the left side. You can use it to perform all sorts of shortcuts, like you would on the Apple Watch Ultra, from switching on the voice recorder, to launching the camera, to using the flashlight. Unfortunately though, it can map only one shortcut at a time so you’ll have to choose wisely.

The device is available in four colours: black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium and natural titanium.

Features

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features the A17 Pro – the world’s first 3nm chip – which translates to incredibly high performance and efficiency. Its new six-core graphics processing unit (GPU) is up to 20 per cent faster than its predecessor, and enables hardware-accelerated ray tracing in games. Fans of mobile gaming will find smoother action and more dynamic lighting effects than ever before.

Apple has always used its Pro Max line to set the standard for superior picture and video quality, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max once again ensures it raises the bar. It features a larger new main sensor, and its 48MP main camera allows you to shoot with a hi-res 24MP default option. Portrait mode offers brighter highlights and richer colours than before, even in low light conditions.

Its biggest highlight, however, is the 5x optical zoom option, which has been integrated thanks to the tetraprism design of the telephoto sensor. Without any loss of detail, you can capture distant shots with incredible clarity and true detail.

Like with the other devices in the iPhone 15 series, you can use a USB-C charging cable for the Pro Max. The USB-C port in this device supports USB 3 and offers transfer speeds up to 20 times faster than before. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has also upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E for faster speeds, but not state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 7.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to have a battery life that lasts for nearly two days.

Conclusion

Surprisingly light and sturdy, the iPhone 15 Pro Max packs a powerful A17 Bionic chip in its new titanium frame, and features useful upgrades like a new Action button, new camera and zoom functionality, and USB-C charging capabilities. Regardless of its steep price tag, if you’re looking for a phone with best-in-class features, look no further than the iPhone 15 Pro Max.