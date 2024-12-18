Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM)

• A glucose monitoring patch, commonly known as a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM), is a wearable device that tracks blood sugar levels in real-time throughout the day and night.



• It consists of a small sensor placed under the skin, typically on the abdomen or arm, which measures interstitial glucose levels—the glucose found in the fluid between cells.



• This data is then transmitted to a display device, such as a smartphone or dedicated receiver, allowing users to monitor their glucose trends continuously.



• Cost Range: The cost of CGMs can vary based on the brand, model, and insurance coverage. Generally, prices are as follows:



• Sensors: Disposable sensors, which are replaced regularly, can range from $35 to $100 each.



• Transmitters: These are replaced less frequently and can cost between $200 to $300.



• Receivers/Readers: If not using a smartphone, a receiver may be needed, costing approximately $200 to $500.



• Some CGM systems are now available over-the-counter, potentially affecting pricing and accessibility.



• Replacement of sensors: Typically replaced every 7 to 14 days, depending on the model. Some newer sensors offer wear times up to 15 days.



(Source: FDA)

