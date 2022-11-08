The bigger, the better, as they say, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is both. It’s being touted as the phone with the most impressive upgrades this year, from the Apple Far Out event that took place on September 7. The Pro Max’s smaller-framed sibling, the iPhone 14 Pro, isn’t too far behind in both looks and functionality.

With the brand-new A16 Bionic chip, and the first-ever 48-megapixel camera to be featured on the iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are incredibly powerful devices. Image Credit: Apple

At a Glance: iPhone 14 Pro

Pros

Features the new Dynamic Island

Includes always-on display

Debuts the A16 Bionic chip

Adaptive refresh

Satellite communication

Crash detection

Cons

Still uses the lightning port

No fast-charge upgrade

3x optical zoom is still far behind competitors

Price

The iPhone 14 Pro starts from Dh4,299 for 128GB, and goes all the way up to Dh6,399 for 1TB.

Specs

Screen size: 6.1 inches

Screen display: Super Retina XDR OLED display

Resolution: 2,556 x 1,179 pixels (460ppi)

Operating system: iOS 16

Chip: A16 Bionic

Battery life: 23 hours video, 75 hours audio, up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

Protection: IP68 splash-, water- and dust- resistant

Memory capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom

Safety: Emergency SOS via satellite, crash detection

Dimensions: 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm

Weight: 206 grams

Features

The iPhone 14 Pro is seeing some significant changes over its predecessor. The biggest may be on the design front, since Apple has effectively done away with the display notch in the 14 Pro and Pro Max (read on below for more about the Dynamic Island). The phone can now reach 1,600 nits of brightness, up to 2,000 nits during outdoor use, which is brighter than any other phone currently in the market. With new 48MP main cameras, the phone sees higher resolution photos, with remarkable detail and better low-light photography. There’s also a new 3x zoom mode and a new Action Mode that stabilises video for a smooth finish. The iPhone 14 Pro is getting the new A16 Bionic chip, with a 6-core central processing unit (CPU) that’s expected to be 40 per cent faster than the competition.

Design

The biggest change in the new iPhone 14 Pro comes in the pill-shaped cut-out called the Dynamic Island, which houses the phone’s Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. It changes size in an innovative way, through graphics and software, based on user activity, like calls, battery charging, Face ID use or alerts. The phone’s bezels are slimmer, but like its predecessor, its edges remain flat and made of stainless steel. There are four colours available: space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.

At a Glance: iPhone 14 Pro Max

Pros

Features the new Dynamic Island

Includes always-on display

Debuts the A16 Bionic chip

Satellite communication

Crash detection

Cons

Big camera bump

Most expensive of all the new iPhones

No massive change in design from its predecessor

Price

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available from a starting price of Dh4,699 for 128GB, all the way to Dh6,799 for 1TB storage.

Specs

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Screen display: Super Retina XDR OLED display

Resolution: 2,796 x 1,290 pixels (460ppi)

Operating system: iOS 16

Chip: A16 Bionic

Battery life: 23 hours video, 75 hours audio, up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

Protection: IP68 splash-, water- and dust- resistant

Memory capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom

Safety: Emergency SOS via satellite, crash detection

Dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm

Weight: 240 grams

Features

With a whole host of upgrades, could the iPhone 14 Pro Max be the best phone you can buy right now? Here’s what’s new: An always-on display that doesn’t need you to tap or lift the phone to see the time, and an enhanced 48MP sensor in its main camera that enables you to take higher-resolution pictures, especially at night. There’s also a new Action Mode, for smoother videos. All of this rests on Apple’s new, powerful A16 Bionic chip, which makes its debut in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Despite rumours, there’s no USB-C connector for this phone – Apple is sticking with its lightning charger for at least one more year, which is good news for iPhone users who were wondering whether they'd need to change their charging cables.

Design

At first glance, there are not too many cosmetic changes in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But turn the phone around, and you’ll see that the camera bump on the rear of the phone is out. The phone has sharper, squared-off edges, and in the UAE, continues to include a dual SIM slot for nano- and e-SIMs. The biggest change, however, like the iPhone 14 Pro, is in the screen, thanks to the new Dynamic Island, which morphs and moves based on usage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in the following colours: space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.