Whether it’s a MacBook Air or new-age desktop computers, the number and types of ports on such devices has reduced drastically. That’s where USB hubs come in.

We spoke with Shahbaz Khan, a systems administrator for a Canadian software company, with over 10 years of experience in the information technology (IT) industry. He said: “Nowadays, USB hubs have become essential, as modern laptops are getting slimmer, often resulting in the removal of regular USB ports. USB hubs address this issue by allowing us to connect multiple devices and providing additional HDMI ports in the same hub, eliminating the need for a separate docking station.”

These gadgets offer multiple types of ports, so you don’t have to rely on an array of dongles that just add to the clutter. They’re small, portable and plug directly into a port on your laptop. Here, they successfully expand your connectivity options, with extra USB ports, SD card readers, headphone jacks and other connections.

Based on our expert’s recommendations, and top-rated reviews, we picked the best USB hubs for your laptop. Expand your horizons with this useful tool as early as tomorrow, if you have an Amazon Prime membership.

1. Best Overall: Anker 555 USB-C Hub

Pros

Adequate ports

Fast charging capabilities

Supports 4K monitors at 60Hz

Compact, portable form factor

Cons

Some compatibility issues, according to reviewers

If your laptop has a single USB-C port, you can expand it to eight connectivity ports, with this Anker device. The hub is equipped with a USB-C port, two USB-A data ports, two HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, and a microSD/SD card reader. But the best part? You can reliably stream or mirror content in stunning 4K at 60Hz – something that’s rare for such devices. The hub even gives you the ability to connect two displays to both HDMI ports for viewing in 4K@30Hz. Anker’s 555 hub also provides high-speed pass-through charging up to 85W. You can plug it into your desktop and leave it there as a docking station, or slip this ultra-portable hub into your bag for on-the-go connectivity for your laptop. On the downside, some reviewers complain of compatibility issues when connecting external screens.

Bonus: Enter the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this product.

2. Best for Gaming: Satechi USB-C Multiport V3

Pros

Extremely fast transfer speeds

Handles high resolutions

Compact design

Compatible with most devices

Cons

No USB-A port

If you’re searching for a USB hub for your gaming laptop or for demanding multimedia transfers, look no further. Satechi’s Multiport V3 offers three USB-C data ports (10Gbps), one USB 3.0 port (5Gbps), an 85W PD USB-C charging port, a HDMI port, a SD card reader and an ethernet port. Gamers and professionals will appreciate the range of resolutions this device supports. Its HDMI port can play 8K videos at 30fps, 4K@120fps or 1080p@240fps, so it’s one of the few hubs out there that can keep up with the frame-rate demands of powerful games, when you connect it to an external monitor. Transfers are also extremely fast on the USB-C ports. The only drawback seems to be the lack of USB-A ports, but since most technology trends are focused on USB-C connectivity, this may not be an issue for most users. Though, some reviewers lament that it’s still something that would have been nice to have.

Bonus: Enter the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save Dh50 on this product.

3. Best for Data Transfer: UGreen Revodok 1071 USB-C Hub

Pros

Slim, portable device

Seven connectivity options

Fast data transfer speeds

Cons

USB-C port doesn’t support video output

One of Khan’s top choices is UGreen’s USB-C hub, which is a seven-in-one device that’s equipped with a 4K HDMI port, a 100W power delivery (PD) charging port, a USB-C data port, two USB 3.0 ports, a SD and micro-SD card reader. Reviewers love that the hub offers 5Gbps speeds for both its USB-C and USB-A data ports, allowing them to transfer files, movies and photos in seconds. It’s a slim, portable device that you can take along with you in your laptop bag. Do note, however, that there’s only one USB-C data port in this device, and it does not support video output, just data transfers. So, if you’re looking to connect it to an external monitor with USB-C connectivity, it will not work.

Bonus: Enter the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this product. You can also apply a Dh30 coupon.

4. Best for iPads: Anker 541 USB-C Hub

Pros

Snaps flush onto the iPad

Built-in SD card reader

Premium look and feel

Includes 4K HDMI port

Cons

Only one USB port

If you have a new-gen iPad that comes with a USB-C connector, you can take advantage of the universal port with Anker’s 541 USB-C hub that’s specially designed for iPads. Its unique form factor allows it to snap right into the side of your tablet (you can even use it on the USB-C port of a laptop). There are no wires involved, making it a sleek addition to have on hand. The Anker 541 has plenty of ports: a 4K HDMI port, a multi-function USB-C port, a USB-A data port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. You can use it to connect your iPad to a bigger screen, and stream at up to 4K@60Hz. Do note that while the hub’s USB-C port only functions at USB 2.0 speeds (480Mbps), it can operate at its full 5Gbps on the USB 3.0 port, so it’s a good option for MacBooks and other lightweight laptops as well.

Bonus: Enter the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save Dh50 on this product.

5. Best with External Storage: Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter

Pros

Built-in storage facility

Fast data transfers

Supports 4K@60Hz video

Premium look and feel

Cons

Heats up quickly

What if the USB hub you carried around, came with its own storage? Satechi’s hybrid multiport hub includes a M.2 solid state drive enclosure – you can open the back panel and insert an internal SSD card, which you can then access whenever you plug the hub into your computer. Do note that the SSD card is not included and has to be bought separately. It can then be used to back up data and transfer files with speeds of up to 5Gbps. The Satechi hub also includes a USB-C PD charging port (up to 100W), two USB-A ports (with speeds of up to 10Gbps), and a 4K HDMI port with a refresh rate of 60Hz for ultra-smooth streaming. Some reviewers note, however, that because of the active storage component, the device tends to heat up fairly quickly.

Bonus: Enter the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this product.