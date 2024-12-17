On this week’s episode of Tell Me Why, Zieda Sharipova, Creative Director of Zieda Clinic, explains to host Maria Botros why investing in your appearance is about enhancing, not changing, the way you look.
- The aesthetics field is not just about appearance, it has to do with hygiene as well, says Zieda
- Zieda: The clinic has 3 departments at the moment, dermatology, slimming and dental services
- The aesthetic and cosmetic fields are about giving you confidence and developing your self-esteem, says Zieda
- Zieda: Never expect miracle results from the cosmetic industry, you need to be patient for long-term results
[MOH licence number: 941858]