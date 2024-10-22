Kazan: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted the Ukraine conflict to be resolved peacefully and “quickly” as he met President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Russia on Tuesday.

The three-day gathering, held amidst tight security in the city of Kazan, is the biggest international event in Russia since the Ukraine conflict began in 2022.

“We have been in constant touch over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” Modi told Putin after the two shook hands and embraced.

“We believe that disputes should only be resolved peacefully. We totally support efforts to quickly restore peace and stability,” the Indian leader added.

Putin hailed what he called Russia and India’s “privileged strategic partnership” and vowed to build ties further.

Modi visited Kyiv in August and Moscow in July in an effort to encourage talks, as India cast itself as a potential mediator.

Some two dozen other leaders are to attend the summit, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The main issues on the agenda include Putin’s idea for a BRICS-led payment system to rival SWIFT, an international financial network that Russian banks were cut off from in 2022, and the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In televised talks, Putin told Modi the leaders in Kazan “should take a number of important decisions, aimed at further improving the organisation’s activities.”

Security

Putin will also meet Xi and the leaders of South Africa and Egypt on Tuesday, followed by separate talks with Erdogan and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is on his first trip to Russia since April 2022 to attend the summit. He will sit down with Putin on Thursday, according to the Kremlin, for talks that have been criticised by Kyiv.

Ahead of the summit, AFP journalists in Kazan reported heightened security and a visible police presence.

The surrounding Tatarstan region, which is some 1,000 kilometres from the border with Ukraine, has previously been hit by long-range Ukrainian drone attacks.

Movement around the city centre is being limited, residents advised to stay home, and university students moved out of dormitories, local media reported.

Emboldened

The West believes Russia is using BRICS to expand its influence and promote its own narratives about the Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned other countries could feel emboldened if Putin wins on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Starting with four members when it was established in 2009, BRICS has since expanded to include other emerging nations such as South Africa, Egypt and Iran.

Turkey, a NATO member with complex ties to Moscow and the West, announced in September that it wanted to join the bloc.