Dubai: When it comes to beauty, South Korea is a global trendsetter, famous for its innovative skincare formulations, cutting-edge technology, and ever-evolving beauty rituals. But amidst the advancements and breakthroughs, one of the most profound shifts in the industry is a return to ancient wisdom—the belief that true beauty starts from within.

Beauty experts and brands alike are increasingly focusing on the idea that a radiant, glowing exterior is a direct reflection of what we nourish inside our bodies. It's not just about the creams and serums you apply to your skin, but also about the holistic practices that support your overall health and well-being.

South Korea is famous for its innovative skincare formulations, cutting-edge technology, and ever-evolving beauty rituals. Image Credit: Pexels.com

Koreans know the best source of healthy skin

In South Korea, pure water is not just a necessity—it's a beauty essential. Hydration is key to maintaining healthy, glowing skin, and clean water works wonders by flushing out toxins, improving skin elasticity, and keeping the skin hydrated from the inside out. Whether through drinking water or using water-based skincare products like toners and essences, Koreans know that proper hydration is the foundation for plump, smooth, and glowing skin.

Hydration is key to maintaining healthy, and glowing skin. Image Credit: Pexels.com

Equally important is clean air—the often-overlooked beauty secret. Fresh, unpolluted air protects the skin from environmental stressors like pollution and free radicals, which can cause premature aging and skin damage.

Together, pure water and clean air form the perfect environment for skin to thrive, offering a natural, holistic approach to beauty that keeps the skin glowing and healthy from the inside out.

Fresh, unpolluted air protects the skin from environmental stressors like pollution. Image Credit: Pexels.com

Best skincare, rooted in nature

Gulf News had the unique opportunity to speak with Jeon Song-yi, an expert at South Korea’s beauty giant, Amorepacific, during a recent exclusive tour of the company's breathtaking Botanical Garden in South Korea.

Located in the city of Osan, the botanical garden is home to over 1,640 plant species, each chosen for its contribution to skincare, wellness, and environmental preservation.

Amorepacific's botanical garden has over 1,640 plant species, each chosen for its contribution to skincare, wellness, and environmental preservation. Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

Jeon Song-yi explained: “The plants here are not only used in the production of our cosmetics but also serve important purposes in research and conservation. We’re working to recover and preserve endangered plants, ensuring these invaluable resources benefit society and the planet.”

Walking through the garden, you’ll find famous beauty-enhancing plants like fig trees, apricots, camellias, and roses—all celebrated for their moisturising and skin-rejuvenating properties. Tea trees also play a vital role. Tea tree oil is known for its soothing effects on acne and other skin troubles.

The garden doubles as a research hub, in a quest to unlock the healing potential of nature.

“The plants here are not only used in the production of our cosmetics but also serve important purposes in research and conservation." - Jeon Song-yi

This approach to skincare, rooted in nature, is not just a trend—it’s a transformative philosophy that’s reshaping how consumers view beauty.

With plants like Korean Ginseng, tea trees, and camellias playing pivotal roles in Amorepacific’s luxurious formulas, the brand continues to redefine what it means to nourish the skin from the inside out. Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

Jeon Song-yi also shared expert advice on incorporating high-performance products like retinol expert 0. 1 per cent wrinkle corrector in skincare routines.

“Retinol can be used every day—just a small amount, about the size of a grain of rice, after applying your essence and serum. It’s ideal for areas with wrinkles, like under the eyes or on the neck. In the morning, don’t forget to apply sunscreen to protect your skin after using retinol.”

This approach to skincare, rooted in nature, is not just a trend—it’s a transformative philosophy that’s reshaping how we view beauty. Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

Ginseng: The Root of Radiance

Korean Ginseng, celebrated for its anti-aging and revitalising properties, is another standout ingredients that’s helping to usher in a new era of skincare—where radiance isn’t just about the surface, but about restoring the vitality from within.

Korean Ginseng has long been celebrated for its healing properties, but it's in the modern skincare world that it’s truly come into its own. Considered the "root of vitality", ginseng has played a key role in traditional Korean medicine for centuries. But in the 1960s, South Korea’s beauty giant, Amorepacific, began researching how this ancient herb could unlock new levels of skin rejuvenation.

The active ingredient at the heart of ginseng’s beauty benefits is its unique saponins—more than 30 different types of compounds, many of which have been shown to have potent anti-aging and brightening effects. The breakthrough came when Amorepacific discovered that a specific type of ginseng saponin, present in minute quantities, has particularly powerful anti-aging properties. To make the most of this rare compound, Amorepacific pioneered a method to concentrate this particular saponin by an incredible 6,000 times—creating the proprietary technology known as Ginsenomics.

This advanced process allows products like Sulwhasoo, Amorepacific’s flagship luxury skincare brand, to deliver the concentrated, anti-aging benefits of ginseng directly to the skin. The results? Smoother, more radiant skin with improved elasticity and reduced signs of aging. But, the question remains: do we still need retinol?

Discover the secrets of having smoother, more radiant skin... Image Credit: Pexels.com

Ginseng vs Retinol: A beauty power struggle

Retinol, a Vitamin A derivative, has been a cornerstone of the skincare industry for decades, revered for its ability to smooth fine lines, fade dark spots, and accelerate skin cell turnover. While retinol remains an essential tool for many in the fight against aging, ginseng’s active saponins provide an alternative with additional benefits—especially for those with sensitive skin. Unlike retinol, which can sometimes cause irritation, particularly during the initial stages of use, ginseng-based products tend to be gentler on the skin, offering a more gradual and balanced approach to skin rejuvenation.

The plants here are not only used in the production of our cosmetics but also serve important purposes in research and conservation. Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

The rise of inner beauty

While skincare remains at the forefront of Korean beauty, there’s been a notable shift towards "inner beauty"—the practice of caring for one’s skin and health through supplements. With products like super collagen, a fast-absorbing collagen ampoule for glowing skin, and Meta Green, a green tea catechin tablet for weight management, they aim to elevate the idea that beauty starts with a healthy foundation.

This focus on beauty supplements is growing rapidly in Korea, as more people recognise that what we ingest plays a crucial role in the health and appearance of our skin. Super retinol C, which combines the power of retinol and antioxidants in an edible form, exemplifies this trend toward internal skincare solutions.

At Botanic Garden, you will find beauty-enhancing plants like fig trees, apricots, camellias, roses and more... Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News

Sustainability and innovation

The Amorepacific Botanic Garden also emphasises research into future plant resources, reflecting the brand’s dedication to preserving biodiversity while pioneering new beauty ingredients.

The garden’s Medicinal Herb Garden is particularly notable for featuring ginseng, a key ingredient in Sulwhasoo, as well as other traditional beauty herbs like licorice and peony. Visitors can learn about the therapeutic properties of these plants.

Visitors to Botanic Garden can learn about the therapeutic properties of these plants. Image Credit: Manuel Almario/Gulf News