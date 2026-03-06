Dog owners, trainers and visitors gathered to celebrate their shared passion for pets
Dubai: The world’s largest and most famous dog show, Crufts, has opened in the United Kingdom, drawing thousands of dogs and enthusiastic spectators from around the globe. More than 20,000 dogs of various breeds, sizes, and personalities are participating in the four-day event, which is considered the ultimate stage for canine excellence.
Held annually in the United Kingdom, the prestigious competition features obedience trials, agility contests, breed judging and the highly anticipated “Best in Show” award. Organisers said this year’s edition has seen a record number of overseas entries, highlighting the global appeal of the event.
Dog owners, trainers and visitors gathered to celebrate their shared passion for pets, creating a lively atmosphere filled with barking, tail-wagging and excitement.
Visitor Hayley Ashdown described the experience as pure joy, saying it feels “like Disney World, but for dog lovers.” Crufts continues to be a major attraction for canine enthusiasts worldwide.