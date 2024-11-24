Dubai: Indian cricket team arrived in Australia with a severe bruising they received at the hands of New Zealand after a 3-0 whitewash at home. They were really hurt and adding salt to their wounds were Australia, who dismissed the visitors to 150 in the first innings of the first Test at Perth.

Down on the mat, led by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah the Indians struck back in style to dismiss Australia to 104 and take a 46-run lead. The ace fast bowler’s five-wicket haul sparked a meme frenzy online.

They continued their dominance as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli slammed centuries in the second innings to take Men in Blue to 487 for six to set a mammoth winning target of 534. Australia were struggling at 12 for three at the end of day three’s play.

“Having been involved with Indian cricket for nearly 20 years, one thing I’ve learnt is they play their best cricket when their backs are against the wall,” Paddy Upton, the former Indian mental conditioning coach, told Gulf News.

“They are like wounded tigers and are probably at their most dangerous heading into this series. Everyone will be hungrier after the New Zealand series. For most people, failure leads to a dip in confidence, but for Indian cricketers, failure drives them to redeem themselves.”