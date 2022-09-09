After months of rumours and speculation, the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus , iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models are finally here, with lots of innovative improvements. Are you ready to 'add to cart'?

Apple’s Far Out event on September 7 was, as expected, full of interesting announcements. Along with the latest iPhones, the American tech giant released the Apple Watch Ultra and a new AirPods Pro.

Here’s our low-down on the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, which you can pre-order via Amazon starting from today. You can even purchase them with a zero per cent installment plan, with select banks. The iPhone 14 officially went on sale on September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus will be available starting October 7. For the extremely popular iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, which have been flying off the shelves since they went on sale on September 16, there does seem to be a longer wait. But watch this space because we'll alert you as soon as they are available!

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with their 12-megapixel main cameras, and new TrueDepth front camera, are setting a new standard for photo and video capture. Image Credit: Apple

At a Glance: iPhone 14

Pros

Familiar look and feel

Upgrade to TrueDepth camera

Emergency satellite connectivity

Crash detection

Cons

Continues to use A15 Bionic chip

Still has the old notch

Price

The iPhone 14 is available at a starting price of Dh3,399 for 128GB, and goes up to Dh4,649 for 512GB.

Specs

Screen size: 6.1 inches

Screen display: Super Retina XDR OLED display

Resolution: 2,532 x 1,170 pixels (460ppi)

Operating system: iOS 16

Chip: A15 Bionic chip

Battery life: 20 hours video, 80 hours audio, up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

Protection: IP68 splash-, water- and dust- resistant

Memory capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Cameras: Dual 12-megapixel (wide, ultrawide)

Safety: Emergency SOS via satellite, crash detection

Dimensions: 146 x 71.5 x 7.80mm

Weight: 172 grams

Features

The latest iPhone has a slew of camera upgrades, starting with the main sensor that’s much larger, and the brand-new Action Mode that offers advanced video stabilisation. It also enjoys a 49 per cent improvement in low-light performance, and now includes a 5-core graphics processing unit (GPU) for boosted gaming capability. The phone’s most anticipated features, however, have to do with user safety. It now includes emergency SOS with satellite, which essentially lets you get emergency help even if you’re out of your cell network coverage area – ideal for people who love off-roading in the desert. The phone’s crash detection feature can tell if you’re in an accident and will contact both emergency services and an assigned emergency contact.

Design

The iPhone 14 looks the same as its predecessor, which isn’t a bad thing. The phone is still sleek, with a diagonal rear camera module and slim notch. In the US, this phone no longer includes a physical SIM tray, so it uses only e-SIMs, but UAE residents don't need to worry about this new controversial move by Apple. All iPhone 14 models in the UAE have a dual SIM slot for nano- and e-SIMs. The phone comes in five colours: midnight, starlight, blue, purple and Product(RED).

At a Glance: iPhone 14 Plus

Pros

Familiar design

Larger screen

Better battery life

Cons

Includes just two cameras

Still has the old notch

Price

The iPhone 14 Plus is available at a starting price of Dh3,799 for 128GB, and goes up to Dh5,049 for 512GB storage.

Specs

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Screen display: Super Retina XDR OLED display

Resolution: 2,778 x 1,284 pixels (458ppi)

Operating system: iOS 16

Chip: A15 Bionic

Battery life: 26 hours video, 100 hours audio, up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes

Protection: IP68 splash-, water- and dust- resistant

Memory capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Cameras: Dual 12-megapixel (wide, ultrawide)

Safety: Emergency SOS via satellite, crash detection

Dimensions: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80mm

Weight: 172 grams

Features

After reportedly slow sales of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, Apple has decided to try something different this year, with a larger iPhone 14 Plus. The 6.7-inch OLED display uses 1,200 nits of brightness, which should allow you to view your phone even in glaring sunlight. Although it lacks ProMotion – an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that’s available in the Pro models – you won’t miss it if you’re used to the regular iPhones. The video is better, with a new Action Mode for enhanced stability, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR. And the 14 Plus’s cameras include a larger sensor than its predecessor, with big 1.9-micron pixels, which means superb performance in low light. It supports 5G, has Face ID, and includes the new safety features – crash detection and emergency SOS.

Design

With a familiar look and feel, the iPhone 14 Plus still has flat aluminium sides, dual rear cameras, a lightning port, and MagSafe wireless charging. This phone has also retained its traditional full notch, foregoing the new Dynamic Island notch design you can find on the iPhone 14 Pro. The colour options are new and varied: starlight, midnight, blue, purple and Product(RED).