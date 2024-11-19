Pallekele: The third and final one-day international between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Tuesday was abandoned after only 21 overs of play due to persistent rain in Pallekele.

As the rain refused to relent, the umpires officially called off the game at 19:45 local time (1415 GMT).

The game was a dead rubber with Sri Lanka already having clinched the series 2-0, following their thrilling three-wicket win on Sunday.

New Zealand, batting first after winning the toss, seemed set for a decent total.

A solid 88-run partnership for the second wicket between Will Young and Henry Nicholls propelled them to 112 for 1 in 21 overs before it started pouring.

Young was unbeaten on 56 off 68 balls. The right-handed batsman’s half-century, his ninth in one-day internationals, featured eight boundaries.

At the other end, Nicholls was 46 not out off 51 balls.

Sri Lanka managed an early breakthrough when skipper Charith Asalanka pulled off a sensational diving catch to dismiss opener Tim Robinson, handing Mohamed Shiraz his maiden international wicket.

But New Zealand consolidated from there on.

Having achieved an unassailable lead heading into the match, the hosts rested Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis and Asitha Fernando.

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was also given a break, with seam-bowling all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe making his debut.

New Zealand, too, shuffled their lineup, bringing in pacer Adam Milne and debutant all-rounder Zakary Foulkes in place of Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy.

Foulkes, however, did not get a chance with the bat or the ball.