Manila: The Philippines is getting a new airport. It’s called the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) and it’s being built in Bulacan.

But does Manila really need a new airport?

Simple answer: Yes.

The case for a new airport

The mega Manila urban region, which includes the surrounding provinces to the northeast and south of Manila, has a population of 26.4 million people, and desperately needs a new international airport.

The current primary gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), has long been plagued by overcrowding, inefficiency, and outdated infrastructure.

A view of Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Image Credit: Jay Hilotin

This has led to frequent flight delays, cancellations, and a subpar passenger experience.

NAIA can’t handle the growing number of passengers and flights.

Manila's main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. (Image is for illustration purposes only.) Image Credit: File photo

Rising demand

As the Philippines continues to grow and attract more tourists, the demand for air travel is steadily increasing.

NAIA, despite recent upgrades and expansion projects, is struggling to keep up with this rising demand.

Many cities are served by more than one airport, typically to avoid congestion, and where there may be factors preventing expansion of existing airports.

For example, London (population: 9.7 million) is served by six airports, while five airports serve the greater Los Angeles (population: 12.6 million) area.

Manila currently has effectively just one international airport (NAIA), as Clark is considered a gateway serving central Luzon, and Sangley Point is only a domestic airport.

$12.4-billion new airport

The New Manila International Airport in Bulacan (NMIA), about 35.5 km north of Manila City, is still under construction.

At 764 billion pesos ($12.4 billion) it is one of the biggest private-sector-driven infrastructure projects in the country today.

The Philippines’ Department of Transportation issued the Notice of Award in 2019 for the project to San Miguel Holdings Corp under a 50-year concession agreement. The airport is expected to be completed by 2027.

An artist's rendering of Manila's second international airport, planned in Bulacan, north of the Philippine capital. It is planned to have a mass rail system link to ensure easy connectivity. Image Credit: San Miguel Corp

A new, modern airport is crucial to accommodate this growth and ensure the country's competitiveness in the global market.

The aviation gateway is a significant step towards addressing the country's aviation infrastructure needs.

The NMIA, once completed, is expected to alleviate the pressure on NAIA and provide a world-class gateway to the Philippines.

Location of New Manila International Airport - Bulacan Image Credit: Google Maps

By offering modern facilities, efficient operations, and ample capacity, the new airport will contribute to the country's economic growth and enhance its global connectivity.

The NMIA will be a big help to the Philippines. It will be able to handle many more passengers and flights, making it easier for people to travel to and from the country. This will help boost the Philippine economy and make it more attractive to tourists and businesses.

Sangley Point International Airport (SPIA)

Located in Cavite, roughly 20 km southwest of Manila, its initial phase covers around 1,500 hectares. Planned as a dual-runway facility, SPIA aims to provide a major alternative to NAIA.

With a capacity of up to 25 million passengers annually in the first phase, future phases aim for up to 100 million.

Sangley Point Inernationalirpot (SPIA), about 22km southwest of Manila, includes extensive land reclamation and has experienced some delays but is pushing forward with local and international investment.

Sangley Point, like the New Manila International Airport, is also still under construction.

Clark International Airport

The Clark International Airport (CRK) located within the Clark Freeport Zone now makes headway in the aviation industry with modern passenger terminals, and rising passenger volume.

Serving as a gateway to the northern Philippines, CRK saw nearly 2 million passengers in 2023, a 158-per cent increase against 2022 numbers, and a substantial increase of 42 per cent against forecast for the year.

An Emirates A380 landing at the Clark International Airport Image Credit: Emirates | Suplied

It currently hosts 128 flights a week for seven international airlines. The Clark Civil Aviation Complex, located within the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga, once the biggest American military base outside the US, covers an area of approximately 2,367 hectares with a 3,200-metre long runway and associated taxiways, aircraft parking apron, a passenger terminal building.

The complex also has a well-established repair, maintenance and related facilities.

Long-term strategy

These airports represent greater Manila’s multi-faceted approach to meeting regional and international travel demands while reducing congestion at NAIA​.

Having multiple airports is part of a strategic vision to distribute air traffic across the region, reduce delays, and support regional economic growth.

The infrastructure improvements are also aimed at establishing Manila as a competitive transit hub in Southeast Asia.