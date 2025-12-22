GOLD/FOREX
Husband, five others charged with sex offences against ex-wife

Victim Joanne Young waives anonymity as police reveal years-long pattern of abuse

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Illustrative image. The 13-year alleged abuse involves rape, administering substances, and possession of indecent images.

London:  A British man was charged on Monday with drugging and raping his ex-wife and five other men were charged with sexual offences against her over a 13-year period, UK police said.

Philip Young, 49, will appear on Tuesday at a court in Swindon, west of London, charged with dozens of offences against his 48-year-old former spouse Joanne Young, who has waived her legal right to anonymity.

The alleged offences include multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity, Wiltshire Police said.

Voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images are among the other charges filed against Young, who is described as a white British national.

The alleged offences occurred between 2010 and 2023.

Five other men aged 31 to 61 face charges including rape, sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching during the same period.

Wiltshire Police detective superintendent Geoff Smith said the charges stem from "a complex and extensive investigation".

"The victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity," he added.

"She has been supported by specially trained officers from the beginning of the process and she has made the decision following multiple discussions with officers and support services."

Related Topics:
crimeUKEurope

