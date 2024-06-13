Sometimes , you don't want to just watch a movie -you want to live it. Enter Dolby Atmos soundbars.

Unlike regular surround sound, Dolby Atmos isn't just about blasting sound from multiple speakers. It's about creating a hyper-realistic soundscape. Think of it as 3D sound. Every object on screen, from a barking dog to a screaming character, has its own distinct audio that can be precisely positioned around you. Dolby Atmos soundbars pull you right into the action, making explosions feel earth-shattering and conversations sound crystal clear, based on what you see on screen. And it's all without the hassle of a traditional home cinema system.

Sometimes, a full surround system is rather unfeasible, so a good quality soundbar goes the distance to improve your television sound from a simple set-up. The market is full of options, each with its own merit, so which one should you go for? Well, we sorted through a list for you, with some help from Keith Rego, a Dubai-based gadgeteer and audio engineer.

With a Prime subscription, your soundbar will be delivered to you the very next day.

1. Best Overall: Samsung HW-Q990D Soundbar

Pros

Unmatched immersion

Powerful performance

User-friendly design

Cutting-edge features

Cons

Premium price

Samsung continues its reign in the Dolby Atmos soundbar market with the HW-Q990D. Dolby Atmos throws you right in the middle of the action, with sound effects swirling all around you. This immersive soundbar delivers the same powerful, room-filling sound as its predecessors, but with the added benefit of specifications specifically designed for gamers. The soundbar isn't afraid to get technical. It's packed with features for audiophiles who love to experiment. Want the sound perfectly tailored to your room? No problem. Artificial intelligence (AI) smarts like SpaceFit analyse your space and adjust the audio for the best possible experience. For gamers, the Q990D speaks the language of PS5 and Xbox Series X with special gaming features that make your games come alive, as Rego explains. The Q990D has many of the same configurations as its impressive predecessor, the Q990C, including 11.1.4 speaker channels and 22 speakers spread across the four units: the soundbar, subwoofer and two rear speakers. Its wireless connection allows it to be placed anywhere in the room, provided there’s a mains socket nearby to plug in for power. Moreover, it looks just that good; the rear speakers, especially, have a compact yet sleek design. This soundbar packs a punch, but it also comes with a premium price tag. If you're a movie buff and a serious gamer who craves the best Dolby Atmos experience, then this is the ultimate upgrade. Otherwise, there might be a soundbar out there with all the bells and whistles that fits your budget perfectly.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh256 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. Best Set-Up: Sony HT-A7000

Pros

Two HDMI 2.1 ports

Atmos, DTS:X and 360 Reality Audio

Clean and simple set-up

Stream with ease

Cons

Expensive

Not an all-in-one

Calling all movie and music lovers! The Sony HT-A7000 soundbar isn't messing around. Clocking in at 51 inches wide, the HT-A7000 is a big bar. It's a perfect match for a giant Sony X95J TV or one of their new OLED devices. However, watch out for smaller screens – the soundbar might block its sensor or wrestle with its legs, advises Rego. Nevertheless, big bars mean grand sound, and the HT-A7000 proves it. There's a lot going on inside, including two up-firing speakers for overhead sound, two beam tweeters, and five front speakers that team up with a booming subwoofer for a staggering 500 watts of total power. The soundbar supports HDMI, as well as 3.5mm auxiliary, Bluetooth audio, USB devices, Spotify, Chromecast, Amazon Alexa and 360 Reality Audio via Deezer, along with Tidal and Amazon Music. The HT-A7000 lets you connect all sorts of gadgets, so you can build your dream entertainment system. In terms of actual sound, it is capable of producing a 7.1.2-channel sound. So invest in a Sony HT-A7000, if you want a full-range soundbar that can play Dolby Atmos content. It's a powerful device that hits all the right notes and you can add more oomph by picking up more hardware. It also promises a long shelf life thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports and support for all the major spatial audio formats. However, if you're looking for an all-in-one system with surround speakers and a subwoofer, this soundbar might not be your best pick. While you can snag those extras separately, they can get a little pricey compared to some pre-packaged systems out there.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh249.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171 and two-year extended warranty for Dh242.

3. Best Features: LG S95QR Intelligent Soundbar

Pros

Extended low bass

Room correction feature

Immersive sound

Cons

No graphic EQ

The LG S95QR soundbar isn't your average living room accessory. The device boasts a powerful 9.1.5 channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound system, aiming to deliver a cinematic audio experience for your home theater. It's a feature-packed bar, with everything from AI Room Calibration to the TV Sound Mode Share feature that lets you pair it with your TV to enhance its sound. With 9.1.5 channels, discrete rear and side speakers, and up-firing drivers, the S95QR creates a truly immersive surround sound experience. Sound effects move around the room with precision, placing you right in the middle of the action. The bass is one of the highlights. Buckle up for some serious rumbling that'll make you feel every punch and chase scene. This soundbar delivers room-filling audio with 810 watts of power. It excels at both clear dialogue and deep, impactful bass, making it perfect for movies, music, and gaming. You don't have to worry so much about set-up: its AI analyses your room layout and adjusts the sound profile for optimal performance in your specific space. The S95QR also supports HDMI 2.1 with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) for smooth visuals and tear-free gaming. And the best part? It can be controlled with the included remote, the LG ThinQ app, or even your voice through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171 and two-year extended warranty for Dh242.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh249.83 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best for Home Theatre Experience: Samsung HW-Q800C Wireless Soundbar

Pros

Well-balanced sound

Punchy dynamics

Wireless subwoofer

Available add-on speakers

Cons

No 4K/120Hz pass through

Get ready to ditch the tangled mess of wires and level up your home theatre with the Samsung HW-Q800C soundbar. This sleek bar packs a serious punch, bringing cinematic sound to your living room without the usual set-up headaches. The Q800C has a clear and loud dialogue, and supports Dolby Atmos in all its glory. Pop in a 4K Blu-ray and get the full, uncompressed experience through the soundbar's extra HDMI input. Streaming services? No problem, the Q800C handles compressed Atmos too. There are rave reviews about the sound, as some users say that the Q800C 'serves up brilliant sound' across a wide variety of content. The voices and instruments sound full and rich, giving movies and music a deep and satisfying foundation. The treble 'sparkles', as high notes are clear and crisp, making brass instruments and strings sing with stunning detail. Clearly, it isn't just another pretty soundbar. It's got some Samsung-specific tricks up its sleeve: if you have a compatible Samsung Q-series TV, the Q800C beams Dolby Atmos wirelessly, creating a clean and clutter-free set-up. If you feel adventurous, you can pair the Q800C with your Samsung TV's speakers using Q-Symphony. This tech lets them work together for a supercharged sound experience. And it doesn't matter what television you have, the Q800C's built-in voice assistant (think Alexa) lets you control things with your voice. Plus, SpaceFit Sound Calibration is like magic for your ears. It analyses your room and adjusts the sound for the perfect listening experience, wherever you sit. Overall, going by reviews and Rego's recommendations, the Samsung HW-Q800C soundbar is a solid choice for those who want a powerful, immersive, and convenient home theatre experience. With its wireless set-up, room-tailored audio, and gamer-friendly features, it's a great option for movie nights, epic gaming sessions, and enjoying music.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh134.13 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh97 and two years for Dh138.

5. Best for Small Spaces: Sony HT-S2000 Soundbar

Pros

Large sound field

Clear dialogues

High-resolution audio support

Clean and compact design

Cons

Limited soundstage

Lacks Wi-Fi audio streaming

The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar promises big cinematic sound in a compact package. The HT-S2000 punches up the sound for action movies, making explosions and chases feel extra thrilling. However, like most single-unit soundbars, it struggles with deep bass. If you crave those earth-shaking rumbles, you'll need to add a subwoofer, which is sold separately. Rego adds: "It could really use a subwoofer, but nevertheless, it generates big sound with surprisingly good Dolby Atmos imaging for its 3.1-channel design." This soundbar focuses on TV sound, so Wi-Fi music streaming is a no-go. If you want to blast tunes from your phone, you'll be using Bluetooth, which doesn't offer the highest quality audio. Despite these limitations, the HT-S2000 is a great choice if you want a simple way to add big, immersive sound, including Dolby Atmos, to your TV without a bunch of extra speakers and wires. Overall, the HT-S2000 is a great choice for those who want a simple and space-saving way to unlock the magic of Dolby Atmos. It delivers a wider and more immersive soundstage for movies and TV shows compared to traditional soundbars. However, if you have a larger room or crave the most intense Dolby Atmos experience, a soundbar with dedicated surround speakers might be a better fit. But for those who prioritise convenience and big sound in a small package, the HT-S2000 is a Dolby Atmos adventure waiting to happen.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dhs108.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh74 and two years for Dh105.

What you need to know before buying a Dolby Atmos soundbar

Dolby Atmos might be the game-changer you've been looking for. It creates a truly immersive 3D soundscape, making you feel like you're in the middle of the action. However, you need to know a couple of things before buying one for yourself.

Rego, provides some considerations before you add to cart:

Channel count: Soundbars come with varying channel configurations. Higher channel counts generally offer a more expansive surround sound experience.

Wireless convenience: Wireless connectivity for the soundbar and subwoofer eliminates messy wires and makes set-up a breeze.

Room calibration: Some soundbars have room calibration features that optimise audio performance based on your living room's acoustics.

Gaming prowess: Gamers might want to consider soundbars with features like Game Mode that optimise sound for different gaming genres.

Future-proofing: Look for soundbars with HDMI 2.1 compatibility to handle the latest technology for smooth gaming and video experiences.

Brand synergy: If you have a compatible Samsung TV, a Samsung soundbar might offer additional features like Q-Symphony for a unified sound experience.

Your budget: Dolby Atmos soundbars are available in a range of prices. Consider your budget and how much you're willing to spend on features and sound quality.